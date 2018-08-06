Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis gives Ernie Grunfeld an ‘A’ for offseason

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis has repeatedly extended the contract of team president Ernie Grunfeld – who was already running the front office for seven years when Leonsis bought the team eight years ago – without announcement.

So, it’s a slightly different tune when Leonsis praises Grunfeld publicly. And there’s nothing hedged in this commendation.

Chase Hughes of NBC Washington:

Leonsis, in fact, said he would give team president Ernie Grunfeld and his team an A-grade for their summer so far.

“I thought what Ernie did this offseason is exactly what we had planned,” Leonsis said. “I think when a season ends you sit down and see what you want to accomplish. For the Wizards, it was we need to have more balance and more depth and be more prepared for injuries.”

That is high praise, and Grunfeld did pretty well this year.

Dwight Howard (mid-level exception) and Jeff Green (minimum) were fine signings for a team with no realistic route to cap space. Getting Austin Rivers for Marcin Gortat was a fine trade for a team short on moveable assets. Drafting Troy Brown was fine for a team in the middle of the first round.

Just don’t forget Grunfeld’s role in Washington being fairly trapped at “pretty good.”

To be fair, many teams wish they were “pretty good.” Whether it’s appreciated is in the eye of the beholder.

If history is any indication, Leonsis will eventually show his appreciation with a contract extension for Grunfeld without saying anything this strong – or anything at all.

Cavaliers still trying to trade J.R. Smith or Kyle Korver

By Kurt HelinAug 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cavaliers are not going full tear-it-down rebuild. At least not yet. They re-signed Kevin Love and other veterans — George Hill and Tristan Thompson, for example — and while they are not dangerous they are a potential playoff team in a down East.

However, some of those veterans could be on the move this season.

J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver, in particular, remain on the trade block, Joe Varden of the Oklahoman reiterated on his latest podcast.

That’s not new news, they have shopped those two around all off-season, but there have been no offers to the team’s liking. Yet. Maybe an injury in training camp or early in the season will change the dynamic and a better offer will come in. Maybe the Cavaliers will just accept the lesser offers as they best they can do. However, one way or another one or both of those two will be on the move before the trade deadline to a playoff team.

Smith will make $14.7 million this season and has just a $3.9 million guaranteed for 2019-20. Korver will earn $7.5 million this season and also has just a $3.4 million guaranteed for the following season if a team wants to buy him out.

Over/under for every NBA team’s 2018-19 win total

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The over/under for each NBA team next season has been posted in Las Vegas. Here are the lines (my prediction in parentheses):

Eastern Conference

1. Boston Celtics 57.5 (under)

2. Philadelphia 76ers 54.5 (under)

2. Toronto Raptors 54.5 (over)

4. Indiana Pacers 47.5 (over)

5. Milwaukee Bucks 46.5 (over)

6. Washington Wizards 44.5 (under)

7. Miami Heat 41.5 (over)

8. Detroit Pistons 37.5 (over)

9. Charlotte Hornets 35.5 (under)

10. Brooklyn Nets 32.5 (over)

11. Orlando Magic 31.5 (under)

12. Cleveland Cavaliers 30.5 (under)

13. New York Knicks 29.5 (under)

14. Chicago Bulls 27.5 (under)

15. Atlanta Hawks 23.5 (under)

Western Conference

1. Golden State Warriors 62.5 (under)

2. Houston Rockets 54.5 (over)

3. Oklahoma City Thunder 50.5 (over)

4. Los Angeles Lakers 48.5 (under)

4. Utah Jazz 48.5 (over)

6. Denver Nuggets 47.5 (over)

7. New Orleans Pelicans 45.5 (under)

8. Minnesota Timberwolves 44.5 (over)

9. San Antonio Spurs 43.5 (under)

10. Portland Trail Blazers 41.5 (over)

11. Los Angeles Clippers 35.5 (over)

12. Dallas Mavericks 34.5 (over)

12. Memphis Grizzlies 34.5 (under)

14. Phoenix Suns 28.5 (under)

15. Sacramento Kings 25.5 (under)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hillary Clinton back LeBron James after Trump tweet

By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
4 Comments

Donald Trump lost a class action lawsuit which saw a settlement of $25 million for defrauding students at his Trump University. LeBron James started a public school that provides not only free education for students, but continuing education for parents of students and college tuition at the University of Akron.

The comparison between the two parties when it comes to public education is factually and inarguably in LeBron’s favor.

Meanwhile, after the idiocy of Trump’s tweets saw even his own wife respond with praise toward James, athletes continued to voice their support for LeBron and his I Promise school. This weekend, two more notable names weighed in.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Lakers great, had been in South Africa for the 2018 NBA Africa Game. As such, Abdul-Jabbar said it took him a couple of days to be able to respond. Seeing an opportunity, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also took time to praise James.

Via Twitter.

James has continued to live his life to the fullest over the summer, and has not publicly acknowledged Trump’s ridiculous attempt at trolling him and riling up the opposition. That move, as it was pointed out by my friend Sean Highkin, is sort of a flex in and of itself.

LeBron is an expert at brand management and has proven himself to be an astute businessman. Frankly, there is no reason for LeBron to involve himself with anything that Trump says about him on a public level.

If you would like to donate to the LeBron James Family Foundation, you can do so by clicking this link.

Neil Olshey’s big plan in Portland is to wait. Do they have enough time?

By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Neil Olshey has begun to lose some of the polish he once held in the eyes of Portland Trail Blazers fans. The team’s general manager failed to re-sign Ed Davis for a pithy sum of $4 million this offseason. Publicly, that move was justified as an allowance for getting second-year big man Zach Collins some more minutes this upcoming season. As we have written about before here on Pro Basketball Talk, it was also to dodge a significant luxury tax bill.

Now, by early August, Olshey has completed the major moves of his offseason. As was expected, Portland re-signed big man Jusuf Nurkic to a reasonable $12 million-a-year salary. Unfortunately, Olshey failed to use the trade exception the Blazers gained from the Allen Crabbe swap, and did not bring in a veteran wing like they wanted.

Olshey is now out in the Portland sun, hiking the public relations trail while trying to craft a narrative around his quiet offseason. The Blazers GM recently sat down with TV reporter Brooke Olzendam to explain his position on Portland’s moves.

During a 30-minute video released by the team this week, Olshey mentioned two things of note. The first was that he was surprised that there was not a larger market for his trade exception. Olshey said that he figured that he would be able to absorb some contracts from the 2016 season with that $13 million chip, but was unable to find a suitor.

Honestly we were caught off guard. We thought for sure the Allen Crabbe trade exception would have huge value in the league. And like I said, teams are just not in the business of giving up quality players the way they were because I think everybody understand they’re going to have to pay the freight this summer for what everybody did back in 2016. There just wasn’t as many pieces in the marketplace to do the absorption deals we’ve seen in the past.

Olshey also eventually worked his way around to saying that he does not believe that moving either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum is the right choice going forward. The murmur out of the City of Roses is that McCollum, the team’s most readily movable trade chip, has not been and will continue to stay off the trade block.

We’re keeping the core together, knowing Dame and CJ have at least three years left on their contracts, and we give that group the best chance to win without impeding our ability long-term in terms of being into a number that’s completely non-liquid.

Portland’s trade exception expired on July 25th, and after a week-and-a-half spent contemplating, it now seems clear what Olshey is plan is for the short-term future. That is, to duck as much luxury tax as possible, build around Lillard and McCollum, and wait out the rest of the Western Conference. The justification for this plan — which mostly involves doing nothing — is twofold.

First, Golden State’s dominance in the West is unchallenged, even if Olshey was unwilling to admit that to Olzendam during the above interview. Internally, the Blazers know Golden State won’t run into real salary problems until the 2019-20 season, and it appears they would rather sit tight as that issue resolves itself.

Second, Olshey has decided to try to reduce the salary cap figure simply as a mechanism of being a good financial planner. And, if we believe the wait-and-see strategy to be true, then tighter budgeting must follow in kind. There is no sense for the Blazers to spend over the cap more than they need to if they agree to concede the next couple of years in the West.

Publicly they’ll never admit that, but it’s exactly what they’re doing.

Whether this is the right move or not isn’t clear. No doubt fans in Portland will do what they do every year. They’ll continue to be excited about and support the development of young guys on the roster including Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons. Meanwhile, they will restlessly stir about whether or not the team should make big moves, including trading McCollum or as has been the case the past couple of years, firing Terry Stotts.

 

What is more apparent now more than ever is how little control Olshey has over the team’s destiny. His big free agent move in 2016 was to nab Evan Turner, and re-sign Crabbe to use as a trade chip. Neither of those decisions turned out well for Portland, either on the floor or in terms of their salary cap impact. With no flexibility from his own accord, and no reason to combat the dynasty of a generation in the conference, Olshey has to sit tight.

He can spin his transactions to the public however he likes, and no doubt he deserves credit for some of his craftier moves. But those small deals seem to be Olshey’s limit at this point, whether it be finding added value in the draft or picking up replacement players for the back half of the bench for 60% of their year-over-year cost.

Perhaps most interestingly, now that he’s in Chief Financial Officer mode, it’s unclear whether Olshey will ever see his vision for this team to fruition.

Turner has just two more seasons left on his albatross of a contract, but after that comes Lillard and McCollum, due for extensions the season after. Olshey is taking a serious gamble using the patience of his two stars as betting chips by managing the luxury tax and trying to develop small-time talent as he clock-watches the Warriors.

Blazers general managers have always been measured by two things: the ability to create a roster that can win, and the elusive Big Trade or Big Free Agent Signing. Bob Whitsitt famously went down swinging in the early 2000s, trading anyone and everyone. Olshey might get the boot in a couple of years, with hardly a murmur, unless he finds a way to stave off elimination.

 

No doubt if you asked him, Olshey would point out his victories — the smart trade for Robin Lopez, the under-market signing of Al-Farouq Aminu, the Nurkic-for-Mason Plumlee swap, the Shabazz Napier trade, and the refusal of Chandler Parson’s contract demands. But those moves have largely been balanced by a dogged dedication to the Lillard-McCollum pairing, the Turner signing, the Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless contracts, the Arron Afflalo trade, the Nicolas Batum trade, the Festus Ezeli deal, and the Allen Crabbe trade.

Any way you slice it, Olshey’s performance as head of the Blazers has been evened out, leveled with the reality of a star in Lillard itching to know just when they’re going to climb the next peak. The team has made the playoffs the past five seasons in a row largely due to Lillard, whose draft selection in 2012 was the brainchild of the man directly before Olshey in Chad Buchanan.

What Portland is playing for now is not about next season, or free agents, or the luxury tax, or player development. Because of their position of extreme negative equity, the Blazers long-term plans are now about holding on to Lillard past 2020-21.

Whether Olshey will be there to negotiate that extension is up for debate.

