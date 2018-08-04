Check out highlights from NBA Africa game

The NBA’s Basketball Without Borders game in Africa is not actually about the game or the score, it’s about spreading the gospel of basketball to a new continent. It’s about NBA players reaching out to the youth in cities throughout the continent to try to inspire them beyond just playing a game.
But the game is a lot of fun.
Above you can check out Joel Embiid‘s highlights from the game, which for the record Team World won, beating Team Africa 96-92. Below are the highlights of game MVP Danilo Gallinari (23 points on 10 shots), and the highlights of Team Africa and Team World.
The Nets – even after finally gaining control of their own first-round pick – aren’t tanking.
This won’t help, though.
Nets Daily:
Bad news from Shenzhen, China, where @IAmCHAP24 and @SDinwiddie_25 are playing in @JLin7 charity event. Rondae hurt himself on a dunk attempt, left the game and hasn't returned. No further details, but Nets aware.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has progressed nicely throughout his three-year career, but he still has plenty of rough edges in his game – primarily shooting and ball-handling. Brooklyn has made him a small-ball power forward, which means developing skills that weren’t necessarily his focus.
The 23-year-old missing even a portion of offseason training could be significant.
First Lady Melania Trump praises LeBron James after president’s tweet
Below is the full statement from Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokesperson:
“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today. As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative. Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron. “
Donald Trump’s ardent supporters already heard his dog whistle of calling a highly intelligent black man dumb. Melania Trump’s follow-up helps the president’s reluctant supporters – and there are many – brush off the issue and move on.
Michael Jordan tells NBC News: ‘I support LJ’ (LeBron James)
The night before President Donald Trump was headed to Ohio for a day of campaigning and rallies, he decided to take a shot on Twitter atLeBron James, questioning LeBron’s intelligence. He did that days after LeBron spent more than $40 million from his foundation to open a school for the most disadvantaged children in Akron, Ohio.
The last line of Trump’s Tweet was “I like Mike.” Apparently trying to voice an opinion on the tedious MJ vs. LJ debate.
Jordan, through a spokesman, told NBC News he has LeBron’s back.
NEW: Jordan sides with James over Trump tweet. NBA legend Michael Jordan tells NBC News through a spokesperson: "I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”
In the insanely long list of Kobe Bryant highlight videos, this one gets played as much as almost any: A 2010 regular season game against Orlando when Matt Barnes is inbounding the ball, does a ball-fake inches from Kobe’s face, and Bryant doesn’t flinch.
“Man, we were both going at it that game. It was touchy… that was near the end of the season, we were tops in the East I think they were tops in the West, it’s just playoff intensity. It was something where he was doing his Kobe stuff — the elbowing, talking trash, grabbing and pinching and doing all kinds of stuff — and it got heated.
“So in that particular situation, it wasn’t planned it just happened. If you watch the film, I’m just letting the play behind him transpire but I just happened to fake the ball in his face and I came as close as I am to the microphone (in the studio) and he didn’t even blink, which I loved after the fact but I didn’t realize at the time.
“But shortly after that they went on to win the championship and we fell to Boston in the Eastern Conference Championship, and they went on to beat Boston. And in free agency Kobe hit me up himself like, ‘Hey, you want to be a Laker?’ and I’m ‘Hell ya, I’ve always been a Laker fan’ and he said, ‘Anyone crazy enough to f*** with me is crazy enough to play with me.’”
That sounds like Kobe.
Those two went at it a lot more over the years as Barnes moved on from the Lakers to play for the Clippers, in Memphis, and other stops.