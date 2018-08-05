Report: 76ers pushing to hire female scout

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA teams are gradually becoming more welcoming to women in basketball operations.

The 76ers apparently want to progress in that regard.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Strong proponents of gender equality, the #Sixers are making a push to hire a female scout, according to sources. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 4, 2018

I wonder whether this report is about a particular woman or just hiring a woman in general.

There are far more women who understand basketball well enough to work in the NBA than are working in the NBA. That longstanding sexism has created a market inefficiency.

The 76ers should hire the best person for the job. That means assessing candidates on their merits, not their gender.

But by targeting an under-tapped demographic, the 76ers give themselves the best chance of finding the best person for the job.