Report: Lakers vs. Warriors headlines NBA’s Christmas Day in 2018

Ahh, NBA Christmas Day. In theory, a wonderful event where you can ignore your family from 9 AM to 9 PM on the one day a year you actually all spend time together.

In reality it’s just you watching the first half of the morning game — usually a lump of coal between the Knicks and Raptors — before you have to drive to three more destinations, missing the games you actually wanted to see.

But nevertheless, the NBA continues to make Christmas its biggest day of the year before the calendar rolls over. As such, the schedule for the Christmas Day games is highly anticipated, and now it seems we are closer to knowing just who we will get as gifts on the 25th.

According to multiple reports, the 2018 edition of the NBA on Christmas Day will be headlined by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers traveling to Oakland to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Other potential competitors include the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz.

Via Twitter:

A vintage dose of Celtics/Sixers, Giannis and the Bucks at MSG against the Knicks and (you guessed it) LeBron's Lakers in Oakland to face the Warriors are the highlights of the NBA's Christmas Day schedule that will be announced Wednesday afternoon, league sources tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 8, 2018

Portland Trail Blazers will face the Utah Jazz on the road in one of the five Christmas Day games, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 8, 2018

We are still waiting on official word from the NBA about the Christmas Day schedule, but if these teams hold it should be relatively entertaining.

I mean, except for that Knicks game. But you’ll have a whole plate of stuff covered in syrup when that one is on. Hard to be mad about that.