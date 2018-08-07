Magic to ‘host’ Bulls and Jazz in Mexico City next season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA has scheduled two regular-season games in Mexico City for the third straight year.

And for the third straight year, a lousy-looking team will "host" the pair of games.

The Magic will face:

Bulls on Dec. 13

Jazz on Dec. 15

Unlike the previous Mexico City "hosts" – Suns in 2016-17 and Nets in 2017-18 – Orlando drew fairly decent home attendance the prior year. I wonder how the Magic got picked to surrender two home games.

Neither of these games look like barnburners. Orlando is building around Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba, but that frontcourt – especially with the Magic’s guards – doesn’t appear ready to make a significant impact. Chicago could bring offensive firepower some nights, but that group is not reliable. Utah should be excellent, but defensive-first teams don’t typically excite fans, even when led by the incredibly impressive Rudy Gobert.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will be the main event. He has the transcendent talent and inviting personality to turn heads.

And maybe these games will be a stepping stone to Mexico City getting a team.