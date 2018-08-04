Nets’ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson injured during exhibition game in China

The Nets – even after finally gaining control of their own first-round pick – aren’t tanking.
This won’t help, though.
Bad news from Shenzhen, China, where @IAmCHAP24 and @SDinwiddie_25 are playing in @JLin7 charity event. Rondae hurt himself on a dunk attempt, left the game and hasn't returned. No further details, but Nets aware.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has progressed nicely throughout his three-year career, but he still has plenty of rough edges in his game – primarily shooting and ball-handling. Brooklyn has made him a small-ball power forward, which means developing skills that weren’t necessarily his focus.
The 23-year-old missing even a portion of offseason training could be significant.
First Lady Melania Trump praises LeBron James after president’s tweet
Below is the full statement from Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokesperson:
“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today. As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative. Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron. “
Donald Trump’s ardent supporters already heard his dog whistle of calling a highly intelligent black man dumb. Melania Trump’s follow-up helps the president’s reluctant supporters – and there are many – brush off the issue and move on.
Michael Jordan tells NBC News: ‘I support LJ’ (LeBron James)
The night before President Donald Trump was headed to Ohio for a day of campaigning and rallies, he decided to take a shot on Twitter atLeBron James, questioning LeBron’s intelligence. He did that days after LeBron spent more than $40 million from his foundation to open a school for the most disadvantaged children in Akron, Ohio.
The last line of Trump’s Tweet was “I like Mike.” Apparently trying to voice an opinion on the tedious MJ vs. LJ debate.
Jordan, through a spokesman, told NBC News he has LeBron’s back.
NEW: Jordan sides with James over Trump tweet. NBA legend Michael Jordan tells NBC News through a spokesperson: "I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”
In the insanely long list of Kobe Bryant highlight videos, this one gets played as much as almost any: A 2010 regular season game against Orlando when Matt Barnes is inbounding the ball, does a ball-fake inches from Kobe’s face, and Bryant doesn’t flinch.
“Man, we were both going at it that game. It was touchy… that was near the end of the season, we were tops in the East I think they were tops in the West, it’s just playoff intensity. It was something where he was doing his Kobe stuff — the elbowing, talking trash, grabbing and pinching and doing all kinds of stuff — and it got heated.
“So in that particular situation, it wasn’t planned it just happened. If you watch the film, I’m just letting the play behind him transpire but I just happened to fake the ball in his face and I came as close as I am to the microphone (in the studio) and he didn’t even blink, which I loved after the fact but I didn’t realize at the time.
“But shortly after that they went on to win the championship and we fell to Boston in the Eastern Conference Championship, and they went on to beat Boston. And in free agency Kobe hit me up himself like, ‘Hey, you want to be a Laker?’ and I’m ‘Hell ya, I’ve always been a Laker fan’ and he said, ‘Anyone crazy enough to f*** with me is crazy enough to play with me.’”
That sounds like Kobe.
Those two went at it a lot more over the years as Barnes moved on from the Lakers to play for the Clippers, in Memphis, and other stops.
NBA players, other athletes come to defense of LeBron after Trump Tweet
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, decided to insult two people with one Tweet Friday night, taking a shot at Don Lemon of CNN, then throwing in a dig atLeBron James‘ intelligence for good measure. Doing so in the wake of LeBron spending more than $40 million from his non-profit to build a school for the most disadvantaged in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, was poor timing.
And it rallied athletes — both NBA players and those from other sports — to defend LeBron.
A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better… im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay… forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC
So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM
Lol! He's attacking LeBron's intelligence days after he opened a school that guarantees free college education for at risk youth, all the while his University settled out of court for Fraud?!!!??? You can't make this stuff up!!!!!! 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
LeBron is popular and respected among his fellow NBA players, but he’s also arguably the biggest name/brand in sports in the world right now. He’s a guy athletes from other disciplines look up to and try to emulate, both for his success on the court and his moves off it in terms of business success and willingness to speak out and act on social issues. Those athletes jumped to LeBron’s defense as well.
This is a late night tweet from the PRESIDENT. This tweet is immature and offensive. I would like to know why he considers these two successful black men “dumb”. I know why. Some of y’all need to start believing what he is showing you. 🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/iE79LtGqBz
No matter what #POTUS does for our economy, foreign relations or religious freedom THIS will be his legacy. Insulting Americans. We may disagree on policy, but we must always gravitate toward decency and respect. Leaders lead in word AND deed. We should expect and demand BOTH. https://t.co/9htjzI6LK8
As myself and others have noted, this is not going to work for Trump the way his attacks on the NFL anthem have. The NBA’s fan base is younger, more diverse, and more urban than the NFL’s and it has far less overlap with the hardcore Trump base. NBA fans will mainly read the above Tweets from athletes and nod in agreement, then maybe send out their own Tweets bashing the president.
The other factor here is that the NBA owners are not going to run scared from the president the same way, because of both the demographic issue mentioned above, and the fact the players hold the power in this relationship in the NBA. If Chris Paul and James Harden did something to protest during the national anthem at an NBA game, even in red state Texas, Houston owner Tilman Fertitta would not throw down some silly edict because he would fast have a rebellion on his hands. The power dynamic is different from the NFL’s, and the owners know it. Of course, this all got headed off in the NBA because the NBA Commissioner encourages the players to speak out on issues, backs them, and in the face of the anthem protests went to Paul, LeBron, and the players’ union and started a dialogue about what they should do. A dialogue based on trust and respect. Turns out, that stuff works.