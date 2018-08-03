Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey on Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum: ‘We’re keeping the core together’

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Trail Blazers have won 54% of their games in Damian Lillard‘s and C.J. McCollum‘s three years starting together. But Portland has gotten swept in the first round the last two years. In the prior year, the Trail Blazers beat the Clippers only after Chris Paul and Blake Griffin got hurt – then got smoked by the  Warriors in the second round.

Portland has done just enough to create intrigue but too little to stave off restlessness.

So, many have wondered: When will the Trail Blazers break up the Lillard-McCollum duo?

While discussing re-signing starting center Jusuf Nurkic to a four-year, $48 million contract, Portland president Neil Olshey explained his stance.

Olshey:

Long term, we have him for the next fours, which gives us a really good runway. We’re keeping the core together, knowing Dame and C.J. have at least three years left on their contracts. And we give that group the best chance to win without impeding our ability long-term in terms of being into a number that’s completely non-liquid.

Of course, that’s not binding. If Olshey wanted to trade Lillard or McCollum, he probably wouldn’t announce it in advance.

But this wasn’t a response to a question about those star guards at all, making it more likely Olshey is revealing his genuine plan. Keeping Nurkic long-term also indicates a preservation of the status quo.

Lillard and McCollum are both excellent players, and they’ve developed a nice chemistry together. But there are diminishing returns in being led by two small guards. It might be worthwhile to swap one for a forward who’d make more of a difference over Portland’s current forwards.

It all depends what Olshey could get for McCollum or, less likely, Lillard, the franchise player.

But whether it’s because he’s explored the market and found nothing appetizing or just believes in his backcourt that much, Olshey doesn’t sound ready to make that big change.

Is this Paul George? (photo)

Paul George
By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 3:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

Thunder star Paul George posted this picture to Instagram, showing someone more clean-shaven than George usually is:

37568132_1024905671021430_8058476287980732416_n

Is that George? Is that what he really looks like underneath his beard?

Or is that just some other guy?

Report: Charles Oakley tried to cheat three times at casino

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
8 Comments

Charles Oakley was arrested for gambling fraud last month. The Former Knicks/Bulls/Raptors/Wizards/Rockets forward reportedly removed a chip from the table of a Las Vegas casino once he realized he’d lose his bet.

But this wasn’t just a momentary indiscretion.

TMZ:

Charles Oakley didn’t just try to pull a fast one over a Vegas casino — he tried to cheat 3 TIMES during a round of Ultimate Texas Hold’Em … TMZ Sports has learned.

During the first hand, Oakley started off strong … with a pair of 4s. But the dealer ended up with a winning hand, 2 pair. When Oakley realized he was gonna lose, he allegedly pulled back a $100 chip from his bet.

Later on during the gambling session, Oakley had a monster hand — 3 of a kind — and this time, officials say he secretly ADDED chips to his bet on 2 different occasions during the hand, thereby increasing his payout by $125.

Oakley’s charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. But did he really think he’d get away with this? What was he thinking?

Jason Kidd expresses interest in coaching Warriors after Steve Kerr

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
10 Comments

Update: Kidd released a statement:

“I’d like to clarify that my comments about coaching the Warriors were taken out of context as I was making a joke during the interview. The Warriors have a great coach in Steve Kerr.”

I don’t think anyone took his comment about the Warriors as an ultra-serious reflection of his career plans. But in case you did, here you go.

 

Jason Kidd always seems to be thinking about his next job.

Kidd – who coached the Nets and Bucks after a Hall of Fame playing career – grew up in the Bay Area, and he’s interested in returning.

Kidd, via Yahoo:

One day, I’ll come back and hopefully coach in the Bay Area. This has always been home. And so hopefully maybe in high school, maybe in college. Or maybe if Steve Kerr ever decides to stop coaching, I can maybe help out with the Warriors one day.

Who wouldn’t want to coach the Warriors? Even if it’s after Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are done, they’ve built a prestige for the organization that should last. Strong ownership and management should remain.

Thankfully for Golden State, Kerr should also be there a long time.

John Wall talks living in Miami, off-season workout grind

By Kurt HelinAug 3, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Washington Wizards have disappointed the past couple of seasons. Injuries and poor chemistry on and off the court have held the team back, leading to a first-round exit last season and a second-rounder the season before. With Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto taking steps forward, can Washington push through its barriers?

John Wall tells Chris Miller NBC Sports Washington he is putting in the work to do just that.

In this video, Wall talks choosing to live in Miami in the offseason and the summer grind of workouts.