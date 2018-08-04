Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss praise LeBron James after Donald Trump tweet

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a foe of the NFL, because some NFL players have peacefully protested against racism.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners have repeatedly shown they have absolutely no good idea how to respond.

After Trump called Lakers star LeBron James dumb, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss released statements firmly in support of LeBron.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Lakers release:

The following statement was issued today by CEO & Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss on behalf of the team:

“We could not be more proud to have LeBron James as part of our Lakers family. He is an incredibly thoughtful and intelligent leader and clearly appreciates the power that sports has to unite communities and inspire the world to be a better place. Those efforts should be celebrated by all.”

Neither Silver nor Buss mentions Trump. Directly condemning the president isn’t necessarily good for business.

But Silver and Buss are clearly taking a side and establishing a far firmer stance than the NFL has.

Check out highlights from NBA Africa game

By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
The NBA’s Basketball Without Borders game in Africa is not actually about the game or the score, it’s about spreading the gospel of basketball to a new continent. It’s about NBA players reaching out to the youth in cities throughout the continent to try to inspire them beyond just playing a game.

But the game is a lot of fun.

Above you can check out Joel Embiid‘s highlights from the game, which for the record Team World won, beating Team Africa 96-92. Below are the highlights of game MVP Danilo Gallinari (23 points on 10 shots), and the highlights of Team Africa and Team World.

And it wasn’t just the men representing.

Enjoy.

Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson injured during exhibition game in China

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
The Nets – even after finally gaining control of their own first-round pick – aren’t tanking.

This won’t help, though.

Nets Daily:

Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has progressed nicely throughout his three-year career, but he still has plenty of rough edges in his game – primarily shooting and ball-handling. Brooklyn has made him a small-ball power forward, which means developing skills that weren’t necessarily his focus.

The 23-year-old missing even a portion of offseason training could be significant.

First Lady Melania Trump praises LeBron James after president's tweet

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
President Donald Trump ripped LeBron James:

That caused plenty of people to defend LeBron. A surprising member of the group backing LeBron: First Lady Melania Trump.

Javier E. David of CNBC:

Below is the full statement from Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokesperson:

“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today. As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative. Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron. “

Donald Trump’s ardent supporters already heard his dog whistle of calling a highly intelligent black man dumb. Melania Trump’s follow-up helps the president’s reluctant supporters – and there are many – brush off the issue and move on.

Michael Jordan tells NBC News: 'I support LJ' (LeBron James)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
The night before President Donald Trump was headed to Ohio for a day of campaigning and rallies, he decided to take a shot on Twitter at LeBron James, questioning LeBron’s intelligence. He did that days after LeBron spent more than $40 million from his foundation to open a school for the most disadvantaged children in Akron, Ohio.

The last line of Trump’s Tweet was “I like Mike.” Apparently trying to voice an opinion on the tedious MJ vs. LJ debate.

Jordan, through a spokesman, told NBC News he has LeBron’s back.

Jordan joins a host of athletes and others — including some of Trump’s regular allies, such as Geraldo Rivera — who have distanced themselves from that Tweet.

We’ll see if Trump doubles down on it during his campaign stops in Ohio Saturday, or if he backs off. LeBron did bring a title to Cleveland and remains incredibly popular there.