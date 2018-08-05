Kevin Durant sits down with Zaire Wade to watch film, give advice (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant has been fairly vocal this summer. The Golden State Warriors star had a tiff with Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the latter’s podcast earlier this season, and Durant has seemingly been in the spotlight ever since.

But the NBA Finals MVP has hobbies and interested outside of his beef with various NBA players and fans.

In a recent video over at Overtime, Durant sat down with Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire Wade, to talk about how to approach his game and to watch a little film.

Most of Durant’s advice was that Zaire should be more aggressive, and angle himself toward the tendencies of today’s modern NBA game: attacked the hoop and shoot 3-pointers. In particular, Durant wanted Zaire to stop deferring so much.

Zaire Wade is a wing in the class of 2020. He is listed at 6-2, and doesn’t have any official offers as of yet. It’s likely that as Zaire continues to grow into his body and his game, with his name and his NBA lineage, that he’ll get an offer to play D1 ball somewhere.