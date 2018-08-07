Report: Lakers vs. Warriors headlines NBA’s Christmas Day in 2018

Ahh, NBA Christmas Day. In theory, a wonderful event where you can ignore your family from 9 AM to 9 PM on the one day a year you actually all spend time together.
In reality it’s just you watching the first half of the morning game — usually a lump of coal between the Knicks and Raptors — before you have to drive to three more destinations, missing the games you actually wanted to see.
But nevertheless, the NBA continues to make Christmas its biggest day of the year before the calendar rolls over. As such, the schedule for the Christmas Day games is highly anticipated, and now it seems we are closer to knowing just who we will get as gifts on the 25th.
According to multiple reports, the 2018 edition of the NBA on Christmas Day will be headlined by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers traveling to Oakland to take on the Golden State Warriors.
Other potential competitors include the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz.
Via Twitter:
We are still waiting on official word from the NBA about the Christmas Day schedule, but if these teams hold it should be relatively entertaining.
I mean, except for that Knicks game. But you’ll have a whole plate of stuff covered in syrup when that one is on. Hard to be mad about that.
The NBA has scheduled two regular-season games in Mexico City for the third straight year.
And for the third straight year, a lousy-looking team will “host” the pair of games.
The Magic will face:
- Bulls on Dec. 13
- Jazz on Dec. 15
Unlike the previous Mexico City “hosts” – Suns in 2016-17 and Nets in 2017-18 – Orlando drew fairly decent home attendance the prior year. I wonder how the Magic got picked to surrender two home games.
Neither of these games look like barnburners. Orlando is building around Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba, but that frontcourt – especially with the Magic’s guards – doesn’t appear ready to make a significant impact. Chicago could bring offensive firepower some nights, but that group is not reliable. Utah should be excellent, but defensive-first teams don’t typically excite fans, even when led by the incredibly impressive Rudy Gobert.
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will be the main event. He has the transcendent talent and inviting personality to turn heads.
And maybe these games will be a stepping stone to Mexico City getting a team.
Back a couple of years ago, Brian Bowen was a top 20 recruit who had offers from a host of the elite college basketball programs — Michigan State, Arizona, and UCLA, just to name a few — but had settled on Louisville. That is, until his name came up in the FBI’s college hoops bribery scandal, where his family allegedly received $100,000 from Adidas for him to sign with the Cardinals. He never played there, transferred to South Carolina to workout there, entered the 2018 NBA Draft but then pulled out after getting feedback at the NBA Draft Combine. The NCAA ruled him ineligible to play next season in college.
Now he’s going to play next season in Australia. Jonathan Givony of ESPN broke the story.
The Sydney Kings is Andrew Bogut’s team. Bowen is a 6’7″ wing who is athletic and can shoot the three, which has NBA teams watching him.
Australia’s league has made an effort to attract one-and-done players, calling it the “The Next Stars” effort, making the pitch of getting paid and playing professionally while developing faster than they would in college. This is their first player.
There is a history of success developing players in Australia. For example, James Ennis was drafted in the second round out of Long Beach State and chose to play in the NBL rather than the G-League for a season, has come back and become a solid role player now with the Houston Rockets.
This NBL effort may be short-lived, the NBA is expected to allow players to go straight from high school to the NBA draft probably by 2022 (maybe a season earlier).
This is about as big a surprise as saying Elton John wears a toupee, but we will pass it along.
Carmelo Anthony has told the Rockets he will sign with them. Which we already knew from multiple other reports and sources, but I guess this is more official. From Sham Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Again, we have known this is going to happen for a month. It will be ink-to-paper official soon.
The question with Anthony in Houston has always been fit. It’s not the disaster so foresee because he can still space the floor, he can punish switches, he has a catch-and-shoot game, and he can just get buckets. Not in vintage form, but he can score and he will make the Rockets’ offense better.
He can really help the Rockets by accepting a role. Coming off the bench would be ideal, but his ego may not allow that, so instead he starts the first/third quarters, gets his buckets early and gives Chris Paul and James Harden letting them stay fresher for the big pushes later. In a close game late, Mike D’Antoni will want James Ennis out on the court for defensive reasons, and we’ll see how that goes with Anthony, but it can work. We will see.
Once he eventually signs.
There’s a little news left in the NBA summer — the schedule starts to drop on Wednesday, soon Carmelo Anthony will make it official and sign with the Rockets (he was in Africa with the NBA events there) — but mostly we are at the part of the summer when the “news” is players complaining about their NBA 2K ratings.
Oh, and watching the NBA 2K19 trailers drop.
The main gameplay trailer “Take the Crown” came out on Tuesday and, as usual with 2K, it’s impressive.
Check it out above in all its glory. The game itself is released a month from now, Sept. 7.