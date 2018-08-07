Grizzlies sign Shelvin Mack as veteran backup point guard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Memphis Grizzlies are betting on a big season to come from Mike Conley at the point. Back from missing almost all of last season (primarily due to a sore Achilles), he will need to be both healthy and play at near an All-Star level for Memphis to reach its playoff goals.

Now the Grizzlies have added a little veteran depth behind him in Shelvin Mack, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent guard Shelvin Mack is signing a one-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies today, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 7, 2018

Mack started slowly but found his role last season in Orlando and was for the Magic what he was for the Jazz and others before — a solid, role-playing backup point guard a coach can trust. He’s a good floor general, works hard on defense, is not a great shooter but hit a respectable 34.5 percent from three last season.

The Grizzlies have Andrew Harrison (on a non-guaranteed contract) and rookie Jevon Carter also at the point.