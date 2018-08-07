NJ senator calls Donald Trump’s attack on LeBron James racist

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says President Donald Trump’s attack on NBA star LeBron James is part of a larger pattern of racist behavior.
Menendez wrote in a tweet Monday that Trump wouldn’t have questioned James’ intelligence or charity work if he were white. Trump criticized James on Friday after an interview aired with CNN anchor Don Lemon in which he deemed Trump divisive.
Menendez tweeted out a thread that included references to Trump’s disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants during his campaign kickoff speech for the Republican presidential nomination and the president’s repeated claim that California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who is black, is “low IQ.”
Menendez has been a vocal opponent of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The two-term senator is in a tough re-election battle against Republican Bob Hugin.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Memphis Grizzlies are betting on a big season to come from Mike Conley at the point. Back from missing almost all of last season (primarily due to a sore Achilles), he will need to be both healthy and play at near an All-Star level for Memphis to reach its playoff goals.
Now the Grizzlies have added a little veteran depth behind him in Shelvin Mack, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Mack started slowly but found his role last season in Orlando and was for the Magic what he was for the Jazz and others before — a solid, role-playing backup point guard a coach can trust. He’s a good floor general, works hard on defense, is not a great shooter but hit a respectable 34.5 percent from three last season.
The Grizzlies have Andrew Harrison (on a non-guaranteed contract) and rookie Jevon Carter also at the point.
The 76ers announced rookie Zhaire Smith suffered a foot injury.
It doesn’t sound good.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Smith joins a long list of recent Philadelphia first-rounders who suffered serious injury before their rookie years – Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Landry Shamet. Though the 76ers sometimes drafted hurt players, there’s also a lot of bad luck on that list.
It’s unclear how much time Smith will miss. He might return before the regular season. He might miss a huge chunk of the season.
But at minimum, Smith will miss several weeks of training. Wilson Chandler has become even more likely to claim the backup small-forward job behind Robert Covington.
The Clippers agreed to trade Sam Dekker to the Cavaliers a couple days ago. The only question was the exact parameters of the deal.
Now, it’s official.
Cavaliers release:
The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Sam Dekker from the Los Angeles Clippers, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In exchange, Cleveland will send the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko to the Clippers. The Cavaliers will also receive the draft rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations from Los Angeles.
Veremeenko is 34, and Seibutis is 33. Both are extremely unlikely to play in the NBA.
This is just about Cleveland taking a flier on Dekker, who became expendable in L.A. The Clippers must still shed one player with a guaranteed salary – likely Jawun Evans – before the regular season (They’ll keep unguaranteed Patrick Beverley.) But Dekker was the first roster spot cleared, at the cost of some cash to the Cavaliers.
The 24-year-old combo forward regressed in L.A. last season after spending his first two season with the Rockets. He must shoot much better to stick in the NBA. Though he does little things fairly well, he just doesn’t make enough of an impact on the court if he’s not shooting better.
For the Cavs, Dekker – the No. 18 pick in the 2015 draft – is superior to available free agents. Maybe he finds his shooting stroke in Cleveland. If not, he’s on an expiring contract, so there’s no long-term downside.
Between starters Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins and backups Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, both rookies, the Timberwolves might have had the worst wing 3-point shooting in the league.
Enter James Nunnally.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
After going undrafted out of California-Santa Barbara in 2012, Nunnally played briefly for the Hawks and 76ers in 2014. He then fell to the D-League and overseas.
But in Europe, the 28-year-old Nunnally has hit his stride as an elite 3-point shooter. Though there’s always concern about that sustaining in a larger sample and translating to the deeper NBA arc, Nunnally has proven plenty and his strong free-throw percentage affirms his quality shooting stroke.
Multiple NBA teams were interested in him. Minnesota probably needed him most. I’d bet on him making the rotation next season.
Of course, Tom Thibodeau is always concerned with defense. The 6-foot-7 Nunnally has the length to defend well, though strength could be an issue.
The Timberwolves could run into luxury-tax trouble if they pay Nunnally more than the minimum. So, I’m guessing that’s all he got.