Grizzlies sign Shelvin Mack as veteran backup point guard

The Memphis Grizzlies are betting on a big season to come from Mike Conley at the point. Back from missing almost all of last season (primarily due to a sore Achilles), he will need to be both healthy and play at near an All-Star level for Memphis to reach its playoff goals.
Now the Grizzlies have added a little veteran depth behind him in Shelvin Mack, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Mack started slowly but found his role last season in Orlando and was for the Magic what he was for the Jazz and others before — a solid, role-playing backup point guard a coach can trust. He’s a good floor general, works hard on defense, is not a great shooter but hit a respectable 34.5 percent from three last season.
The Grizzlies have Andrew Harrison (on a non-guaranteed contract) and rookie Jevon Carter also at the point.
The 76ers announced rookie Zhaire Smith suffered a foot injury.
It doesn’t sound good.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Smith joins a long list of recent Philadelphia first-rounders who suffered serious injury before their rookie years – Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Landry Shamet. Though the 76ers sometimes drafted hurt players, there’s also a lot of bad luck on that list.
It’s unclear how much time Smith will miss. He might return before the regular season. He might miss a huge chunk of the season.
But at minimum, Smith will miss several weeks of training. Wilson Chandler has become even more likely to claim the backup small-forward job behind Robert Covington.
The Clippers agreed to trade Sam Dekker to the Cavaliers a couple days ago. The only question was the exact parameters of the deal.
Now, it’s official.
Cavaliers release:
The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Sam Dekker from the Los Angeles Clippers, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In exchange, Cleveland will send the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko to the Clippers. The Cavaliers will also receive the draft rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations from Los Angeles.
Veremeenko is 34, and Seibutis is 33. Both are extremely unlikely to play in the NBA.
This is just about Cleveland taking a flier on Dekker, who became expendable in L.A. The Clippers must still shed one player with a guaranteed salary – likely Jawun Evans – before the regular season (They’ll keep unguaranteed Patrick Beverley.) But Dekker was the first roster spot cleared, at the cost of some cash to the Cavaliers.
The 24-year-old combo forward regressed in L.A. last season after spending his first two season with the Rockets. He must shoot much better to stick in the NBA. Though he does little things fairly well, he just doesn’t make enough of an impact on the court if he’s not shooting better.
For the Cavs, Dekker – the No. 18 pick in the 2015 draft – is superior to available free agents. Maybe he finds his shooting stroke in Cleveland. If not, he’s on an expiring contract, so there’s no long-term downside.
Between starters Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins and backups Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, both rookies, the Timberwolves might have had the worst wing 3-point shooting in the league.
Enter James Nunnally.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
After going undrafted out of California-Santa Barbara in 2012, Nunnally played briefly for the Hawks and 76ers in 2014. He then fell to the D-League and overseas.
But in Europe, the 28-year-old Nunnally has hit his stride as an elite 3-point shooter. Though there’s always concern about that sustaining in a larger sample and translating to the deeper NBA arc, Nunnally has proven plenty and his strong free-throw percentage affirms his quality shooting stroke.
Multiple NBA teams were interested in him. Minnesota probably needed him most. I’d bet on him making the rotation next season.
Of course, Tom Thibodeau is always concerned with defense. The 6-foot-7 Nunnally has the length to defend well, though strength could be an issue.
The Timberwolves could run into luxury-tax trouble if they pay Nunnally more than the minimum. So, I’m guessing that’s all he got.
Jahlil Okafor is only three years removed from being the No. 3 overall pick. He’s only two years removed from making the All-Rookie first team. He’s only one year removed from players around the league rallying to get him on the court.
But Okafor has been reduced to trying out for teams during free agency and just trying to get into training camp somewhere.
Maybe New Orleans.
Scott Kushner of The Advocate:
The Pelicans reportedly tried to trade for Okafor two seasons ago, and the 76ers even sat Okafor in advance of a potential deal. But some saw Philadelphia as just bluffing to drum up interest.
Either way, the price would likely be cheap for New Orleans now – a barely guaranteed, or maybe even completely unguaranteed, deal.
Okafor is just 22, but he has been so bad. His defensive struggles get most of the attention. He’s slow and ground-bound, limiting him in space and as a rim-protector. But he has also been an offensive minus, not scoring efficiently enough in the low post to make up for his null floor-spacing and passing.
The Pelicans could take a flier. Anthony Davis likes to play power forward, and perhaps a hodgepodge of Julius Randle, Emeka Okafor, Cheick Diallo, Alexis Ajinca and Jahlil Okafor allow Davis to do that more often. But maybe New Orleans decides Randle, Emeka Okafor, Diallo and Ajinca are enough.