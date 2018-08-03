Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pistons C Andre Drummond says he’ll shoot 3-pointers next season

The NBA’s 3-point revolution is spreading to centers.

Even ones who’ve shown no mid-range game and an awkward stroke on free throws.

Pistons center Andre Drummond, via Joseph Casciaro of theScore:

“I don’t do stuff (on the court) just to have fun,” Drummond told theScore when questioned about his 3-point shenanigans. “If I’m taking those shots, (it’s because) I’m working on it for the upcoming season. Those are shots that I’m gonna be taking.

“I make at least 200 corner 3s every day before I leave the gym. I’m getting them up. I’m getting the same shot up over and over again, so I’m getting more comfortable with it. It’s been great so far,” he explained.

Drummond, like most players, likes to be involved offensively. For years, that meant terribly inefficient post-ups. Last season, Detroit found a clever solution – using Drummond in the high post as a passing hub. But then the Pistons traded for Blake Griffin, who pushed Drummond out of that role.

So, Drummond spotting up for 3s could get him shots that keep him engaged in other aspects of the game, like defense. He could also pull a big out of the paint and make it easier for his teammates to attack the rim. He needn’t hit a high percentage of shots to make this strategy worthwhile, but he must hit enough to warrant taking them and to draw a defender to him.

Will he?

Drummond loves to take halfcourt heaves at the end of quarters, and maybe that somewhat translates. His problems on free throws are partially mental, and he won’t necessarily bring that block to 3-pointers. New Pistons coach Dwane Casey had success turning Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas into more of a 3-point shooter.

But I’m skeptical. Drummond’s stroke free throws, even massively improved last year, is still often so ugly. Other bigs showed more propensity from mid-range before expanding their shot selection beyond the arc. This could be another situation like post-ups, where Drummond’s eagerness far outpaces his ability.

Drummond has made himself a star by leveraging his awesome combination of size and athleticism. Adding reliable 3-point shooting could take his game to a far higher level. The upside is so high.

But, for now, I’m in wait-and-see mode.

Vince Carter is probably going into his final season in the NBA.

He could have done that with a contender. Golden State, Houston, other teams at the top of the NBA ladder would have welcomed him. Instead, Carter chose to sign with the Atlanta Hawks, a rebuilding team where he could be a mentor for young players and get a little more run.

Nobody would have blinked at Carter chasing a ring, but he said that’s not who he is.  Via Ian Begley of ESPN.

“I come from an era where that’s not how it was. So that’s still instilled in me. And I don’t have any problem with how it’s done now. (It’s) just not for me,” Carter, 41, said Thursday on a conference call for the Jr. NBA World Championships…

“I still want to play the game,” Carter, the oldest player in the NBA said. “Whatever minutes are there, I want (them).”

Players in the past did chase rings, including from Carter’s era (did you ever look at the 2004 Lakers’ roster?), it may not have been as common but it happened.

And there’s nothing wrong with it.

Carter is making the choice that is best for him, as he should. Other players in this position would choose a different option. Veteran players have the power to do what they want. Carter gets that. Some fans may not.

For the first time in five years, the Nets will enter the season with their own first-round pick.

But that doesn’t mean Brooklyn will tank.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

File this under: What else is he supposed to say?

But Sean Marks already backed up this statement through action.

The Nets kept their top seven players (by win shares) from last year’s 28-win team: Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, DeMarre Carroll, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Joe Harris, Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert. Trading Jeremy Lin weakens the roster for next season, but the returning Nets should more than make up for that with their steps forward.

Maybe the new, flatter lottery odds pushed Marks toward this strategy. Mostly, I think this young roster is just too good to sink too low in the standings. So, Marks went the other way and signed helpful veterans Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier, making Brooklyn even better – and, if all goes well, more appealing to 2019 free agents.

The Nets might even challenge for a playoff spot. I don’t think they’ll make it, but it’s not as if the bar in the Eastern Conference will be exceptionally high.

The Rockets were near maximum levels of obsession with beating the Warriors last season.

After losing to Golden State in the Western Conference finals, how much more driven could Houston be?

James Harden, via Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports:

“It’s on my mind every day. It’s Game 6, Game 7, that’s what drives me every day,” Harden said.

This can be the Rockets’ edge next season. They should be extremely motivated after falling short last year. It’s the type of disappointment that sometimes propels good teams to greatness – or, in this case, a great team even greater.

The Warriors can’t match that. Sure, they’ll also be motivated and work hard. But after consecutive championships and three titles in the last four years, Golden State can’t simply summon the hunger that comes naturally in Houston.

While the Warriors added DeMarcus Cousins this offseason, the Rockets lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute and settled for cheap replacements in Carmelo Anthony and James Ennis. The gap in roster quality between these teams increased this year.

To have a chance, Houston’s determination must surpass Golden State’s by a great deal.

Harden sounds like his might.

Isaiah Thomas took a historic tumble – from fifth place in 2017 MVP voting to a minimum contract this year. Between, the Nuggets guard just had his Brinks-truck aspirations upended by a miserable, injury-riddled season with the Cavaliers and Nuggets.

Thomas, via Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports:

“I’ve been through way tougher things than just this year of basketball, real-life stuff. This year can’t define me,” Thomas told Yahoo Sports. “This has been tough, but it was only a tough year because I wasn’t healthy. My job is to get as healthy as I possibly can and then show the world what I’m capable of doing.”

I love Thomas’ perspective and determination. It’s so easy to root for him.

But I’d also be concerned if I were Denver. Thomas putting everything that went wrong last season on just his health suggests he hasn’t learned to cope better with injury. There can be a middle ground if he’s again slowed.

In Cleveland, Thomas acted as if he were still producing like star. He took his usual role as a high-volume, ball-dominant guard. But he missed far too many shots and committed too many turnovers.  In the locker room and publicly, Thomas spoke like a team leader. But teammates and coaches don’t want to listen someone playing so poorly.

In short, Thomas was destructive.

The worst thing I can say about him was he didn’t know how to handle his tighter limitations. If he’s healthy and productive, those concerns go away.

But if his hip prevents him from flourishing as he’s accustomed, lackluster ability could easily spiral into bigger problems. The Nuggets could always waive him if it gets bad enough, but they’re counting on him as backup point guard.

To be clear: This is not an easy switch to flip. The confidence – maybe even cockiness – that undermines Thomas’ team when he’s hobbled is the same confidence/cockiness that propels him when he’s healthy.

Denver is getting great value with Thomas on a minimum contract. It’s absolutely worth signing him and hoping for the best. But the downside is also real.