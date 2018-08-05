Getty

Jimmer Fredette: ‘The league has really changed to my favor’

By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The NBA is on a bit of a 3-point tear lately. As a league, the 30 NBA teams have set a record for 3-pointers made for the sixth year in a row as the 2017-18 season came to a close. Teams are taking big risks, making their offenses center around the 3-point shot as they value shooting more and more come draft time.

Some have lamented the Steph Currification of the NBA in recent years, but the fact is the league has more viewers than ever and is growing in popularity both home and abroad. The product has never been better, and the high-scoring and efficient, stats-based strategy has worked out for the Association.

Jimmer Fredette, the 10th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, has not seen an NBA floor since the 2015-16 season. Fredetteis now playing in TBT, a winner-take-all basketball tournament that has aired on ESPN over the summer.

Fredette has always been a bit of a media hound, and during a recent interview he said that he felt as though his skills would fit better if he were playing in today’s NBA.

Via Sports Illustrated:

MS: With nearly the entire NBA embracing pace-and-space approach and the three-point shot in 2018, how do you think you’d fit into today’s league?

JF: Things have changed a lot from when I entered the league with three-point shooting now at a real premium as well as guys who can really hit the deep threes and give their superstars space to operate. There’s a lot of transition, a lot of moving the ball, things I excel in, so I think the league has really changed to my favor since I got into the NBA.

The only problem with that thinking?

Curry was drafted in 2009, and set the league pace for 3-pointers attempted and made in 2012-13, during Fredette’s sophomore season. Fredette actually played during many of the seasons in which the Warriors helped form the new offensive strategy in the NBA. In short, there were plenty of opportunities for The Jimmer to become a weapon from range. He certainly was a decent 3-point shooter during his time in the league, attaining a 38% mark from beyond the arc. The reality is that Fredette could not cut it for several other reasons.

Could this be the start of another NBA comeback for the 29 year-old Fredette? Don’t hold your breath.

Report: Clippers trading Sam Dekker to Cavaliers

By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
It’s likely that the big moves of the summer have already come and gone. Now, teams are just jostling around to try to work out their final rosters as they head into training camp and the preseason come fall.

In accordance with that idea, on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly traded for Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that Los Angeles is unlikely to take back a player in return for Dekker, making room for an extra roster spot. The Cavaliers, who are in transition after a LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, might be a better fit for Dekker moving forward.

Via Twitter:

The Cavaliers have a bevy of young wing players that nobody is quite sure what they will do with. It’s likely that Kyle Korver could get traded over the course of the season, but guys like RFA Rodney Hood, JR Smith, Cedi Osman, and Jordan Clarkson don’t yet have defined roles for the upcoming year.

Dekker mostly plays the power forward position, although he always sees some time at the 3. Last year Dekker saw his numbers take a dip in production in comparison to his sophomore season with the Houston Rockets, so it’s going to be an uphill climb for him.

It’s likely that Dekker’s ceiling is as a rotation player, and he doesn’t appear to be scraping that notion for a playoff contending team any longer. He’s going to have to work to get back to that position, and playing with the Cavaliers should offer Dekker an opportunity as they go into camp.

Kevin Durant sits down with Zaire Wade to watch film, give advice (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has been fairly vocal this summer. The Golden State Warriors star had a tiff with Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the latter’s podcast earlier this season, and Durant has seemingly been in the spotlight ever since.

But the NBA Finals MVP has hobbies and interested outside of his beef with various NBA players and fans.

In a recent video over at Overtime, Durant sat down with Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire Wade, to talk about how to approach his game and to watch a little film.

Most of Durant’s advice was that Zaire should be more aggressive, and angle himself toward the tendencies of today’s modern NBA game: attacked the hoop and shoot 3-pointers. In particular, Durant wanted Zaire to stop deferring so much.

Zaire Wade is a wing in the class of 2020. He is listed at 6-2, and doesn’t have any official offers as of yet. It’s likely that as Zaire continues to grow into his body and his game, with his name and his NBA lineage, that he’ll get an offer to play D1 ball somewhere.

Watch Joel Embiid get bit by a lion (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughAug 5, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is known for having a good time anywhere he goes. His summer has been a mix of fun social media videos and workout clips.

But this one? This one might take the cake.

Embiid was in South Africa for the NBA Africa game this week, and as such we have seen many NBA players get out and do some fun touristy things.

The Sixers center decided to meet a lion cub, and things were going pretty well. At first.

Then the cub bit him.

Via Twitter:

Is this the cutest video of the NBA offseason? I’m going to have to vote yes.

Hopefully Embiid will make a full recovery from this vicious attack.

Justise Winslow says there was ‘animosity,’ ‘tension’ when Dwyane Wade left Heat for Bulls

By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
When Dwyane Wade – a mentor to Justise Winslow – left the Heat for the Bulls in 2016, Winslow said:

“That’s what I want,” Winslow said Wednesday. “That’s what I’ve been working for my whole life, to make it to the NBA – not only that, but to be a star and have my own team one day. This is the next step in me progressing and getting there, expanding my role and growing as a leader. And I accept whatever the coaching staff throws at me.”

But apparently Winslow wasn’t completely on board with everything until Wade returned to Miami last season.

Winslow, in a Q&A with Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated:

RN: The team seemed to have a new energy last season when Dwyane Wade returned. What’s your relationship like with him?

JW: It’s great. There’s been some ups and downs. When he first got to the team, he looked out for me, kind of like a big brother. There was some animosity when he left for Chicago, I remember that first game it got kind of heated between us. Now everything is great. He’s a big brother to me. He’s invited me to hang out, help me on my game, watch film. He’s a stand-up guy, it’s been a blessing to play alongside him and learn from him.

RN: What happened when he went to Chicago?

JW: It’s basketball, we’re still competitors. There was a little tension. But I mean, we squashed it. We’re grown men. We’re both doing what we love. It wasn’t anything major. We just had to figure some things out between us.

Maybe this is just old-school competitiveness. Some players still hold animosity toward all opponents. Winslow seems like the type who might take that approach.

But this also sounds as if it might have been something more. If it weren’t, what would there have been to figure out? Once Wade returned to the Heat, he would have instantly no longer been an opponent.

Most importantly, it seems Wade and Winslow are back on the same page, no matter what happened in between.