Mavericks re-sign Salah Mejri

Salah Mejri didn’t act fast enough.

The Mavericks extended him a qualifying offer in June but pulled it before the end of the month. Mejri still agreed to re-sign on the first day of free agency, but by not accepting the qualifying offer and instead accepting the minimum, Mejri cost himself $200,000.

Still, after more than a month of delay, Mejri will officially return to Dallas.

Mavericks release:

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have re-resigned center Salah Mejri.

The Mavericks wanted to exhaust their cap space – making moves like trading for and waiving Chinanu Onuaku and gaining a pick swap – before re-signing Mejri. Teams can exceed the cap to give someone a minimum contract.

By delaying, there was always risk Mejri reneged and signed elsewhere. (Looking at you, DeAndre Jordan and Yogi Ferrell.) But the worry was minimal with Mejri, who most teams view as a pest. Who was going to poach him?

In Dallas, Mejri will back up Jordan at center – at least when the Mavericks need a more physical presence than Dirk Nowitzki there.