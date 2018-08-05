Neil Olshey’s big plan in Portland is to wait. Do they have enough time?

By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Neil Olshey has begun to lose some of the polish he once held in the eyes of Portland Trail Blazers fans. The team’s general manager failed to re-sign Ed Davis for a pithy sum of $4 million this offseason. Publicly, that move was justified as an allowance for getting second-year big man Zach Collins some more minutes this upcoming season. As we have written about before here on Pro Basketball Talk, it was also to dodge a significant luxury tax bill.

Now, by early August, Olshey has completed the major moves of his offseason. As was expected, Portland re-signed big man Jusuf Nurkic to a reasonable $12 million-a-year salary. Unfortunately, Olshey failed to use the trade exception the Blazers gained from the Allen Crabbe swap, and did not bring in a veteran wing like they wanted.

Olshey is now out in the Portland sun, hiking the public relations trail while trying to craft a narrative around his quiet offseason. The Blazers GM recently sat down with TV reporter Brooke Olzendam to explain his position on Portland’s moves.

During a 30-minute video released by the team this week, Olshey mentioned two things of note. The first was that he was surprised that there was not a larger market for his trade exception. Olshey said that he figured that he would be able to absorb some contracts from the 2016 season with that $13 million chip, but was unable to find a suitor.

Honestly we were caught off guard. We thought for sure the Allen Crabbe trade exception would have huge value in the league. And like I said, teams are just not in the business of giving up quality players the way they were because I think everybody understand they’re going to have to pay the freight this summer for what everybody did back in 2016. There just wasn’t as many pieces in the marketplace to do the absorption deals we’ve seen in the past.

Olshey also eventually worked his way around to saying that he does not believe that moving either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum is the right choice going forward. The murmur out of the City of Roses is that McCollum, the team’s most readily movable trade chip, has not been and will continue to stay off the trade block.

We’re keeping the core together, knowing Dame and CJ have at least three years left on their contracts, and we give that group the best chance to win without impeding our ability long-term in terms of being into a number that’s completely non-liquid.

Portland’s trade exception expired on July 25th, and after a week-and-a-half spent contemplating, it now seems clear what Olshey is plan is for the short-term future. That is, to duck as much luxury tax as possible, build around Lillard and McCollum, and wait out the rest of the Western Conference. The justification for this plan — which mostly involves doing nothing — is twofold.

First, Golden State’s dominance in the West is unchallenged, even if Olshey was unwilling to admit that to Olzendam during the above interview. Internally, the Blazers know Golden State won’t run into real salary problems until the 2019-20 season, and it appears they would rather sit tight as that issue resolves itself.

Second, Olshey has decided to try to reduce the salary cap figure simply as a mechanism of being a good financial planner. And, if we believe the wait-and-see strategy to be true, then tighter budgeting must follow in kind. There is no sense for the Blazers to spend over the cap more than they need to if they agree to concede the next couple of years in the West.

Publicly they’ll never admit that, but it’s exactly what they’re doing.

Whether this is the right move or not isn’t clear. No doubt fans in Portland will do what they do every year. They’ll continue to be excited about and support the development of young guys on the roster including Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons. Meanwhile, they will restlessly stir about whether or not the team should make big moves, including trading McCollum or as has been the case the past couple of years, firing Terry Stotts.

 

What is more apparent now more than ever is how little control Olshey has over the team’s destiny. His big free agent move in 2016 was to nab Evan Turner, and re-sign Crabbe to use as a trade chip. Neither of those decisions turned out well for Portland, either on the floor or in terms of their salary cap impact. With no flexibility from his own accord, and no reason to combat the dynasty of a generation in the conference, Olshey has to sit tight.

He can spin his transactions to the public however he likes, and no doubt he deserves credit for some of his craftier moves. But those small deals seem to be Olshey’s limit at this point, whether it be finding added value in the draft or picking up replacement players for the back half of the bench for 60% of their year-over-year cost.

Perhaps most interestingly, now that he’s in Chief Financial Officer mode, it’s unclear whether Olshey will ever see his vision for this team to fruition.

Turner has just two more seasons left on his albatross of a contract, but after that comes Lillard and McCollum, due for extensions the season after. Olshey is taking a serious gamble using the patience of his two stars as betting chips by managing the luxury tax and trying to develop small-time talent as he clock-watches the Warriors.

Blazers general managers have always been measured by two things: the ability to create a roster that can win, and the elusive Big Trade or Big Free Agent Signing. Bob Whitsitt famously went down swinging in the early 2000s, trading anyone and everyone. Olshey might get the boot in a couple of years, with hardly a murmur, unless he finds a way to stave off elimination.

 

No doubt if you asked him, Olshey would point out his victories — the smart trade for Robin Lopez, the under-market signing of Al-Farouq Aminu, the Nurkic-for-Mason Plumlee swap, the Shabazz Napier trade, and the refusal of Chandler Parson’s contract demands. But those moves have largely been balanced by a dogged dedication to the Lillard-McCollum pairing, the Turner signing, the Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless contracts, the Arron Afflalo trade, the Nicolas Batum trade, the Festus Ezeli deal, and the Allen Crabbe trade.

Any way you slice it, Olshey’s performance as head of the Blazers has been evened out, leveled with the reality of a star in Lillard itching to know just when they’re going to climb the next peak. The team has made the playoffs the past five seasons in a row largely due to Lillard, whose draft selection in 2012 was the brainchild of the man directly before Olshey in Chad Buchanan.

What Portland is playing for now is not about next season, or free agents, or the luxury tax, or player development. Because of their position of extreme negative equity, the Blazers long-term plans are now about holding on to Lillard past 2020-21.

Whether Olshey will be there to negotiate that extension is up for debate.

Jimmer Fredette: ‘The league has really changed to my favor’

Getty
By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The NBA is on a bit of a 3-point tear lately. As a league, the 30 NBA teams have set a record for 3-pointers made for the sixth year in a row as the 2017-18 season came to a close. Teams are taking big risks, making their offenses center around the 3-point shot as they value shooting more and more come draft time.

Some have lamented the Steph Currification of the NBA in recent years, but the fact is the league has more viewers than ever and is growing in popularity both home and abroad. The product has never been better, and the high-scoring and efficient, stats-based strategy has worked out for the Association.

Jimmer Fredette, the 10th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, has not seen an NBA floor since the 2015-16 season. Fredetteis now playing in TBT, a winner-take-all basketball tournament that has aired on ESPN over the summer.

Fredette has always been a bit of a media hound, and during a recent interview he said that he felt as though his skills would fit better if he were playing in today’s NBA.

Via Sports Illustrated:

MS: With nearly the entire NBA embracing pace-and-space approach and the three-point shot in 2018, how do you think you’d fit into today’s league?

JF: Things have changed a lot from when I entered the league with three-point shooting now at a real premium as well as guys who can really hit the deep threes and give their superstars space to operate. There’s a lot of transition, a lot of moving the ball, things I excel in, so I think the league has really changed to my favor since I got into the NBA.

The only problem with that thinking?

Curry was drafted in 2009, and set the league pace for 3-pointers attempted and made in 2012-13, during Fredette’s sophomore season. Fredette actually played during many of the seasons in which the Warriors helped form the new offensive strategy in the NBA. In short, there were plenty of opportunities for The Jimmer to become a weapon from range. He certainly was a decent 3-point shooter during his time in the league, attaining a 38% mark from beyond the arc. The reality is that Fredette could not cut it for several other reasons.

Could this be the start of another NBA comeback for the 29 year-old Fredette? Don’t hold your breath.

Report: Clippers trading Sam Dekker to Cavaliers

AP
By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
It’s likely that the big moves of the summer have already come and gone. Now, teams are just jostling around to try to work out their final rosters as they head into training camp and the preseason come fall.

In accordance with that idea, on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly traded for Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that Los Angeles is unlikely to take back a player in return for Dekker, making room for an extra roster spot. The Cavaliers, who are in transition after a LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, might be a better fit for Dekker moving forward.

Via Twitter:

The Cavaliers have a bevy of young wing players that nobody is quite sure what they will do with. It’s likely that Kyle Korver could get traded over the course of the season, but guys like RFA Rodney Hood, JR Smith, Cedi Osman, and Jordan Clarkson don’t yet have defined roles for the upcoming year.

Dekker mostly plays the power forward position, although he always sees some time at the 3. Last year Dekker saw his numbers take a dip in production in comparison to his sophomore season with the Houston Rockets, so it’s going to be an uphill climb for him.

It’s likely that Dekker’s ceiling is as a rotation player, and he doesn’t appear to be scraping that notion for a playoff contending team any longer. He’s going to have to work to get back to that position, and playing with the Cavaliers should offer Dekker an opportunity as they go into camp.

Kevin Durant sits down with Zaire Wade to watch film, give advice (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has been fairly vocal this summer. The Golden State Warriors star had a tiff with Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the latter’s podcast earlier this season, and Durant has seemingly been in the spotlight ever since.

But the NBA Finals MVP has hobbies and interested outside of his beef with various NBA players and fans.

In a recent video over at Overtime, Durant sat down with Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire Wade, to talk about how to approach his game and to watch a little film.

Most of Durant’s advice was that Zaire should be more aggressive, and angle himself toward the tendencies of today’s modern NBA game: attacked the hoop and shoot 3-pointers. In particular, Durant wanted Zaire to stop deferring so much.

Zaire Wade is a wing in the class of 2020. He is listed at 6-2, and doesn’t have any official offers as of yet. It’s likely that as Zaire continues to grow into his body and his game, with his name and his NBA lineage, that he’ll get an offer to play D1 ball somewhere.

Watch Joel Embiid get bit by a lion (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is known for having a good time anywhere he goes. His summer has been a mix of fun social media videos and workout clips.

But this one? This one might take the cake.

Embiid was in South Africa for the NBA Africa game this week, and as such we have seen many NBA players get out and do some fun touristy things.

The Sixers center decided to meet a lion cub, and things were going pretty well. At first.

Then the cub bit him.

Via Twitter:

Is this the cutest video of the NBA offseason? I’m going to have to vote yes.

Hopefully Embiid will make a full recovery from this vicious attack.

