LeBron James to executive-produce documentary called ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told LeBron James – an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump – to “shut up and dribble” in February.

LeBron is flipping that phrase on its head.

Joe Otterson of Variety:

Showtime has ordered a three-part documentary series on the changing role of athletes in the current political environment that boasts LeBron James among its executive producers. Showtime president and CEO David Nevins made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Monday. The series is titled “Shut Up and Dribble,”

This series could be interesting. LeBron’s attachment will definitely generate more interest.

Politics and sports have always intersected, and the overlap between the realms is taking a particular importance today. This topic is ripe for exploration.

I also wonder whether Ingraham – who wrote a book called “Shut Up & Sing” in 2003 – will have any copyright complaints.