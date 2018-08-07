Cavaliers trade cash to Clippers for Sam Dekker

The Clippers agreed to trade Sam Dekker to the Cavaliers a couple days ago. The only question was the exact parameters of the deal.

Now, it’s official.

Cavaliers release:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Sam Dekker from the Los Angeles Clippers, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In exchange, Cleveland will send the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko to the Clippers. The Cavaliers will also receive the draft rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations from Los Angeles.

Veremeenko is 34, and Seibutis is 33. Both are extremely unlikely to play in the NBA.

This is just about Cleveland paying to take a flier on Dekker, who became expendable in L.A. The Clippers must still shed one player with a guaranteed salary – likely Jawun Evans – before the regular season (They’ll keep unguaranteed Patrick Beverley.) But Dekker was the first roster spot cleared.

The 24-year-old combo forward regressed in L.A. last season after spending his first two season with the Rockets. He must shoot much better to stick in the NBA. Though he does little things fairly well, he just doesn’t make enough of an impact on the court if he’s not shooting better.

For the Cavs, Dekker – the No. 18 pick in the 2015 draft – is superior to available free agents. Maybe he finds his shooting stroke in Cleveland. If not, he’s on an expiring contract, so there’s no long-term downside.