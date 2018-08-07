Report: Timberwolves signing James Nunnally to two-year contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Between starters Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins and backups Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, both rookies, the Timberwolves might have had the worst wing 3-point shooting in the league.

Enter James Nunnally.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Euroleague standout James Nunnally has agreed to a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2018

After going undrafted out of California-Santa Barbara in 2012, Nunnally played briefly for the Hawks and 76ers in 2014. He then fell to the D-League and overseas.

But in Europe, the 28-year-old Nunnally has hit his stride as an elite 3-point shooter. Though there’s always concern about that sustaining in a larger sample and translating to the deeper NBA arc, Nunnally has proven plenty and his strong free-throw percentage affirms his quality shooting stroke.

Multiple NBA teams were interested in him. Minnesota probably needed him most. I’d bet on him making the rotation next season.

Of course, Tom Thibodeau is always concerned with defense. The 6-foot-7 Nunnally has the length to defend well, though strength could be an issue.

The Timberwolves could run into luxury-tax trouble if they pay Nunnally more than the minimum. So, I’m guessing that’s all he got.