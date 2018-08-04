Michael Jordan: I support LeBron James

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The night before President Donald Trump was headed to Ohio for a day of campaigning and rallies, he decided to take a shot on Twitter at LeBron James, questioning LeBron’s intelligence. He did that days after LeBron spent more than $40 million from his foundation to open a school for the most disadvantaged children in Akron, Ohio.

The last line of Trump’s Tweet was “I like Mike.” Apparently trying to voice an opinion on the tedious MJ vs. LJ debate.

Jordan, through a spokesman, told NBC News he has LeBron’s back.

NEW: Jordan sides with James over Trump tweet. NBA legend Michael Jordan tells NBC News through a spokesperson: "I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 4, 2018

Jordan joins a host of athletes and others — including some of Trump’s regular allies, such as Geraldo Rivera — who have distanced themselves from that Tweet.

We’ll see if Trump doubles down on it during his campaign stops in Ohio Saturday, or if he backs off. LeBron did bring a title to Cleveland and remains incredibly popular there.