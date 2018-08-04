Getty Images

Donald Trump Tweets sad attempt to troll LeBron James

By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2018, 1:50 AM EDT
On Twitter, President Donald Trump often likes to play the troll.

Like most trolls, often he just misses the mark. As with this Tweet Friday night after he clearly watched a CNN re-broadcast of an interview earlier in the week.

This was obviously another dig at CNN (a staple of the president), but Trump threw in a shot at LeBron for good measure. So many thoughts about this.

• Lemon interviewed LeBron about his opening of the “I Promise” school in Akron where LeBron, through the non-profit he funds, donated tens of millions of dollars to build a public school that would help the most disenfranchised in his hometown. It’s a school that is offering each child that goes there more than just an education, but a bicycle to help get to school (or free transportation within two miles), free tuition, free meals at the school and a stocked pantry student’s working parents get healthy, discounted meals on the table, free tuition to the University of Akron for any student who graduates, and much more.

Anyone who does this — Democrat, Republican, black, white, Latino, gay, straight, etc. — should be praised, and to take a dig at them in an interview about it comes off as shallow.

• LeBron’s effort stands in stark contrast to Trump University.

• Anybody who has spoken to or gotten to know LeBron knows he is smart. He is thoughtful. You don’t have to like all of the decision’s he’s made, we can debate where he fits on the court and in the game’s pantheon, but that’s different than saying he’s not intelligent.

• It’s okay to like Mike and still respect/like LeBron. As Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently said, ““This isn’t Highlander. There can be more than one.”

• This is obviously Trump taking a shot at LeBron for saying that the President is trying to divide us with sports. Thing is, LeBron is right.

• Joe Varden who covers the Cavaliers for The Athletic makes a good point.

LeBron is still popular in Ohio.

• Going at LeBron and the NBA will not work for the president the way going at NFL players and that league does. It’s not that LeBron may choose to fire back (he has called the President a “bum” before but may well remain silent here), it’s that the NBA fan base will nod in agreement if he or anyone else does take a shot at Trump. The NBA fan base is much younger, more diverse, and more urban than the NFL’s, which is not exactly the core Trump demographic. The league does not have nearly the same overlap with the Trump base as the NFL does.

NBA fans and players are going to come to LeBron’s defense.

I could go on, but you get the point. The NBA’s fan base largely views Trump differently than parts of the NFL’s, and in the NBA the players have the power in the relationship, not the owners looking to appease the President.

Matt Barnes on what held Chris Paul/Blake Griffin Clippers back: “Egos. Egos.”

By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2018, 7:59 AM EDT
There was a stretch of time, from 2012 through 2016 (maybe 2017) when the Los Angeles Clippers looked like contenders. In Doc Rivers first four seasons coaching Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, plus J.J. Redick and the rest of a solid core, they had a top-four point differential in the league three times (and were sixth the other year). These were outstanding teams that showed so much potential.

Then never got past the second round.

Matt Barnes was on some of those Clippers teams, then later went on to the Warriors where he won a ring. Barnes was on the “Lunchtime with Roggin and Rodney” show on AM 570 LA Sports (a show featuring Los Angeles sports broadcasting legend Fred Roggin and former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete) and was honest about the downfall of that team.

“We really had one of the most talented teams that never won a championship in L.A. and I think it was our own fault. We were in our own way. Just too many egos, young acting. We thought we were going to be the Warriors right up until they won the championship. We knocked them out of the playoffs the year before they came back and won, so we had a very talented team. We just couldn’t get on the same page. It was crazy. We were all cool off the court and I was like ‘how are we cool off the court and can’t get it together on the court?’ That was our… our mental toughness was what kept us from winning championships for the Clippers.”

Why couldn’t they get it together?

“Egos. Egos. And now looking back on it from my perspective, because I was fortunate enough to go to the Warriors with a whole handful of superstars and there was no egos. Everyone left their ego… the only thing that mattered in Golden State was to win and winning the championship. If we had that mentality with the Clippers we would have won a championship.”

Nobody wins a ring in the NBA without talent, that is first and foremost. A team has to be one of the most talented in the league to have a shot. But it’s more than that — it’s about sacrifice. It’s about putting aside what is best for you to do what is best for the team. Some guys do that effortlessly — Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, others — and some guys have trouble learning that lesson.

Still others never figure it out. Those Clippers never did, and they missed their window.

Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father gets new attorney

AP Photo/Sara D. Davis
Associated PressAug 3, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — One of the men convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordan’s father 25 years ago has a new attorney to pursue his claims that he didn’t shoot James Jordan.

WRAL-TV reports attorney Chris Mumma will represent Daniel Green, who appeared Friday in Lee County court to request a new trial and a new attorney.

“When I became familiar with the full facts of the case, I became convinced he is not guilty of the murder of James Jordan, that he was not there when James Jordan was murdered, he was not part of a robbery of James Jordan, all things he was convicted of,” said Mumma, executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence.

Mumma previously had worked with Green’s attorney, Scott Holmes, who voluntarily withdrew from the case.

Green and Larry Demery were convicted of killing James Jordan as he slept in his luxury car in Robeson County in July 1993. His body was found in a South Carolina swamp.

At their 1996 trial, Demery said Green shot Jordan. Green, who has been seeking a new trial for 18 years, has said he helped dispose of Jordan’s body after Demery killed him.

Michael Jordan, who owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, is one of the greatest professional basketball players of all time. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships. In 1982, his game-winning shot led the North Carolina Tar Heels to the NCAA championship over Georgetown.

Last year, The Associated Press reported that Green’s attorneys filed a motion in Robeson County saying someone had tampered with James Jordan’s shirt after his autopsy.

The autopsy found no hole in James Jordan’s shirt that corresponded with the bullet wound in his upper right chest area, but an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation later contradicted that on the witness stand, according to the 2017 court filing.

A hearing will be held in December to determine whether Green should get an evidentiary hearing, Mumma said.

Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey: Portland ‘caught off guard’ by Allen Crabbe trade exception not holding ‘huge value’

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer
By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
The Trail Blazers dumped Allen Crabbe in a trade with the Nets last summer. It was a perfectly sensible move. Crabbe is a helpful player but wildly overpaid, and Portland saved more than $55 million with the deal – without surrendering a draft pick. Though I don’t directly care about Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen saving money, I recognize the value of that move.

In the process, Portland also created a $12,969,502 trade exception. That could have been used in the following year to acquire another player making up to that amount, but that would have defeated the purpose of the original trade. The Trail Blazers are still in range of the luxury tax and will be for the next couple seasons.

Except Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey repeatedly touted the value of the trade exception. He noted it was the NBA’s biggest trade exception. He said he’d treat it like cap room while lauding Allen’s aggressiveness.

So, it disappointed Portland fans when the Trail Blazers let the exception expire.

Olshey:

Honestly, we were caught off guard. We thought for sure the Allen Crabbe trade exception would have huge value in the league. And like I said, teams just are not in the business of giving up quality players the way they were. Because I think everybody understands they’re going to have to pay the freight this summer for what everybody did back in 2016. And there wasn’t as many pieces in the marketplace to do the absorption deals we’ve seen in the past.

Who did Olshey expect to acquire? Crabbe is among the best players salary-dumped in recent years. Other dumped players who are still productive – including Cory Joseph, DeMarre Carroll – are roughly in the same tier.

Maybe Olshey wanted to send out Al-Farouq Aminu and use the trade exception to acquire a better/more-expensive player. Maybe Olshey was willing to convey draft picks to get someone using the trade exception.

But given Portland’s tax situation, those ideas seem far-fetched. The only reason they drew any consideration were Olshey’s prior public comments.

The simplest explanation is probably correct: The Trail Blazers traded Crabbe to save money then followed through with their plan to save money by not using the trade exception.

I just don’t understand why Olshey keeps telling a different story.

Derrick Jones Jr. nastily dunks on Andre Drummond (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
Andre Drummond is working on 3-pointers.

Maybe he ought to spend more time on rim protection.

The Pistons center got demolished by Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in the Miami Pro League.

To be fair to Drummond, Jones is an exceptional athlete. He can dunk on even good rim protectors. And getting dunked on shows effort. But Drummond definitely has room to improve his defensive awareness.