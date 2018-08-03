Is this Paul George? (photo)

Thunder star Paul George posted this picture to Instagram, showing someone more clean-shaven than George usually is:
Is that George? Is that what he really looks like underneath his beard?
Or is that just some other guy?
Charles Oakley was arrested for gambling fraud last month. The Former Knicks/Bulls/Raptors/Wizards/Rockets forward reportedly removed a chip from the table of a Las Vegas casino once he realized he’d lose his bet.
But this wasn’t just a momentary indiscretion.
TMZ:
Charles Oakley didn’t just try to pull a fast one over a Vegas casino — he tried to cheat 3 TIMES during a round of Ultimate Texas Hold’Em … TMZ Sports has learned.
During the first hand, Oakley started off strong … with a pair of 4s. But the dealer ended up with a winning hand, 2 pair. When Oakley realized he was gonna lose, he allegedly pulled back a $100 chip from his bet.
Later on during the gambling session, Oakley had a monster hand — 3 of a kind — and this time, officials say he secretly ADDED chips to his bet on 2 different occasions during the hand, thereby increasing his payout by $125.
Oakley’s charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. But did he really think he’d get away with this? What was he thinking?
Jason Kidd always seems to be thinking about his next job.
Kidd – who coached the Nets and Bucks after a Hall of Fame playing career – grew up in the Bay Area, and he’s interested in returning.
Kidd, via Yahoo:
One day, I’ll come back and hopefully coach in the Bay Area. This has always been home. And so hopefully maybe in high school, maybe in college. Or maybe if Steve Kerr ever decides to stop coaching, I can maybe help out with the Warriors one day.
Who wouldn’t want to coach the Warriors? Even if it’s after Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are done, they’ve built a prestige for the organization that should last. Strong ownership and management should remain.
Thankfully for Golden State, Kerr should also be there a long time.
The Washington Wizards have disappointed the past couple of seasons. Injuries and poor chemistry on and off the court have held the team back, leading to a first-round exit last season and a second-rounder the season before. With Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto taking steps forward, can Washington push through its barriers?
John Wall tells Chris Miller NBC Sports Washington he is putting in the work to do just that.
In this video, Wall talks choosing to live in Miami in the offseason and the summer grind of workouts.
Vince Carter is probably going into his final season in the NBA.
He could have done that with a contender. Golden State, Houston, other teams at the top of the NBA ladder would have welcomed him. Instead, Carter chose to sign with the Atlanta Hawks, a rebuilding team where he could be a mentor for young players and get a little more run.
Nobody would have blinked at Carter chasing a ring, but he said that’s not who he is. Via Ian Begley of ESPN.
“I come from an era where that’s not how it was. So that’s still instilled in me. And I don’t have any problem with how it’s done now. (It’s) just not for me,” Carter, 41, said Thursday on a conference call for the Jr. NBA World Championships…
“I still want to play the game,” Carter, the oldest player in the NBA said. “Whatever minutes are there, I want (them).”
Players in the past did chase rings, including from Carter’s era (did you ever look at the 2004 Lakers’ roster?), it may not have been as common but it happened.
And there’s nothing wrong with it.
Carter is making the choice that is best for him, as he should. Other players in this position would choose a different option. Veteran players have the power to do what they want. Carter gets that. Some fans may not.