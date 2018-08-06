AP Photo

Mike Conley says it will be ‘awkward year’ in Memphis

By Kurt HelinAug 6, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
When the Westgate Sports Book came out with its NBA under/over win projections for the coming season, one of my first thoughts was “34.5 seems low for Memphis.” Which was quickly followed by “if they can stay healthy, that is.”

The Grizzlies added a potential new face of the franchise this summer in Jaren Jackson, and they upgraded parts of their bench, and they still have Marc Gasol in the paint. Most importantly, however, they get Mike Conley back from injury, a borderline All-Star level point guard who changes the way this team plays on the court.

But even Conley sees this season as different from Grizzlies campaigns in the past, as he told Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial-Appeal.

“It’s different for me because for the last eight years, I came into every season thinking we have a chance to win at a high level,” the point guard said last week in Las Vegas at USA Basketball’s mini-camp. “This season, expectations are still try to be that playoff team, that team that comes out and really makes it tough on everybody. But it is an awkward year with so many teams getting so much better [with] different acquisitions they made in the offseason.”

Conley wasn’t so much playing down the Grizzlies as admitting the reality ahead of them. The West is going to be a Battle Royal this season. Golden State and Houston will make the playoffs, they both have a depth of talent that gives them a lot of margin for error. After that, nobody is entirely safe. There are teams we tend to trust more than others — Utah because of their defense, Oklahoma City because of its two stars, the Lakers because of LeBron James — but after those first two in the West pretty much anything can happen. Seeds three through 12 will likely be separated by just a handful of games (less than 10 wins).

Memphis could grab one of those bottom playoff spots if Conley can stay healthy and things go their way. The challenge is we can say the same thing about the Clippers and Dallas and San Antonio and New Orleans and… you get the idea. Do you trust the Grizzlies in that setting?

The question in Memphis is if things do not go right the first part of the season, do they accept that it’s time to rebuild and start shopping players such as Conley, who would have trade value? That’s not the case right now, but know that teams are watching for just that.

Andre Drummond does #InMyFeelingsChallenge with 300 children

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 6, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
It seems everyone around the NBA is doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge dancing to a Drake song.

JaVale McGee, Victor Oladipo, John Wall, even Riley Curry (Steph’s daughter) have all done it.

Now, you can add Andre Drummond to the mix — along with 300 or so youth at the Jr. NBA World Championships.

This is the first year of the Junior NBA World Championships, and international youth basketball tournament for 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world. It started this week in Orlando.

Tony Parker with heartfelt ‘thank you’ to San Anontio

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 6, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
Tony Parker is going to be wearing the teal of the Charlotte Hornets next season. And that’s going to be weird. He’s a 17-year San Antonio Spur who won four titles, a Finals MVP, and went to six All-Star Games all in the silver and black of San Antonio.

On his way out the door, Parker published a classy goodbye letter to San Antonio in the Players’ Tribune.

Thank you to the Spurs organization, from top to bottom, for the most amazing opportunity of my life — and for 17 years of the greatest job on earth. Thank you to Spurs fans, everywhere, for always showing up, always being loud, and always, always having my back. And thank you to the city of San Antonio, for being the only thing that I could ever possibly call it now: home.

The truth is, I know it’s impossible to summarize what my time with the Spurs has meant to me, in a letter like this.

But I guess that’s also the beauty of basketball, and of life in a way. How it can become less about the summary of things — and more about a collection of moments. How you just … become these moments, you know what I mean? All of these relationships, and conversations, and lessons, and decisions. All of these little things that just sort of sneak up on you, and begin to shape you, and eventually, if you’re lucky, even come to define you.

It was classy and touching, as one would expect from Parker. He covers his first workouts with the team through his decision last season to tell Gregg Popovich it was time to start Dejounte Murray over him.

He writes about David Robinson, he writes about Manu Ginobili (and wishes he still had the floppy hair of a decade ago), and of course there is a lot of praise for Popovich.

However, the part I found most interesting was the praise of Tim Duncan — not so much the player (although, that too), but for the culture he set that made the Spurs dynasty (five titles and a couple decades of 50-plus win seasons) possible.

Because here’s the thing with Tim Duncan: Was he the greatest player of all time? I don’t know — he’s the greatest I ever played with, I’ll say that, and I’ll let the experts take it from there. But here’s one thing I’ll tell you, absolutely: Timmy was the most coachable great player of all time.

That was always our secret weapon, to me: You see this all-world player, this All-NBA First Team, MVP of the Finals, about to be MVP of the league guy, and here he is in practice, willing to be coached like he’s fighting for a spot on the team. It was unreal. And if you think that’s too passive for a star player to be? Well, then you’re not thinking it through on Tim’s level. Because Tim knew the truth: which was that to let himself be coached in this way, you know … that’s true charisma, and that’s true swagger. It’s like he was challenging everyone else in our gym: The best player in the entire league is willing to put his ego aside for the good of this team — are you?

And that was the deal, you know? Guys would come in, take a look around, and eventually they would do as Tim does.

Plenty of players today could learn from that.

Seattle Mariners players dress in Sonics uniforms after game

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 6, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
It was Seattle Mariners dress up day as they were about to head out on the road, and after the team broke out of a mini-slump against the Blue Jays Sunday 6-3, the team got dressed up…

As the Seattle SuperSonics.

Dress-Up Day 2018. 🤣

A post shared by Seattle Mariners (@mariners) on

Well done. I miss those uniforms.

Report Cavaliers still trying to trade J.R. Smith or Kyle Korver

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cavaliers are not going full tear-it-down rebuild. At least not yet. They re-signed Kevin Love and other veterans — George Hill and Tristan Thompson, for example — and while they are not dangerous they are a potential playoff team in a down East.

However, some of those veterans could be on the move this season.

J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver, in particular, remain on the trade block, Joe Varden of the Oklahoman reiterated on his latest podcast.

That’s not new news, they have shopped those two around all off-season, but there have been no offers to the team’s liking. Yet. Maybe an injury in training camp or early in the season will change the dynamic and a better offer will come in. Maybe the Cavaliers will just accept the lesser offers as they best they can do. However, one way or another one or both of those two will be on the move before the trade deadline to a playoff team.

Smith will make $14.7 million this season and has just a $3.9 million guaranteed for 2019-20. Korver will earn $7.5 million this season and also has just a $3.4 million guaranteed for the following season if a team wants to buy him out.