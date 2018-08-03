Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jason Kidd expresses interest in coaching Warriors after Steve Kerr

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Jason Kidd always seems to be thinking about his next job.

Kidd – who coached the Nets and Bucks after a Hall of Fame playing career – grew up in the Bay Area, and he’s interested in returning.

Kidd, via Yahoo:

One day, I’ll come back and hopefully coach in the Bay Area. This has always been home. And so hopefully maybe in high school, maybe in college. Or maybe if Steve Kerr ever decides to stop coaching, I can maybe help out with the Warriors one day.

Who wouldn’t want to coach the Warriors? Even if it’s after Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are done, they’ve built a prestige for the organization that should last. Strong ownership and management should remain.

Thankfully for Golden State, Kerr should also be there a long time.

John Wall talks living in Miami, off-season workout grind

By Kurt HelinAug 3, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
The Washington Wizards have disappointed the past couple of seasons. Injuries and poor chemistry on and off the court have held the team back, leading to a first-round exit last season and a second-rounder the season before. With Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto taking steps forward, can Washington push through its barriers?

John Wall tells Chris Miller NBC Sports Washington he is putting in the work to do just that.

In this video, Wall talks choosing to live in Miami in the offseason and the summer grind of workouts.

Vince Carter on ring chasing: “I come from an era where that’s not how it was”

By Kurt HelinAug 3, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Vince Carter is probably going into his final season in the NBA.

He could have done that with a contender. Golden State, Houston, other teams at the top of the NBA ladder would have welcomed him. Instead, Carter chose to sign with the Atlanta Hawks, a rebuilding team where he could be a mentor for young players and get a little more run.

Nobody would have blinked at Carter chasing a ring, but he said that’s not who he is.  Via Ian Begley of ESPN.

“I come from an era where that’s not how it was. So that’s still instilled in me. And I don’t have any problem with how it’s done now. (It’s) just not for me,” Carter, 41, said Thursday on a conference call for the Jr. NBA World Championships…

“I still want to play the game,” Carter, the oldest player in the NBA said. “Whatever minutes are there, I want (them).”

Players in the past did chase rings, including from Carter’s era (did you ever look at the 2004 Lakers’ roster?), it may not have been as common but it happened.

And there’s nothing wrong with it.

Carter is making the choice that is best for him, as he should. Other players in this position would choose a different option. Veteran players have the power to do what they want. Carter gets that. Some fans may not.

Pistons C Andre Drummond says he’ll shoot 3-pointers next season

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA’s 3-point revolution is spreading to centers.

Even ones who’ve shown no mid-range game and an awkward stroke on free throws.

Pistons center Andre Drummond, via Joseph Casciaro of theScore:

“I don’t do stuff (on the court) just to have fun,” Drummond told theScore when questioned about his 3-point shenanigans. “If I’m taking those shots, (it’s because) I’m working on it for the upcoming season. Those are shots that I’m gonna be taking.

“I make at least 200 corner 3s every day before I leave the gym. I’m getting them up. I’m getting the same shot up over and over again, so I’m getting more comfortable with it. It’s been great so far,” he explained.

Drummond, like most players, likes to be involved offensively. For years, that meant terribly inefficient post-ups. Last season, Detroit found a clever solution – using Drummond in the high post as a passing hub. But then the Pistons traded for Blake Griffin, who pushed Drummond out of that role.

So, Drummond spotting up for 3s could get him shots that keep him engaged in other aspects of the game, like defense. He could also pull a big out of the paint and make it easier for his teammates to attack the rim. He needn’t hit a high percentage of shots to make this strategy worthwhile, but he must hit enough to warrant taking them and to draw a defender to him.

Will he?

Drummond loves to take halfcourt heaves at the end of quarters, and maybe that somewhat translates. His problems on free throws are partially mental, and he won’t necessarily bring that block to 3-pointers. New Pistons coach Dwane Casey had success turning Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas into more of a 3-point shooter.

But I’m skeptical. Drummond’s stroke free throws, even massively improved last year, is still often so ugly. Other bigs showed more propensity from mid-range before expanding their shot selection beyond the arc. This could be another situation like post-ups, where Drummond’s eagerness far outpaces his ability.

Drummond has made himself a star by leveraging his awesome combination of size and athleticism. Adding reliable 3-point shooting could take his game to a far higher level. The upside is so high.

But, for now, I’m in wait-and-see mode.

GM Sean Marks: Nets not tanking now that they finally have their own first-round pick

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
For the first time in five years, the Nets will enter the season with their own first-round pick.

But that doesn’t mean Brooklyn will tank.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

File this under: What else is he supposed to say?

But Sean Marks already backed up this statement through action.

The Nets kept their top seven players (by win shares) from last year’s 28-win team: Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, DeMarre Carroll, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Joe Harris, Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert. Trading Jeremy Lin weakens the roster for next season, but the returning Nets should more than make up for that with their steps forward.

Maybe the new, flatter lottery odds pushed Marks toward this strategy. Mostly, I think this young roster is just too good to sink too low in the standings. So, Marks went the other way and signed helpful veterans Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier, making Brooklyn even better – and, if all goes well, more appealing to 2019 free agents.

The Nets might even challenge for a playoff spot. I don’t think they’ll make it, but it’s not as if the bar in the Eastern Conference will be exceptionally high.