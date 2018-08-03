AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey: Portland ‘caught off guard’ by Allen Crabbe trade exception not holding ‘huge value’

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
The Trail Blazers dumped Allen Crabbe in a trade with the Nets last summer. It was a perfectly sensible move. Crabbe is a helpful player but wildly overpaid, and Portland saved more than $55 million with the deal – without surrendering a draft pick. Though I don’t directly care about Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen saving money, I recognize the value of that move.

In the process, Portland also created a $12,969,502 trade exception. That could have been used in the following year to acquire another player making up to that amount, but that would have defeated the purpose of the original trade. The Trail Blazers are still in range of the luxury tax and will be for the next couple seasons.

Except Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey repeatedly touted the value of the trade exception. He noted it was the NBA’s biggest trade exception. He said he’d treat it like cap room while lauding Allen’s aggressiveness.

So, it disappointed Portland fans when the Trail Blazers let the exception expire.

Olshey:

Honestly, we were caught off guard. We thought for sure the Allen Crabbe trade exception would have huge value in the league. And like I said, teams just are not in the business of giving up quality players the way they were. Because I think everybody understands they’re going to have to pay the freight this summer for what everybody did back in 2016. And there wasn’t as many pieces in the marketplace to do the absorption deals we’ve seen in the past.

Who did Olshey expect to acquire? Crabbe is among the best players salary-dumped in recent years. Other dumped players who are still productive – including Cory Joseph, DeMarre Carroll – are roughly in the same tier.

Maybe Olshey wanted to send out Al-Farouq Aminu and use the trade exception to acquire a better/more-expensive player. Maybe Olshey was willing to convey draft picks to get someone using the trade exception.

But given Portland’s tax situation, those ideas seem far-fetched. The only reason they drew any consideration were Olshey’s prior public comments.

The simplest explanation is probably correct: The Trail Blazers traded Crabbe to save money then followed through with their plan to save money by not using the trade exception.

I just don’t understand why Olshey keeps telling a different story.

Derrick Jones Jr. nastily dunks on Andre Drummond (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
Andre Drummond is working on 3-pointers.

Maybe he ought to spend more time on rim protection.

The Pistons center got demolished by Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in the Miami Pro League.

To be fair to Drummond, Jones is an exceptional athlete. He can dunk on even good rim protectors. And getting dunked on shows effort. But Drummond definitely has room to improve his defensive awareness.

Mavericks re-sign Salah Mejri

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Salah Mejri didn’t act fast enough.

The Mavericks extended him a qualifying offer in June but pulled it before the end of the month. Mejri still agreed to re-sign on the first day of free agency, but by not accepting the qualifying offer and instead accepting the minimum, Mejri cost himself $200,000.

Still, after more than a month of delay, Mejri will officially return to Dallas.

Mavericks release:

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have re-resigned center Salah Mejri.

The Mavericks wanted to exhaust their cap space – making moves like trading for and waiving Chinanu Onuaku and gaining a pick swap – before re-signing Mejri. Teams can exceed the cap to give someone a minimum contract.

By delaying, there was always risk Mejri reneged and signed elsewhere. (Looking at you, DeAndre Jordan and Yogi Ferrell.) But the worry was minimal with Mejri, who most teams view as a pest. Who was going to poach him?

In Dallas, Mejri will back up Jordan at center – at least when the Mavericks need a more physical presence than Dirk Nowitzki there.

Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey on Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum: ‘We’re keeping the core together’

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
The Trail Blazers have won 54% of their games in Damian Lillard‘s and C.J. McCollum‘s three years starting together. But Portland has gotten swept in the first round the last two years. In the prior year, the Trail Blazers beat the Clippers only after Chris Paul and Blake Griffin got hurt – then got smoked by the  Warriors in the second round.

Portland has done just enough to create intrigue but too little to stave off restlessness.

So, many have wondered: When will the Trail Blazers break up the Lillard-McCollum duo?

While discussing re-signing starting center Jusuf Nurkic to a four-year, $48 million contract, Portland president Neil Olshey explained his stance.

Olshey:

Long term, we have him for the next fours, which gives us a really good runway. We’re keeping the core together, knowing Dame and C.J. have at least three years left on their contracts. And we give that group the best chance to win without impeding our ability long-term in terms of being into a number that’s completely non-liquid.

Of course, that’s not binding. If Olshey wanted to trade Lillard or McCollum, he probably wouldn’t announce it in advance.

But this wasn’t a response to a question about those star guards at all, making it more likely Olshey is revealing his genuine plan. Keeping Nurkic long-term also indicates a preservation of the status quo.

Lillard and McCollum are both excellent players, and they’ve developed a nice chemistry together. But there are diminishing returns in being led by two small guards. It might be worthwhile to swap one for a forward who’d make more of a difference over Portland’s current forwards.

It all depends what Olshey could get for McCollum or, less likely, Lillard, the franchise player.

But whether it’s because he’s explored the market and found nothing appetizing or just believes in his backcourt that much, Olshey doesn’t sound ready to make that big change.

1 Comment

