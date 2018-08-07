Breaking news? Carmelo Anthony reportedly verbally commits to Rockets

This is about as big a surprise as saying Elton John wears a toupee, but we will pass it along.
Carmelo Anthony has told the Rockets he will sign with them. Which we already knew from multiple other reports and sources, but I guess this is more official. From Sham Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Again, we have known this is going to happen for a month. It will be ink-to-paper official soon.
The question with Anthony in Houston has always been fit. It’s not the disaster so foresee because he can still space the floor, he can punish switches, he has a catch-and-shoot game, and he can just get buckets. Not in vintage form, but he can score and he will make the Rockets’ offense better.
He can really help the Rockets by accepting a role. Coming off the bench would be ideal, but his ego may not allow that, so instead he starts the first/third quarters, gets his buckets early and gives Chris Paul and James Harden letting them stay fresher for the big pushes later. In a close game late, Mike D’Antoni will want James Ennis out on the court for defensive reasons, and we’ll see how that goes with Anthony, but it can work. We will see.
Once he eventually signs.
Back a couple of years ago, Brian Bowen was a top 20 recruit who had offers from a host of the elite college basketball programs — Michigan State, Arizona, and UCLA, just to name a few — but had settled on Louisville. That is, until his name came up in the FBI’s college hoops bribery scandal, where his family allegedly received $100,000 from Adidas for him to sign with the Cardinals. He never played there, transferred to South Carolina to workout there, entered the 2018 NBA Draft but then pulled out after getting feedback at the NBA Draft Combine. The NCAA ruled him ineligible to play next season in college.
Now he’s going to play next season in Australia. Jonathan Givony of ESPN broke the story.
The Sydney Kings is Andrew Bogut’s team. Bowen is a 6’7″ wing who is athletic and can shoot the three, which has NBA teams watching him.
Australia’s league has made an effort to attract one-and-done players, calling it the “The Next Stars” effort, making the pitch of getting paid and playing professionally while developing faster than they would in college. This is their first player.
There is a history of success developing players in Australia. For example, James Ennis was drafted in the second round out of Long Beach State and chose to play in the NBL rather than the G-League for a season, has come back and become a solid role player now with the Houston Rockets.
This NBL effort may be short-lived, the NBA is expected to allow players to go straight from high school to the NBA draft probably by 2022 (maybe a season earlier).
There’s a little news left in the NBA summer — the schedule starts to drop on Wednesday, soon Carmelo Anthony will make it official and sign with the Rockets (he was in Africa with the NBA events there) — but mostly we are at the part of the summer when the “news” is players complaining about their NBA 2K ratings.
Oh, and watching the NBA 2K19 trailers drop.
The main gameplay trailer “Take the Crown” came out on Tuesday and, as usual with 2K, it’s impressive.
Check it out above in all its glory. The game itself is released a month from now, Sept. 7.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says President Donald Trump’s attack on NBA star LeBron James is part of a larger pattern of racist behavior.
Menendez wrote in a tweet Monday that Trump wouldn’t have questioned James’ intelligence or charity work if he were white. Trump criticized James on Friday after an interview aired with CNN anchor Don Lemon in which he deemed Trump divisive.
Menendez tweeted out a thread that included references to Trump’s disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants during his campaign kickoff speech for the Republican presidential nomination and the president’s repeated claim that California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who is black, is “low IQ.”
Menendez has been a vocal opponent of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The two-term senator is in a tough re-election battle against Republican Bob Hugin.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Memphis Grizzlies are betting on a big season to come from Mike Conley at the point. Back from missing almost all of last season (primarily due to a sore Achilles), he will need to be both healthy and play at near an All-Star level for Memphis to reach its playoff goals.
Now the Grizzlies have added a little veteran depth behind him in Shelvin Mack, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Mack started slowly but found his role last season in Orlando and was for the Magic what he was for the Jazz and others before — a solid, role-playing backup point guard a coach can trust. He’s a good floor general, works hard on defense, is not a great shooter but hit a respectable 34.5 percent from three last season.
The Grizzlies have Andrew Harrison (on a non-guaranteed contract) and rookie Jevon Carter also at the point.