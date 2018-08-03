Vince Carter on ring chasing: “I come from an era where that’s not how it was”

Vince Carter is probably going into his final season in the NBA.

He could have done that with a contender. Golden State, Houston, other teams at the top of the NBA ladder would have welcomed him. Instead, Carter chose to sign with the Atlanta Hawks, a rebuilding team where he could be a mentor for young players and get a little more run.

Nobody would have blinked at Carter chasing a ring, but he said that’s not who he is. Via Ian Begley of ESPN.

“I come from an era where that’s not how it was. So that’s still instilled in me. And I don’t have any problem with how it’s done now. (It’s) just not for me,” Carter, 41, said Thursday on a conference call for the Jr. NBA World Championships… “I still want to play the game,” Carter, the oldest player in the NBA said. “Whatever minutes are there, I want (them).”

Players in the past did chase rings, including from Carter’s era (did you ever look at the 2004 Lakers’ roster?), it may not have been as common but it happened.

And there’s nothing wrong with it.

Carter is making the choice that is best for him, as he should. Other players in this position would choose a different option. Veteran players have the power to do what they want. Carter gets that. Some fans may not.