Stephen Curry ready to see LeBron James even more often

Associated PressAug 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry can only imagine the intensity level of the Lakers-Warriors rivalry now that LeBron James has landed in L.A.

After four straight NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two-time defending champion Golden State will get four matchups against James during the regular season.

“And a whole new-look Laker team with some of the young kids. It should be fun, the Bay Area and L.A. and the whole thing,” Curry said Monday in a sit-down with The Associated Press while hosting his annual elite camp at Ultimate Fieldhouse. “When I first got into the league Oracle would be buzzing any time the Lakers came in. There probably will be a revolution of Laker fans that are going to try to creep in but I hope Bay Area and Dub Nation we keep control of that competition because we’re on top right now.”

The schedule is set to be released later this week.

Curry is eager to have new teammate and dominant big man DeMarcus Cousins healthy and recovered from surgery on a torn left Achilles tendon, which will give Golden State five All-Star starters on the floor together. Cousins has never been to the playoffs and can now chase a championship alongside fellow All-Stars Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

“It’s interesting because nobody going into free agency thought about DeMarcus as an option then all of a sudden he found his way onto our team,” Curry said before getting in an on-court workout of his own. “So for us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he’s fully healthy it should be amazing. I think we got better. Obviously we lost some pieces that were very vital to us winning a championship but you’ve got to evolve, you’ve got to find different things to focus on as you’re trying to repeat, so it should be exciting.”

After winning a second straight NBA title and third in four years, it’s another whirlwind summer for two-time MVP Curry, whose season was interrupted several times by injuries. He has a newborn son, Canon, and is hosting his Under Armour “Stephen Curry Select Camp” this week for top high school players – including two girls for the first time, one being his father Dell’s goddaughter, Cameron Brink, from Beaverton, Oregon.

Later this week he will again play in the Web.com tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hawyard. He has an indoor putting green at home as well as a swing simulator that has helped him leading up to the event given he also is busy with three young children at home.

“Am I getting any sleep? I’m getting the right amount of sleep for having a month-old son, my wife as well,” Curry said. “There aren’t really many expectations when a new baby comes, but my golf game is in decent shape. I haven’t played as much as I’d like to leading up to the tournament. I have a full swing golf simulator in my house now that’s helping me prepare. Actually I’m getting in trouble because at home I sneak into that room way more than I should just because it’s right there and I get my little swings in. I would say my preparation level is adequate enough to play well and hopefully play better than I did last year.”

Karl-Anthony Towns roasts Zach LaVine as trash at video games, calls LaVine’s dad to confirm (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 11:34 PM EDT
The Lakers reportedly asked Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to dial down their social-media insults.

At least the Timberwolves won’t have to manage that problem.

Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns ruthlessly criticized Zach LaVine‘s video-game skills, but the Timberwolves already traded LaVine (to the Bulls) last year.

Jordan Payton:

What Towns said himself was cold enough. Calling LaVine’s dad and putting him on speakerphone was just vicious.

Gilbert Arenas details Bourré trash-talk that preceded gun standoff in Wizards’ locker room

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 10:01 PM EDT
Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton shook the NBA when they brought guns into the Wizards’ locker room in 2009. Both received lengthy suspensions. Arenas, hit hard by injuries, washed out of the league a couple years later and has repeatedly made a fool of himself in retirement. Crittenton never played in the NBA again and is serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

How did it get to this point?

Because of the second-most-popular game in the NBA, slightly behind basketball – Bourré. Bourré is a card game featuring high-stakes betting, and Arenas, Crittenton and JaVale McGee were playing it on a team flight.

Jon Gold of The Action Network (warning: language):

Then Arenas put his famous mouth to work.

“I’m talking my good old shit. ‘Ooooh yeah baby, don’t fall asleep now.’ When anyone was getting killed, I’d hit the stewardess button. ‘Oh no, we have a jumper. Tell the pilot! We have a jumper, people!’ And Javaris is 1,000 degrees hot. But everyone knows my style. I’m gonna keep poking. I want you fucked up. I flip over a 10 (of spades, establishing the trump card). Oh shit, we live baby! Ain’t no deuces over here!”

Then Arenas notices JaVale McGee flash Earl Boykins a look.

McGee hinted to Boykins that he had a dominant hand — “the shit,” as Arenas called it, “the ace, king and queen!” all in the trump suit — and Boykins folded.

McGee screamed, “I don’t need none” — as in, no new cards — and then Arenas looked at Crittenton, who’s next.

“Javaris has a look like he needs a full five,” Arenas said, laughing. “He’s motherfucking me, motherfucking the game. He screams out ‘Five!’”

Crittenton’s hand was so bad he would need five entirely new cards.

Arenas continues: “I scream, ‘Oh shit, I think he’s going to choke himself with the seat belt. This is about to be a boo record, people!’”

This only a small excerpt of Gold’s excellent article. I highly recommend reading it in full. He explains the rules of Bourré, details more of Bourré-fueled NBA conflict (including the Tony Allen-O.J. Mayo fight) and writes about a $1.4 million hand.

LeBron James to executive-produce documentary called ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Fox News host Laura Ingraham told LeBron James – an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump – to “shut up and dribble” in February.

LeBron is flipping that phrase on its head.

Joe Otterson of Variety:

Showtime has ordered a three-part documentary series on the changing role of athletes in the current political environment that boasts LeBron James among its executive producers.

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Monday.

The series is titled “Shut Up and Dribble,”

This series could be interesting. LeBron’s attachment will definitely generate more interest.

Politics and sports have always intersected, and the overlap between the realms is taking a particular importance today. This topic is ripe for exploration.

I also wonder whether Ingraham – who wrote a book called “Shut Up & Sing” in 2003 – will have any copyright complaints.

Hawks first-rounder Kevin Huerter cleared after pre-draft injury

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Kevin Huerter underwent hand surgery shortly before the NBA draft. He didn’t present Michael Porter Jr.-level risk, but it’s still a bit nerve-racking to pick a player who’s too injured to play at the time of the draft.

Thankfully for Huerter and the Hawks, he overcame his injury without complication.

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Kevin Huerter has been 100 percent cleared for all basketball activities

Huerter provided excellent value at No. 19. The shooting guard has range beyond the 3-point arc, and he can create as a driver. His defense looks problematic, though.

After missing summer league, he might be a little behind for next season. But there’s still plenty of time for Huerter to catch up – especially because Atlanta seems content to tank next season, anyway.