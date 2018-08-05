Kevin Durant sits down with Zaire Wade to watch film, give advice (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant has been fairly vocal this summer. The Golden State Warriors star had a tiff with Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the latter’s podcast earlier this season, and Durant has seemingly been in the spotlight ever since.
But the NBA Finals MVP has hobbies and interested outside of his beef with various NBA players and fans.
In a recent video over at Overtime, Durant sat down with Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire Wade, to talk about how to approach his game and to watch a little film.
Most of Durant’s advice was that Zaire should be more aggressive, and angle himself toward the tendencies of today’s modern NBA game: attacked the hoop and shoot 3-pointers. In particular, Durant wanted Zaire to stop deferring so much.
Zaire Wade is a wing in the class of 2020. He is listed at 6-2, and doesn’t have any official offers as of yet. It’s likely that as Zaire continues to grow into his body and his game, with his name and his NBA lineage, that he’ll get an offer to play D1 ball somewhere.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is known for having a good time anywhere he goes. His summer has been a mix of fun social media videos and workout clips.
But this one? This one might take the cake.
Embiid was in South Africa for the NBA Africa game this week, and as such we have seen many NBA players get out and do some fun touristy things.
The Sixers center decided to meet a lion cub, and things were going pretty well. At first.
Then the cub bit him.
Via Twitter:
Is this the cutest video of the NBA offseason? I’m going to have to vote yes.
Hopefully Embiid will make a full recovery from this vicious attack.
When Dwyane Wade – a mentor to Justise Winslow – left the Heat for the Bulls in 2016, Winslow said:
“That’s what I want,” Winslow said Wednesday. “That’s what I’ve been working for my whole life, to make it to the NBA – not only that, but to be a star and have my own team one day. This is the next step in me progressing and getting there, expanding my role and growing as a leader. And I accept whatever the coaching staff throws at me.”
But apparently Winslow wasn’t completely on board with everything until Wade returned to Miami last season.
Winslow, in a Q&A with Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated:
RN: The team seemed to have a new energy last season when Dwyane Wade returned. What’s your relationship like with him?
JW: It’s great. There’s been some ups and downs. When he first got to the team, he looked out for me, kind of like a big brother. There was some animosity when he left for Chicago, I remember that first game it got kind of heated between us. Now everything is great. He’s a big brother to me. He’s invited me to hang out, help me on my game, watch film. He’s a stand-up guy, it’s been a blessing to play alongside him and learn from him.
RN: What happened when he went to Chicago?
JW: It’s basketball, we’re still competitors. There was a little tension. But I mean, we squashed it. We’re grown men. We’re both doing what we love. It wasn’t anything major. We just had to figure some things out between us.
Maybe this is just old-school competitiveness. Some players still hold animosity toward all opponents. Winslow seems like the type who might take that approach.
But this also sounds as if it might have been something more. If it weren’t, what would there have been to figure out? Once Wade returned to the Heat, he would have instantly no longer been an opponent.
Most importantly, it seems Wade and Winslow are back on the same page, no matter what happened in between.
Joel Embiid‘s first reaction to tweets linked to then-76ers president Bryan Colangelo – tweets that bashed Embiid for concealing an injury from the team, dancing at a Meek Mill concert while hurt, “playing like a toddler having tantrums,” being too egotistical, being lazy, being selfish, being “distracted by models and social media” and being a “big selfish baby” – was to crack jokes.
Now that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to running the Twitter accounts, Embiid provided a more thoughtful response.
Embiid on ESPN:
It was hurtful because of the stuff that was said in those tweets. But at the end of the day, I know who I am as a person, as a player. And I know a lot of people, they’re always telling me I’m great but I have a lot of stuff to work on. And actually, I appreciated everything that was said about me because if it was true – even if it wasn’t – that stays in my mind. And it makes me want to get better. The stuff where they were saying I wasn’t happy, that makes me want to work harder on my body. Or if they’re saying that I couldn’t do anything, it makes me want to work harder and get better. So, actually, I love it. I appreciated it. It was great. It was great for my game.
Good for Embiid for using the harsh words to his benefit. I would have been far more resentful.
There were questions about Embiid’s work ethic earlier in his career. But he seems to be putting those to rest.
NBA teams are gradually becoming more welcoming to women in basketball operations.
The 76ers apparently want to progress in that regard.
Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:
I wonder whether this report is about a particular woman or just hiring a woman in general.
There are far more women who understand basketball well enough to work in the NBA than are working in the NBA. That longstanding sexism has created a market inefficiency.
The 76ers should hire the best person for the job. That means assessing candidates on their merits, not their gender.
But by targeting an under-tapped demographic, the 76ers give themselves the best chance of finding the best person for the job.