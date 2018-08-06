Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns roasts Zach LaVine as trash at video games, calls LaVine’s dad to confirm (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 11:34 PM EDT
The Lakers reportedly asked Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to dial down their social-media insults.

At least the Timberwolves won’t have to manage that problem.

Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns ruthlessly criticized Zach LaVine‘s video-game skills, but the Timberwolves already traded LaVine (to the Bulls) last year.

Jordan Payton:

What Towns said himself was cold enough. Calling LaVine’s dad and putting him on speakerphone was just vicious.

Gilbert Arenas details Bourré trash-talk that preceded gun standoff in Wizards’ locker room

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 10:01 PM EDT
Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton shook the NBA when they brought guns into the Wizards’ locker room in 2009. Both received lengthy suspensions. Arenas, hit hard by injuries, washed out of the league a couple years later and has repeatedly made a fool of himself in retirement. Crittenton never played in the NBA again and is serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

How did it get to this point?

Because of the second-most-popular game in the NBA, slightly behind basketball – Bourré. Bourré is a card game featuring high-stakes betting, and Arenas, Crittenton and JaVale McGee were playing it on a team flight.

Jon Gold of The Action Network (warning: language):

Then Arenas put his famous mouth to work.

“I’m talking my good old shit. ‘Ooooh yeah baby, don’t fall asleep now.’ When anyone was getting killed, I’d hit the stewardess button. ‘Oh no, we have a jumper. Tell the pilot! We have a jumper, people!’ And Javaris is 1,000 degrees hot. But everyone knows my style. I’m gonna keep poking. I want you fucked up. I flip over a 10 (of spades, establishing the trump card). Oh shit, we live baby! Ain’t no deuces over here!”

Then Arenas notices JaVale McGee flash Earl Boykins a look.

McGee hinted to Boykins that he had a dominant hand — “the shit,” as Arenas called it, “the ace, king and queen!” all in the trump suit — and Boykins folded.

McGee screamed, “I don’t need none” — as in, no new cards — and then Arenas looked at Crittenton, who’s next.

“Javaris has a look like he needs a full five,” Arenas said, laughing. “He’s motherfucking me, motherfucking the game. He screams out ‘Five!’”

Crittenton’s hand was so bad he would need five entirely new cards.

Arenas continues: “I scream, ‘Oh shit, I think he’s going to choke himself with the seat belt. This is about to be a boo record, people!’”

This only a small excerpt of Gold's excellent article. He explains the rules of Bourré, details more of Bourré-fueled NBA conflict (including the Tony Allen-O.J. Mayo fight) and writes about a $1.4 million hand.

LeBron James to executive-produce documentary called ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Fox News host Laura Ingraham told LeBron James – an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump – to “shut up and dribble” in February.

LeBron is flipping that phrase on its head.

Joe Otterson of Variety:

Showtime has ordered a three-part documentary series on the changing role of athletes in the current political environment that boasts LeBron James among its executive producers.

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Monday.

The series is titled “Shut Up and Dribble,”

This series could be interesting. LeBron’s attachment will definitely generate more interest.

Politics and sports have always intersected, and the overlap between the realms is taking a particular importance today. This topic is ripe for exploration.

I also wonder whether Ingraham – who wrote a book called “Shut Up & Sing” in 2003 – will have any copyright complaints.

Hawks first-rounder Kevin Huerter cleared after pre-draft injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Kevin Huerter underwent hand surgery shortly before the NBA draft. He didn’t present Michael Porter Jr.-level risk, but it’s still a bit nerve-racking to pick a player who’s too injured to play at the time of the draft.

Thankfully for Huerter and the Hawks, he overcame his injury without complication.

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Kevin Huerter has been 100 percent cleared for all basketball activities

Huerter provided excellent value at No. 19. The shooting guard has range beyond the 3-point arc, and he can create as a driver. His defense looks problematic, though.

After missing summer league, he might be a little behind for next season. But there’s still plenty of time for Huerter to catch up – especially because Atlanta seems content to tank next season, anyway.

Report: Jared Kushner ordered his newspaper to delete article about his friend, NBA commissioner Adam Silver

Alex Wong/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, apparently has at least couple NBA connections.

76ers owner Josh Harris drew attention earlier this year for reportedly discussing a White House job with Kushner – just before Harris’ firm loaned Kushner’s money.

Kushner also apparently has ties with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Steven Perlberg of BuzzFeed News:

Jared Kushner personally ordered a software developer at his newspaper to remove stories that were critical of his friends and real estate peers.

Now a senior White House adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, Kushner in 2012 went around the editorial leaders at the New York Observer — the newspaper he owned and operated — to mandate the removal of a handful of articles from the website, according to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The disappearing act included more mundane fare: a 2012 story about NBA commissioner Adam Silver purchasing a $6.75 million apartment in a tony New York City building, the kind of item that privacy-conscious famous people often try to keep out of the real estate press. Silver and Kushner are friends, and the NBA commissioner praised Kushner in a 2016 New Yorker article for helping the league find space for a retail store.

White House spokespeople did not return requests for comment on Kushner’s behalf. An NBA spokesperson declined to comment.

Removing stories to appease friends is a violation of traditional journalism ethics. Outlets that present themselves as providing fair coverage – like the New York Observer – have an obligation to do so. That means, when warranted, unflattering coverage of the owner’s friends. Kushner’s alleged actions damage the credibility of the Observer and are especially hypocritical given Trump’s repeated condemnation of “fake news” (i.e., news Trump dislikes).

But journalism ethics and the Trump administration’s hypocrisy are not necessarily Silver’s issues. If Silver wanted to maintain privacy about his apartment purchase and Kushner indulged him, why should that bother Silver?

Silver’s friendship with Kushner will raise a few eyebrows around the NBA, a league that leans left and claims several prominent Trump bashers. But people with differing political views can be friends, and I’m not even certain of Silver’s political persuasions, anyway. Both those things are totally fine.