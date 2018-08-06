Seattle Mariners players dress in Sonics uniforms after game

It was Seattle Mariners dress up day as they were about to head out on the road, and after the team broke out of a mini-slump against the Blue Jays Sunday 6-3, the team got dressed up…
As the Seattle SuperSonics.
Well done. I miss those uniforms.
It was Seattle Mariners dress up day as they were about to head out on the road, and after the team broke out of a mini-slump against the Blue Jays Sunday 6-3, the team got dressed up…
As the Seattle SuperSonics.
Well done. I miss those uniforms.
Tony Parker is going to be wearing the teal of the Charlotte Hornets next season. And that’s going to be weird. He’s a 17-year San Antonio Spur who won four titles, a Finals MVP, and went to six All-Star Games all in the silver and black of San Antonio.
On his way out the door, Parker published a classy goodbye letter to San Antonio in the Players’ Tribune.
Thank you to the Spurs organization, from top to bottom, for the most amazing opportunity of my life — and for 17 years of the greatest job on earth. Thank you to Spurs fans, everywhere, for always showing up, always being loud, and always, always having my back. And thank you to the city of San Antonio, for being the only thing that I could ever possibly call it now: home.
The truth is, I know it’s impossible to summarize what my time with the Spurs has meant to me, in a letter like this.
But I guess that’s also the beauty of basketball, and of life in a way. How it can become less about the summary of things — and more about a collection of moments. How you just … become these moments, you know what I mean? All of these relationships, and conversations, and lessons, and decisions. All of these little things that just sort of sneak up on you, and begin to shape you, and eventually, if you’re lucky, even come to define you.
It was classy and touching, as one would expect from Parker. He covers his first workouts with the team through his decision last season to tell Gregg Popovich it was time to start Dejounte Murray over him.
He writes about David Robinson, he writes about Manu Ginobili (and wishes he still had the floppy hair of a decade ago), and of course there is a lot of praise for Popovich.
However, the part I found most interesting was the praise of Tim Duncan — not so much the player (although, that too), but for the culture he set that made the Spurs dynasty (five titles and a couple decades of 50-plus win seasons) possible.
Because here’s the thing with Tim Duncan: Was he the greatest player of all time? I don’t know — he’s the greatest I ever played with, I’ll say that, and I’ll let the experts take it from there. But here’s one thing I’ll tell you, absolutely: Timmy was the most coachable great player of all time.
That was always our secret weapon, to me: You see this all-world player, this All-NBA First Team, MVP of the Finals, about to be MVP of the league guy, and here he is in practice, willing to be coached like he’s fighting for a spot on the team. It was unreal. And if you think that’s too passive for a star player to be? Well, then you’re not thinking it through on Tim’s level. Because Tim knew the truth: which was that to let himself be coached in this way, you know … that’s true charisma, and that’s true swagger. It’s like he was challenging everyone else in our gym: The best player in the entire league is willing to put his ego aside for the good of this team — are you?
And that was the deal, you know? Guys would come in, take a look around, and eventually they would do as Tim does.
Plenty of players today could learn from that.
The Cavaliers are not going full tear-it-down rebuild. At least not yet. They re-signed Kevin Love and other veterans — George Hill and Tristan Thompson, for example — and while they are not dangerous they are a potential playoff team in a down East.
However, some of those veterans could be on the move this season.
J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver, in particular, remain on the trade block, Joe Varden of the Oklahoman reiterated on his latest podcast.
That’s not new news, they have shopped those two around all off-season, but there have been no offers to the team’s liking. Yet. Maybe an injury in training camp or early in the season will change the dynamic and a better offer will come in. Maybe the Cavaliers will just accept the lesser offers as they best they can do. However, one way or another one or both of those two will be on the move before the trade deadline to a playoff team.
Smith will make $14.7 million this season and has just a $3.9 million guaranteed for 2019-20. Korver will earn $7.5 million this season and also has just a $3.4 million guaranteed for the following season if a team wants to buy him out.
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis has repeatedly extended the contract of team president Ernie Grunfeld – who was already running the front office for seven years when Leonsis bought the team eight years ago – without announcement.
So, it’s a slightly different tune when Leonsis praises Grunfeld publicly. And there’s nothing hedged in this commendation.
Chase Hughes of NBC Washington:
Leonsis, in fact, said he would give team president Ernie Grunfeld and his team an A-grade for their summer so far.
“I thought what Ernie did this offseason is exactly what we had planned,” Leonsis said. “I think when a season ends you sit down and see what you want to accomplish. For the Wizards, it was we need to have more balance and more depth and be more prepared for injuries.”
That is high praise, and Grunfeld did pretty well this year.
Dwight Howard (mid-level exception) and Jeff Green (minimum) were fine signings for a team with no realistic route to cap space. Getting Austin Rivers for Marcin Gortat was a fine trade for a team short on moveable assets. Drafting Troy Brown was fine for a team in the middle of the first round.
Just don’t forget Grunfeld’s role in Washington being fairly trapped at “pretty good.”
To be fair, many teams wish they were “pretty good.” Whether it’s appreciated is in the eye of the beholder.
If history is any indication, Leonsis will eventually show his appreciation with a contract extension for Grunfeld without saying anything this strong – or anything at all.
The over/under for each NBA team next season has been posted in Las Vegas. Here are the lines (my prediction in parentheses):
Eastern Conference
1. Boston Celtics 57.5 (under)
2. Philadelphia 76ers 54.5 (under)
2. Toronto Raptors 54.5 (over)
4. Indiana Pacers 47.5 (over)
5. Milwaukee Bucks 46.5 (over)
6. Washington Wizards 44.5 (under)
7. Miami Heat 41.5 (over)
8. Detroit Pistons 37.5 (over)
9. Charlotte Hornets 35.5 (under)
10. Brooklyn Nets 32.5 (over)
11. Orlando Magic 31.5 (under)
12. Cleveland Cavaliers 30.5 (under)
13. New York Knicks 29.5 (under)
14. Chicago Bulls 27.5 (under)
15. Atlanta Hawks 23.5 (under)
Western Conference
1. Golden State Warriors 62.5 (under)
2. Houston Rockets 54.5 (over)
3. Oklahoma City Thunder 50.5 (over)
4. Los Angeles Lakers 48.5 (under)
4. Utah Jazz 48.5 (over)
6. Denver Nuggets 47.5 (over)
7. New Orleans Pelicans 45.5 (under)
8. Minnesota Timberwolves 44.5 (over)
9. San Antonio Spurs 43.5 (under)
10. Portland Trail Blazers 41.5 (over)
11. Los Angeles Clippers 35.5 (over)
12. Dallas Mavericks 34.5 (over)
12. Memphis Grizzlies 34.5 (under)
14. Phoenix Suns 28.5 (under)
15. Sacramento Kings 25.5 (under)