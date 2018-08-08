Getty Images

John Wall says he talked to DeMarcus Cousins about joining forces but timing wrong

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins are buddies, going back to Kentucky in college when they teamed up (with Patrick Patterson) on a 35-3 team that went to the Elite Eight before bowing out.

Since they both got to the NBA the duo has talked about teaming up again — and they did so last summer, too, the timing was just off. Wall spoke to Ben Standig of The Sports Capitol about it (the story is behind a pay wall, but if you’re a DC sports fan you should be investing in their coverage).

“At the time I [thought] we needed a center who could play right [away],” Wall told The Sports Capitol about his free agency talks with Cousins. “Nine times out of 10 [Cousins] is not going to be ready at the beginning of the season. I think we need a guy who can be a starting center right now.”

Cousins, coming off a torn Achilles, more likely will not be ready to play until, at best, between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Cousins signed with Golden State, a team that can wait for him to get healthy and not pressure him to be back because they need the wins.

Washington will need the wins from their opening game (and they have a big, nationally televised game Oct. 20 against Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors). Washington ended up signing Dwight Howard at center, who is healthy and was solid for Charlotte last season.

NBA players discuss teaming up all the time, but usually practical considerations get in the way. That’s what happened here. Cousins wasn’t getting July 1 offers and started calling around, but the Wizards were never going to be a good fit. Not now, anyway.

Cousins will be a free agent again next summer, and then the Kentucky reunion talk can start again.

Bucks to end NBA’s longest Christmas-game drought

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo is emerging as a superstar on and off the court. He finished sixth and MVP voting and second – between LeBron James and Stephen Curry – in All-Star voting last season. And he’s just 24.

The latest sign of Antetokounmpo’s rise: He got the Milwaukee Bucks a game on Christmas, the NBA’s premier regular-season date.

The Bucks will visit the Knicks on Dec. 25 in a telling matchup. New York got the game because of its huge market. Milwaukee, which hasn’t won a playoff series in 18 years, needed a generational star like Antetokounmpo.

This will be the Bucks’ first Christmas game in 41 years, breaking the NBA’s longest such drought.

The Hawks haven’t played on Christmas since 1989. Charlotte – which debuted as an expansion team the year prior – has never played on Christmas, but the franchise’s history has a gap when the original Hornets moved to New Orleans and became the Pelicans (before Charlotte reemerged as the Bobcats). The Grizzlies, who debuted as an expansion team in 1995, have also never played on Christmas.

Here’s when each current NBA franchise last played on Christmas:

image

NCAA reforms sound great, but will they make real difference on the ground?

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
NCAA has taken steps to start to catch up with the rest of the world in regards to hoops recruiting and players turning professional. Players identified as elite by USA Basketball can have conversations with agents starting July 1 entering their senior season of high school (once the NBA announces high school players will be eligible for the draft again, likely in 2021 or ’22). Also, players who go undrafted will have the chance to return to college and play.

These are smart moves. On paper. But the devil is in the details, and those seem to be amiss. For example, did the NCAA reach out to USA Basketball, the NBA, or the NBA players’ union about any of this?

No, something others reported and I can confirm.

Or, will the ability to return to college really make big changes on the ground for players?

No, not much.

That’s because there’s a caveat: Players invited to the NBA’s official Draft Combine who go undrafted can return to college. There are around 60 players a season invited to that camp, and that includes international players, and the majority get feedback that keeps them in the draft. Some players this season went to the combine (without an agent), got feedback from teams, then decided to return to college before the NCAA’s deadline. That’s not going to change much.

So every year, a couple of players who went undrafted may decide to return to college.

However, this does not mean a player not invited to the Combine can just throw his hat in the ring then return to the next season at whatever university he attends. This rule change sounds great, but we’re really talking about a handful of players who will have a choice to make.

Also, “elite” is defined by getting an invite to a USA Basketball camp, except the NCAA gave USA Basketball no heads up about that, and they may not want the job.

The NCAA’s rule changes — particularly in terms of letting agents and players talk, but also increased recruiting visits and more — are positives, but this seems rushed through and these changes are no panacea. The flow of money from shoe companies and agents to players and those who can influence them is not going to stop, it’s just going to find new avenues.

Also, the rules do not allow players to benefit from their likeness — they can’t sign endorsement deals — and that will keep the illicit money flowing. The basic model of amateurism needs to be addressed, but the NCAA and its member institutions are not ready for that conversation because the big schools make too much money off the current system.

It’s official: Lakers vs. Warriors, 76ers vs. Celtics headline Christmas games as NBA drops big games

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
The NBA has released the big news days of the schedule — opening night, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. day. Fans are going to get what they want: a heavy dose of Stephen Curry and Golden State, LeBron James and the Lakers, plus the revived rivalry of the Celtics and 76ers.

Here are the significant dates to note released Wednesday (the rest of the schedule comes out Friday):

Opening night, Oct. 16: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors. The battle for supremacy in the East starts opening night, while Russell Westbrook and Paul George get to watch the Warriors raise another championship banner, then try to wipe that smug smile off their faces.

Oct. 17: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns. Houston has to open its run against Anthony Davis and company, then we get our first regular-season look at No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

Oct. 18: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron makes his Lakers debut on the road against Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and the Trail Blazers. It may be Game 1 for both teams, but in a brutal West all these matchups of teams fighting for playoff slots will matter. LeBron’s home debut is two days later, Saturday Oct. 20, vs. Houston.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz. Five games again on Christmas for the day the NBA owns (well, besides your family and all that stuff). LeBron vs. Curry and Kevin Durant headline the day as expected, as well as another Boston/Philly clash. The fun ones will be that Thunder and Rockets game, and it’s great to see Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz land a prime-time slot. They have earned it.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers. A TNT triple-header of teams fans love to watch (and Memphis, which if healthy is going to be sneaky good this season).

Here is the full schedule released so far, the rest will be released Friday.

Stephen Curry says he, Warriors not fazed by power shift to West

By Kurt HelinAug 8, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, taking a 35-win team and making them a threat in a deep West. Carmelo Anthony is joining the Rockets. DeMar DeRozan has been added to the Spurs. It’s not just them, literally every team in the Western Conference got better this off-season — even bottom two Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings should be noticeably improved.

How does Stephen Curry feel about that? He said this was to be expected and the Warriors will be ready for it, speaking to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area about this coming season.

“If you go through history, there’s has been blockbuster moves and trades every year, or most years,” he said. “Every team is trying to beat the champs, so nothing is really surprising. You just sit back and survey the league, survey what’s going on, and how we can get back on top this coming year and three-peat.

“There’s been some big names, obviously, with LeBron (James) and other guys moving. We need to control what we can control and be a better team this year. We have a couple new additions, so we’ve got to hit the ground running in September, in training camp. As every year is, chasing a championship, a different year and you can’t just carbon copy what you did last year and be successful.”

The Warriors big-name move this summer was adding DeMarcus Cousins, although he likely will not be back until Christmas or later. The Warriors can bring him along slowly because when they really need him is the playoffs — even a slowed and lessened Cousins is an upgrade over Zaza Pachulia. That said, when the game is on the line late, Cousins will be on the bench watching the “death lineup” with Draymond Green playing the five. That will remain the Warriors’ best lineup.

This weekend Curry will be playing in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae — a stop on the Web.com tour (the secondary tour, behind the PGA Tour). Curry played in it last year and despite being near a scratch golfer he missed the cut by 11 strokes. That said, this is a course he plays a lot and he believes he can do much better.

“As a true golf nut, whether I can execute it or not is another question. But I feel like I can shave off 11 shots. Who knows what the cut will be this year? But that’s my goal.

“I feel like I could use the experience last year and the few chances I get to play tournament golf to my advantage and see what happens. I’ve just got to get off to a better start and not hit it into a cupholder or a golf cart on the first shot.”

 