Report: Timberwolves signing James Nunnally to two-year contract

Between starters Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins and backups Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, both rookies, the Timberwolves might have had the worst wing 3-point shooting in the league.
Enter James Nunnally.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
After going undrafted out of California-Santa Barbara in 2012, Nunnally played briefly for the Hawks and 76ers in 2014. He then fell to the D-League and overseas.
But in Europe, the 28-year-old Nunnally has hit his stride as an elite 3-point shooter. Though there’s always concern about that sustaining in a larger sample and translating to the deeper NBA arc, Nunnally has proven plenty and his strong free-throw percentage affirms his quality shooting stroke.
Multiple NBA teams were interested in him. Minnesota probably needed him most. I’d bet on him making the rotation next season.
Of course, Tom Thibodeau is always concerned with defense. The 6-foot-7 Nunnally has the length to defend well, though strength could be an issue.
The Timberwolves could run into luxury-tax trouble if they pay Nunnally more than the minimum. So, I’m guessing that’s all he got.
The Clippers agreed to trade Sam Dekker to the Cavaliers a couple days ago. The only question was the exact parameters of the deal.
Now, it’s official.
Cavaliers release:
The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Sam Dekker from the Los Angeles Clippers, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In exchange, Cleveland will send the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko to the Clippers. The Cavaliers will also receive the draft rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations from Los Angeles.
Veremeenko is 34, and Seibutis is 33. Both are extremely unlikely to play in the NBA.
This is just about Cleveland paying to take a flier on Dekker, who became expendable in L.A. The Clippers must still shed one player with a guaranteed salary – likely Jawun Evans – before the regular season (They’ll keep unguaranteed Patrick Beverley.) But Dekker was the first roster spot cleared.
The 24-year-old combo forward regressed in L.A. last season after spending his first two season with the Rockets. He must shoot much better to stick in the NBA. Though he does little things fairly well, he just doesn’t make enough of an impact on the court if he’s not shooting better.
For the Cavs, Dekker – the No. 18 pick in the 2015 draft – is superior to available free agents. Maybe he finds his shooting stroke in Cleveland. If not, he’s on an expiring contract, so there’s no long-term downside.
Jahlil Okafor is only three years removed from being the No. 3 overall pick. He’s only two years removed from making the All-Rookie first team. He’s only one year removed from players around the league rallying to get him on the court.
But Okafor has been reduced to trying out for teams during free agency and just trying to get into training camp somewhere.
Maybe New Orleans.
Scott Kushner of The Advocate:
The Pelicans reportedly tried to trade for Okafor two seasons ago, and the 76ers even sat Okafor in advance of a potential deal. But some saw Philadelphia as just bluffing to drum up interest.
Either way, the price would likely be cheap for New Orleans now – a barely guaranteed, or maybe even completely unguaranteed, deal.
Okafor is just 22, but he has been so bad. His defensive struggles get most of the attention. He’s slow and ground-bound, limiting him in space and as a rim-protector. But he has also been an offensive minus, not scoring efficiently enough in the low post to make up for his null floor-spacing and passing.
The Pelicans could take a flier. Anthony Davis likes to play power forward, and perhaps a hodgepodge of Julius Randle, Emeka Okafor, Cheick Diallo, Alexis Ajinca and Jahlil Okafor allow Davis to do that more often. But maybe New Orleans decides Randle, Emeka Okafor, Diallo and Ajinca are enough.
The NBA’s most distinctive court design of all-time will return.
The Hornets’ old-court was overwhelmingly eye-catching. Honeycomb paint. Basketball free-throw circles. The entire rest of the area inside the arc painted purple and teal, the colors fading into each other.
Charlotte, upon going back to the Hornets in 2014, merely teased us with a honeycomb pattern on the court. I’ve been waiting since then (really, longer) for the full deal.
And now it’s back.
The Hornets will use the court at least six times, the team announced. In a league where courts tend to run together, this will be an awesome aesthetic experience.
National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts didn’t just reject cap smoothing. She has since called it a “disgraceful request” by the NBA and said it “offends our core.” If she felt that way in 2015, it wouldn’t have left much negotiating room. Hence, the league’s proposal falling flat.
But maybe the NBA could have convinced the union to accept smoothing.
Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:
The union expected the league to counter; the NBA never did. The league’s thinking was that smoothing made sense. If the union didn’t want to do it, so be it. With that, both sides agreed to let the money flow in as it arrived.
This is a good reminder not to blindly accept anything at face value – not Roberts’ statements, not this report.
It’s hard to square Roberts’ stated philosophical opposition to cap smoothing with the idea she would have accepted a different version of it.
The effects of no smoothing are becoming clear. The salary cap skyrocketed as the NBA’s new national-TV contracts kicked in in 2016. In that unique environment, the Warriors kept their stars while still clearing max cap space to sign Kevin Durant. Other teams splurged on far lesser players and have been stuck with the salary cap leveling off. Then, with so many other teams capped out, Golden State signed DeMarcus Cousins to just the mid-level exception this summer. The union rejecting cap smoothing torpedoed – at least the perception of – competitive balance and funneled money to 2016 free agents at the expense of other players.
In league of 29 owners outside Golden State and more players who weren’t 2016 free agents than were – and each owner and each player getting one vote on their side – cap smoothing looks quite appealing. Especially in hindsight.
So, the NBA could have made a counteroffer. The players could have made their own counteroffer rather than just waiting for the league to better its own original offer.
But nobody understood the gravity of the situation.
If failing to smooth the cap was a failure – and that’s another discussion – it was a failure by both sides.