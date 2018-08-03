Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pistons’ Andre Drummond says he’ll shoot 3-pointers next season

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA’s 3-point revolution is spreading to centers.

Even ones who’ve shown no mid-range game and an awkward stroke on free throws.

Pistons center Andre Drummond, via Joseph Casciaro of theScore:

“I don’t do stuff (on the court) just to have fun,” Drummond told theScore when questioned about his 3-point shenanigans. “If I’m taking those shots, (it’s because) I’m working on it for the upcoming season. Those are shots that I’m gonna be taking.

“I make at least 200 corner 3s every day before I leave the gym. I’m getting them up. I’m getting the same shot up over and over again, so I’m getting more comfortable with it. It’s been great so far,” he explained.

Drummond, like most players, likes to be involved offensively. For years, that meant terribly inefficient post-ups. Last season, Detroit found a clever solution – using Drummond in the high post as a passing hub. But then the Pistons traded for Blake Griffin, who pushed Drummond out of that role.

So, Drummond spotting up for 3s could get him shots that keep him engaged in other aspects of the game, like defense. He could also pull a big out of the paint and make it easier for his teammates to attack the rim. He needn’t hit a high percentage of shots to make this strategy worthwhile, but he must hit enough to warrant taking them and to draw a defender to him.

Will he?

Drummond loves to take halfcourt heaves at the end of quarters, and maybe that somewhat translates. His problems on free throws are partially mental, and he won’t necessarily bring that block to 3-pointers. New Pistons coach Dwane Casey had success turning Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas into more of a 3-point shooter.

But I’m skeptical. Drummond’s stroke free throws, even massively improved last year, is still often so ugly. Other bigs showed more propensity from mid-range before expanding their shot selection beyond the arc. This could be another situation like post-ups, where Drummond’s eagerness far outpaces his ability.

Drummond has made himself a star by leveraging his awesome combination of size and athleticism. Adding reliable 3-point shooting could take his game to a far higher level. The upside is so high.

But, for now, I’m in wait-and-see mode.

By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
The night before President Donald Trump was headed to Ohio for a day of campaigning and rallies, he decided to take a shot on Twitter at LeBron James, questioning LeBron’s intelligence. He did that days after LeBron spent more than $40 million from his foundation to open a school for the most disadvantaged children in Akron, Ohio.

The last line of Trump’s Tweet was “I like Mike.” Apparently trying to voice an opinion on the tedious MJ vs. LJ debate.

Jordan, through a spokesman, told NBC News he has LeBron’s back.

Jordan joins a host of athletes and others — including some of Trump’s regular allies, such as Geraldo Rivera — who have distanced themselves from that Tweet.

We’ll see if Trump doubles down on it during his campaign stops in Ohio Saturday, or if he backs off. LeBron did bring a title to Cleveland and remains incredibly popular there.

By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
In the insanely long list of Kobe Bryant highlight videos, this one gets played as much as almost any: A 2010 regular season game against Orlando when Matt Barnes is inbounding the ball, does a ball-fake inches from Kobe’s face, and Bryant doesn’t flinch.

Barnes was on the “Lunchtime with Roggin and Rodney” show on “AM 570 LA Sports” show Friday and talked about that play — and how it made him a Laker the next season.

“Man, we were both going at it that game. It was touchy… that was near the end of the season, we were tops in the East I think they were tops in the West, it’s just playoff intensity. It was something where he was doing his Kobe stuff — the elbowing, talking trash, grabbing and pinching and doing all kinds of stuff — and it got heated.

“So in that particular situation, it wasn’t planned it just happened. If you watch the film, I’m just letting the play behind him transpire but I just happened to fake the ball in his face and I came as close as I am to the microphone (in the studio) and he didn’t even blink, which I loved after the fact but I didn’t realize at the time.

“But shortly after that they went on to win the championship and we fell to Boston in the Eastern Conference Championship, and they went on to beat Boston. And in free agency Kobe hit me up himself like, ‘Hey, you want to be a Laker?’ and I’m ‘Hell ya, I’ve always been a Laker fan’ and he said, ‘Anyone crazy enough to f*** with me is crazy enough to play with me.’”

That sounds like Kobe.

Those two went at it a lot more over the years as Barnes moved on from the Lakers to play for the Clippers, in Memphis, and other stops.

By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2018, 11:56 AM EDT
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, decided to insult two people with one Tweet Friday night, taking a shot at Don Lemon of CNN, then throwing in a dig at LeBron James‘ intelligence for good measure. Doing so in the wake of LeBron spending more than $40 million from his non-profit to build a school for the most disadvantaged in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, was poor timing.

And it rallied athletes — both NBA players and those from other sports — to defend LeBron.

There were others that lept forward as well.

LeBron is popular and respected among his fellow NBA players, but he’s also arguably the biggest name/brand in sports in the world right now. He’s a guy athletes from other disciplines look up to and try to emulate, both for his success on the court and his moves off it in terms of business success and willingness to speak out and act on social issues. Those athletes jumped to LeBron’s defense as well.

As myself and others have noted, this is not going to work for Trump the way his attacks on the NFL anthem have. The NBA’s fan base is younger, more diverse, and more urban than the NFL’s and it has far less overlap with the hardcore Trump base. NBA fans will mainly read the above Tweets from athletes and nod in agreement, then maybe send out their own Tweets bashing the president.

The other factor here is that the NBA owners are not going to run scared from the president the same way, because of both the demographic issue mentioned above, and the fact the players hold the power in this relationship in the NBA. If Chris Paul and James Harden did something to protest during the national anthem at an NBA game, even in red state Texas, Houston owner Tilman Fertitta would not throw down some silly edict because he would fast have a rebellion on his hands. The power dynamic is different from the NFL’s, and the owners know it. Of course, this all got headed off in the NBA because the NBA Commissioner encourages the players to speak out on issues, backs them, and in the face of the anthem protests went to Paul, LeBron, and the players’ union and started a dialogue about what they should do. A dialogue based on trust and respect. Turns out, that stuff works.

By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Last season, veteran journeyman Isaiah Canaan had joined the Suns in December and played solidly for them at the point — 22 minutes a night, 8.6 points and 3.8 assists per game. He’s never been an efficient player and shot 38 percent in those games, but on a struggling Suns team he was a respectable option.

Then this happened (if you’re at all squeamish, do not watch it).

The Suns are bringing Canaan back and giving him a shot in training camp.

This is a non-guaranteed contract, a training camp deal that sets up an interesting battle to make the Suns’ roster come the fall. Brandon Knight will likely start at the point, and the Suns drafted French point guard Elie Okobo in the second round and want to develop him, so he will make the roster (he was up-and-down in Summer League and could spend time in the G-League next season).

That leaves Canaan and Shaquille Harrison battling for the third point guard spot. The Suns have other options (leave that roster spot open, bring in another veteran backup point guard still on the market such as Shelvin Mack), but we could have a real position battle come camp in Phoenix.