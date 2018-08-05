Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Justise Winslow says there was ‘animosity,’ ‘tension’ when Dwyane Wade left Heat for Bulls

By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
When Dwyane Wade – a mentor to Justise Winslow – left the Heat for the Bulls in 2016, Winslow said:

“That’s what I want,” Winslow said Wednesday. “That’s what I’ve been working for my whole life, to make it to the NBA – not only that, but to be a star and have my own team one day. This is the next step in me progressing and getting there, expanding my role and growing as a leader. And I accept whatever the coaching staff throws at me.”

But apparently Winslow wasn’t completely on board with everything until Wade returned to Miami last season.

Winslow, in a Q&A with Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated:

RN: The team seemed to have a new energy last season when Dwyane Wade returned. What’s your relationship like with him?

JW: It’s great. There’s been some ups and downs. When he first got to the team, he looked out for me, kind of like a big brother. There was some animosity when he left for Chicago, I remember that first game it got kind of heated between us. Now everything is great. He’s a big brother to me. He’s invited me to hang out, help me on my game, watch film. He’s a stand-up guy, it’s been a blessing to play alongside him and learn from him.

RN: What happened when he went to Chicago?

JW: It’s basketball, we’re still competitors. There was a little tension. But I mean, we squashed it. We’re grown men. We’re both doing what we love. It wasn’t anything major. We just had to figure some things out between us.

Maybe this is just old-school competitiveness. Some players still hold animosity toward all opponents. Winslow seems like the type who might take that approach.

But this also sounds as if it might have been something more. If it weren’t, what would there have been to figure out? Once Wade returned to the Heat, he would have instantly no longer been an opponent.

Most importantly, it seems Wade and Winslow are back on the same page, no matter what happened in between.

Joel Embiid: Tweets were hurtful, motivating

By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Joel Embiid‘s first reaction to tweets linked to then-76ers president Bryan Colangelo – tweets that bashed Embiid for concealing an injury from the team, dancing at a Meek Mill concert while hurt, “playing like a toddler having tantrums,” being too egotistical, being lazy, being selfish, being “distracted by models and social media” and being a “big selfish baby” – was to crack jokes.

Now that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to running the Twitter accounts, Embiid provided a more thoughtful response.

Embiid on ESPN:

It was hurtful because of the stuff that was said in those tweets. But at the end of the day, I know who I am as a person, as a player. And I know a lot of people, they’re always telling me I’m great but I have a lot of stuff to work on. And actually, I appreciated everything that was said about me because if it was true – even if it wasn’t – that stays in my mind. And it makes me want to get better. The stuff where they were saying I wasn’t happy, that makes me want to work harder on my body. Or if they’re saying that I couldn’t do anything, it makes me want to work harder and get better. So, actually, I love it. I appreciated it. It was great. It was great for my game.

Good for Embiid for using the harsh words to his benefit. I would have been far more resentful.

There were questions about Embiid’s work ethic earlier in his career. But he seems to be putting those to rest.

Report: 76ers pushing to hire female scout

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
NBA teams are gradually becoming more welcoming to women in basketball operations.

The 76ers apparently want to progress in that regard.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

I wonder whether this report is about a particular woman or just hiring a woman in general.

There are far more women who understand basketball well enough to work in the NBA than are working in the NBA. That longstanding sexism has created a market inefficiency.

The 76ers should hire the best person for the job. That means assessing candidates on their merits, not their gender.

But by targeting an under-tapped demographic, the 76ers give themselves the best chance of finding the best person for the job.

