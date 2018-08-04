Donald Trump Tweets pathetic attempt to troll LeBron James

On Twitter, President Donald Trump is often a sad troll that plays right into the hands of the Russian troll factories.

Or, like most trolls, he just misses the mark. As with this Tweet Friday night after he clearly watched some CNN.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

This was obviously another uninspired dig at CNN, but Trump threw in a shot at LeBron for good measure. So many thoughts about this.

• Lemon interviewed LeBron about his opening of the “I Promise” school in Akron where LeBron, through the non-profit he funds, donated tens of millions of dollars to build a public school that would help the most disenfranchised in his hometown. It’s a school that is offering each child that goes there more than just an education, but a bicycle to help get to school, free meals and ways to help the student’s working parents get healthy, discounted meals on the table, and much more.

Anyone who does this — Democrat, Republican, black, white, Latino, gay, straight, etc. — should be praised, and to take a dig at them in an interview about it comes off as shallow.

• Nobody who has spoken to or gotten to know LeBron knows he is smart. You don’t have to like all of the decision’s he’s made, we can debate where he fits on the court and in the game’s pantheon, but that’s different than saying he’s not intelligent.

• It’s okay to like Mike and still respect/like Jordan. As Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently said, ““This isn’t Highlander. There can be more than one.”

• This is obviously Trump taking a shot at LeBron for saying that the President is trying to divide us with sports. Thing is, LeBron is right.

• Joe Varden who covers the Cavaliers for The Athletic makes a good point.

You know what’s interesting about Trump ripping LeBron now? For the first part of his presidency, LeBron lives in Ohio, which Trump needs. Now Bron lives in Cali, which Trump doesn’t need because he can’t win there. Thus, Trump rips LeBron for the first time tonight — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) August 4, 2018

LeBron is still popular in Ohio.

• Going at LeBron and the NBA will not work for the president the way going at NFL players and that league does. It’s not that LeBron may choose to fire back (he has called the President a “bum” before), it’s that the NBA fan base will nod in agreement if he or anyone else does. The NBA fan base is much younger, more diverse, and more urban than the NFL’s, not exactly the core Trump demographic. The league does not have nearly the same overlap with the Trump base as the NFL does.

NBA fans and players are going to come to LeBron’s defense.

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

I've been silent about ALL of the DUMB stuff this man has tweeted but THIS is attacking the NBA brotherhood and I'm not rollin'! What an embarrassment… https://t.co/zHjgokig8R — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) August 4, 2018

This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It's a disgrace. It's racist. And it's the product of petty but dangerous hatreds. I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!? https://t.co/MA8nZUxFc7 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

Here's the link to donate to @KingJames foundation. Their mission is to positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education. Let's all donate $45 in honor of this bum in the White House.https://t.co/pWG6t1LiW5 — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) August 4, 2018

I could go on, but you get the point. The NBA and