Breaking news? Carmelo Anthony reportedly verbally commits to Rockets

This is about as big a surprise as saying Elton John wears a toupee, but we will pass it along.

Carmelo Anthony has told the Rockets he will sign with them. Which we already knew from multiple other reports and sources, but I guess this is more official. From Sham Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Carmelo Anthony has verbally agreed to sign with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2018

Anthony cleared free agency waivers last week and has informed Houston of decision to sign upon return from Africa, league sources said. Anthony also unveiled refurbished basketball court in South Africa last week. https://t.co/iezYkuwCJ5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2018

Again, we have known this is going to happen for a month. It will be ink-to-paper official soon.

The question with Anthony in Houston has always been fit. It’s not the disaster so foresee because he can still space the floor, he can punish switches, he has a catch-and-shoot game, and he can just get buckets. Not in vintage form, but he can score and he will make the Rockets’ offense better.

He can really help the Rockets by accepting a role. Coming off the bench would be ideal, but his ego may not allow that, so instead he starts the first/third quarters, gets his buckets early and gives Chris Paul and James Harden letting them stay fresher for the big pushes later. In a close game late, Mike D’Antoni will want James Ennis out on the court for defensive reasons, and we’ll see how that goes with Anthony, but it can work. We will see.

Once he eventually signs.