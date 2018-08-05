Report: 76ers pushing to hire female scout

President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a foe of the NFL, because some NFL players have peacefully protested against racism.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners have repeatedly shown they have absolutely no good idea how to respond.
After Trump called Lakers star LeBron Jamesdumb, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss released statements firmly in support of LeBron.
Sam Amick of USA Today:
Statement to USA TODAY Sports from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is in Johannesburg, South Africa for the third NBA Africa Game (in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation), in response to President Trump’s tweet about LeBron James and CNN’s Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/5Q01VX0bt6
The following statement was issued today by CEO & Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss on behalf of the team:
“We could not be more proud to have LeBron James as part of our Lakers family. He is an incredibly thoughtful and intelligent leader and clearly appreciates the power that sports has to unite communities and inspire the world to be a better place. Those efforts should be celebrated by all.”
Neither Silver nor Buss mentions Trump. Directly condemning the president isn’t necessarily good for business.
But Silver and Buss are clearly taking a side and establishing a far firmer stance than the NFL has.
The NBA’s Basketball Without Borders game in Africa is not actually about the game or the score, it’s about spreading the gospel of basketball to a new continent. It’s about NBA players reaching out to the youth in cities throughout the continent to try to inspire them beyond just playing a game.
But the game is a lot of fun.
Above you can check out Joel Embiid‘s highlights from the game, which for the record Team World won, beating Team Africa 96-92. Below are the highlights of game MVP Danilo Gallinari (23 points on 10 shots), and the highlights of Team Africa and Team World.
The Nets – even after finally gaining control of their own first-round pick – aren’t tanking.
This won’t help, though.
Nets Daily:
Bad news from Shenzhen, China, where @IAmCHAP24 and @SDinwiddie_25 are playing in @JLin7 charity event. Rondae hurt himself on a dunk attempt, left the game and hasn't returned. No further details, but Nets aware.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has progressed nicely throughout his three-year career, but he still has plenty of rough edges in his game – primarily shooting and ball-handling. Brooklyn has made him a small-ball power forward, which means developing skills that weren’t necessarily his focus.
The 23-year-old missing even a portion of offseason training could be significant.
First Lady Melania Trump praises LeBron James after president’s tweet
Below is the full statement from Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokesperson:
“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today. As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative. Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron. “
Donald Trump’s ardent supporters already heard his dog whistle of calling a highly intelligent black man dumb. Melania Trump’s follow-up helps the president’s reluctant supporters – and there are many – brush off the issue and move on.