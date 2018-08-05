Watch Joel Embiid get bit by a lion (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is known for having a good time anywhere he goes. His summer has been a mix of fun social media videos and workout clips.

But this one? This one might take the cake.

Embiid was in South Africa for the NBA Africa game this week, and as such we have seen many NBA players get out and do some fun touristy things.

The Sixers center decided to meet a lion cub, and things were going pretty well. At first.

Then the cub bit him.

Via Twitter:

Joel Embiid getting bit by a lion pic.twitter.com/VAtjUpIRSL — Heart of NBA (@HeartofNBA) August 5, 2018

Is this the cutest video of the NBA offseason? I’m going to have to vote yes.

Hopefully Embiid will make a full recovery from this vicious attack.

