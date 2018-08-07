Report: Pelicans discussing contract with Jahlil Okafor

Jahlil Okafor is only three years removed from being the No. 3 overall pick. He’s only two years removed from making the All-Rookie first team. He’s only one year removed from players around the league rallying to get him on the court.
But Okafor has been reduced to trying out for teams during free agency and just trying to get into training camp somewhere.
Maybe New Orleans.
Scott Kushner of The Advocate:
The Pelicans reportedly tried to trade for Okafor two seasons ago, and the 76ers even sat Okafor in advance of a potential deal. But some saw Philadelphia as just bluffing to drum up interest.
Either way, the price would likely be cheap for New Orleans now – a barely guaranteed, or maybe even completely unguaranteed, deal.
Okafor is just 22, but he has been so bad. His defensive struggles get most of the attention. He’s slow and ground-bound, limiting him in space and as a rim-protector. But he has also been an offensive minus, not scoring efficiently enough in the low post to make up for his null floor-spacing and passing.
The Pelicans could take a flier. Anthony Davis likes to play power forward, and perhaps a hodgepodge of Julius Randle, Emeka Okafor, Cheick Diallo, Alexis Ajinca and Jahlil Okafor allow Davis to do that more often. But maybe New Orleans decides Randle, Emeka Okafor, Diallo and Ajinca are enough.
The NBA’s most distinctive court design of all-time will return.
The Hornets’ old-court was overwhelmingly eye-catching. Honeycomb paint. Basketball free-throw circles. The entire rest of the area inside the arc painted purple and teal, the colors fading into each other.
Charlotte, upon going back to the Hornets in 2014, merely teased us with a honeycomb pattern on the court. I’ve been waiting since then (really, longer) for the full deal.
And now it’s back.
The Hornets will use the court at least six times, the team announced. In a league where courts tend to run together, this will be an awesome aesthetic experience.
National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts didn’t just reject cap smoothing. She has since called it a “disgraceful request” by the NBA and said it “offends our core.” If she felt that way in 2015, it wouldn’t have left much negotiating room. Hence, the league’s proposal falling flat.
But maybe the NBA could have convinced the union to accept smoothing.
Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:
The union expected the league to counter; the NBA never did. The league’s thinking was that smoothing made sense. If the union didn’t want to do it, so be it. With that, both sides agreed to let the money flow in as it arrived.
This is a good reminder not to blindly accept anything at face value – not Roberts’ statements, not this report.
It’s hard to square Roberts’ stated philosophical opposition to cap smoothing with the idea she would have accepted a different version of it.
The effects of no smoothing are becoming clear. The salary cap skyrocketed as the NBA’s new national-TV contracts kicked in in 2016. In that unique environment, the Warriors kept their stars while still clearing max cap space to sign Kevin Durant. Other teams splurged on far lesser players and have been stuck with the salary cap leveling off. Then, with so many other teams capped out, Golden State signed DeMarcus Cousins to just the mid-level exception this summer. The union rejecting cap smoothing torpedoed – at least the perception of – competitive balance and funneled money to 2016 free agents at the expense of other players.
In league of 29 owners outside Golden State and more players who weren’t 2016 free agents than were – and each owner and each player getting one vote on their side – cap smoothing looks quite appealing. Especially in hindsight.
So, the NBA could have made a counteroffer. The players could have made their own counteroffer rather than just waiting for the league to better its own original offer.
But nobody understood the gravity of the situation.
If failing to smooth the cap was a failure – and that’s another discussion – it was a failure by both sides.
The 76ers – intentionally and unintentionally – keep finding first-round picks injured before their rookie seasons.
Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons… and now Zhaire Smith.
76ers:
This is obviously extremely vague, but the injury is significant enough Philadelphia announced it.
Smith had a chance to challenge veteran Wilson Chandler for minutes behind Robert Covington at small forward. But considering Smith’s youth and raw skill set, an immediate rotation role would have likely signaled Chandler’s decline.
Even if Smith is set back just during offseason training, this makes it even less likely he receives regular playing time to begin the season.
Wizards star John Wall cares how he’s perceived relative to his peers.
He has shown that over and over and over and over and over and over and…
Chase Hughes of NBC Washington:
When asked at his charity backpack giveaway on Saturday if it bothered him that the Wizards are being overlooked, Wall brought up, unprompted, something he has heard in the media that is clearly bothering him.
“It’s just extra motivation for me. It don’t matter to me. A lot of guys don’t talk about me being a top-5 point guard and that’s cool. It’s just more motivation for me and for us as a team,” he said.
Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving are better than Wall. That’s five right there.
James Harden is better than Wall, though it’s arguable whether he’s a point guard. Kyle Lowry has been better than Wall, though aging might push Wall ahead. However, Ben Simmons could pass Wall. Mike Conley and Kemba Walker are in the same range.
At his best, Wall is a lightning-quick guard with elite ball-handling skills and court vision. He relentlessly attacks the basket, generating efficient shots and finding open teammates when he sucks in defenses. His jumper is good enough to keep opponents honest. And his defense can terrorize.
But he too often coasts, especially defensively. He doesn’t work hard enough to hound opponents, and he settles for jumpers on the other end. He can too often fall on the wrong side of the line between keeping the ball in the best player’s hands and keeping the ball moving.
Overall, Wall is excellent, one of the NBA’s top players. But top five at point guard? He’ll need to channel that motivation he’s talking about to attain that level.