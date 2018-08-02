Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rockets’ James Harden on Games 6 and 7 losses to Warriors: ‘It’s on my mind every day’

Aug 2, 2018
The Rockets were near maximum levels of obsession with beating the Warriors last season.

After losing to Golden State in the Western Conference finals, how much more driven could Houston be?

James Harden, via Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports:

“It’s on my mind every day. It’s Game 6, Game 7, that’s what drives me every day,” Harden said.

This can be the Rockets’ edge next season. They should be extremely motivated after falling short last year. It’s the type of disappointment that sometimes propels good teams to greatness – or, in this case, a great team even greater.

The Warriors can’t match that. Sure, they’ll also be motivated and work hard. But after consecutive championships and three titles in the last four years, Golden State can’t simply summon the hunger that comes naturally in Houston.

While the Warriors added DeMarcus Cousins this offseason, the Rockets lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute and settled for cheap replacements in Carmelo Anthony and James Ennis. The gap in roster quality between these teams increased this year.

To have a chance, Houston’s determination must surpass Golden State’s by a great deal.

Harden sounds like his might.

Isaiah Thomas after settling for minimum salary: ‘I’ve been through way tougher things … real-life stuff’

Aug 2, 2018
Isaiah Thomas took a historic tumble – from fifth place in 2017 MVP voting to a minimum contract this year. Between, the Nuggets guard just had his Brinks-truck aspirations upended by a miserable, injury-riddled season with the Cavaliers and Nuggets.

Thomas, via Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports:

“I’ve been through way tougher things than just this year of basketball, real-life stuff. This year can’t define me,” Thomas told Yahoo Sports. “This has been tough, but it was only a tough year because I wasn’t healthy. My job is to get as healthy as I possibly can and then show the world what I’m capable of doing.”

I love Thomas’ perspective and determination. It’s so easy to root for him.

But I’d also be concerned if I were Denver. Thomas putting everything that went wrong last season on just his health suggests he hasn’t learned to cope better with injury. There can be a middle ground if he’s again slowed.

In Cleveland, Thomas acted as if he were still producing like star. He took his usual role as a high-volume, ball-dominant guard. But he missed far too many shots and committed too many turnovers.  In the locker room and publicly, Thomas spoke like a team leader. But teammates and coaches don’t want to listen someone playing so poorly.

In short, Thomas was destructive.

The worst thing I can say about him was he didn’t know how to handle his tighter limitations. If he’s healthy and productive, those concerns go away.

But if his hip prevents him from flourishing as he’s accustomed, lackluster ability could easily spiral into bigger problems. The Nuggets could always waive him if it gets bad enough, but they’re counting on him as backup point guard.

To be clear: This is not an easy switch to flip. The confidence – maybe even cockiness – that undermines Thomas’ team when he’s hobbled is the same confidence/cockiness that propels him when he’s healthy.

Denver is getting great value with Thomas on a minimum contract. It’s absolutely worth signing him and hoping for the best. But the downside is also real.

Grizzlies reveal new uniforms

Aug 2, 2018
The Grizzlies changed their colors, which of course meant new uniforms.

But – much like the color change – the new uniforms differ only slightly.

Grizzlies:

Association Edition uniform

Statement Edition uniform

Icon Edition uniform

Those are the new uniforms, in case you couldn’t tell. See the prior equivalents here, here and here.

The new versions are slightly better. I like the nine-line version of MEM on the waistband (once it was explained to me). The piping is a little sleeker.

But this is too similar to get too excited about.

LeBron James: ‘Hall of Famers and some of the best players to ever play the game came off the bench’

Aug 2, 2018
LeBron James was addressing a youth team.

But it sure sounds as if the Lakers superstar could have been talking to his friend Carmelo Anthony.

D-Rich TV:

LeBron:

Hall of Famers and some of the best players to ever play the game came off the bench – or didn’t play. That don’t mean you ain’t good. There’s guys in the NBA that don’t play. Does that mean they’re not good? They got to the NBA because they were sorry? They’re just playing a role. If you don’t want a role, play tennis or play golf. Because then you can do what the f— you want to do, and then you’ve got nobody else to blame because it’s only an individual sport. If that’s what you want to do, play tennis or play golf. But if you want to play a team sport, there’s going to be things that you’ve got to give up to get what you want.

Anthony infamously laughed off there mere mention of coming off the bench for the Thunder last season. After the season, he reiterated his unwillingness to play a reserve role.

Maybe that will change in Houston.

Anthony admitted he initially thought getting bought out carried a stigma. His family had to convince him to take a buyout so he could join the Rockets. Anthony gets more money and a spot on the team he desired all along. But he was worried how it’d look.

It seems he carries similar reservations about coming off the bench. It’s not as glamorous as starting. Perhaps he’s past those hang-ups, too, though.

But Anthony explained he came to view getting waived as a fleeting moment. Coming off the bench would happen game after game.

Again, it’s unclear how his prior worries will affect him in Houston. James Harden is convinced he’ll bring out the best in Anthony. Chris Paul is another friend who might connect differently with Anthony than Russell Westbrook and Paul George did. Mike D’Antoni – who coached Anthony with the Knicks – will bring a different element than Billy Donovan did, for better or worse.

And LeBron is implicitly normalizing the idea of Anthony not starting.

At this point in his career, coming off the bench probably maximizes Anthony’s contributions. He can lead a second-unit offense without taking as many touches from more efficient teammates like Harden and Paul, and Anthony’s defensive limitations will be less exploitable. Maybe it won’t work as hoped, but Anthony being willing to try offers his team its best hope of winning.

But he still sounds like someone who, to borrow from LeBron, who should play tennis or golf.

To be fair, this also easier for LeBron to say. He’s so good, he doesn’t have to sacrifice much. Teams maximize their output by bending other players’ roles around him.

But I don’t think Anthony can match LeBron’s level of play, so Anthony must figure out something else.

Vince Carter: ’90-something percent’ certain he’ll retire after this season

Aug 2, 2018
As last season ended, Vince Carter said he wanted to play probably one – but maybe two – more seasons.

After signing with the Hawks, 41-year-old Carter seems to be zeroing in on one.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Carter added that he’s ’90-something percent’ sure that he will retire after the 2018-19 season.

He said he decided to join the Hawks for ‘an opportunity’ to play and also to pursue his post-retirement plans.

Carter said he plans to pursue a broadcasting career after he retires.

Carter has had a great career. He’s the best dunker in NBA history, and his longevity after stardom is unprecedented.

NBA TV is based in Atlanta, and I wouldn’t be surprised if transitions during the season into a role with the network.

This all but makes extinct hope of him playing again for the Raptors, but those reunions rarely meet expectations. Carter has already accomplished so much. If he’s ready to walk away, he shouldn’t chase storylines like that.

After next season, it’ll probably be time for him tell the stories rather than make them.