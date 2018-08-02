Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

LeBron James: ‘Hall of Famers and some of the best players to ever play the game came off the bench’

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James was addressing a youth team.

But it sure sounds as if the Lakers superstar could have been talking to his friend Carmelo Anthony.

D-Rich TV:

LeBron:

Hall of Famers and some of the best players to ever play the game came off the bench – or didn’t play. That don’t mean you ain’t good. There’s guys in the NBA that don’t play. Does that mean they’re not good? They got to the NBA because they were sorry? They’re just playing a role. If you don’t want a role, play tennis or play golf. Because then you can do what the f— you want to do, and then you’ve got nobody else to blame because it’s only an individual sport. If that’s what you want to do, play tennis or play golf. But if you want to play a team sport, there’s going to be things that you’ve got to give up to get what you want.

Anthony infamously laughed off there mere mention of coming off the bench for the Thunder last season. After the season, he reiterated his unwillingness to play a reserve role.

Maybe that will change in Houston.

Anthony admitted he initially thought getting bought out carried a stigma. His family had to convince him to take a buyout so he could join the Rockets. Anthony gets more money and a spot on the team he desired all along. But he was worried how it’d look.

It seems he carries similar reservations about coming off the bench. It’s not as glamorous as starting. Perhaps he’s past those hang-ups, too, though.

But Anthony explained he came to view getting waived as a fleeting moment. Coming off the bench would happen game after game.

Again, it’s unclear how his prior worries will affect him in Houston. James Harden is convinced he’ll bring out the best in Anthony. Chris Paul is another friend who might connect differently with Anthony than Russell Westbrook and Paul George did. Mike D’Antoni – who coached Anthony with the Knicks – will bring a different element than Billy Donovan did, for better or worse.

And LeBron is implicitly normalizing the idea of Anthony not starting.

At this point in his career, coming off the bench probably maximizes Anthony’s contributions. He can lead a second-unit offense without taking as many touches from more efficient teammates like Harden and Paul, and Anthony’s defensive limitations will be less exploitable. Maybe it won’t work as hoped, but Anthony being willing to try offers his team its best hope of winning.

But he still sounds like someone who, to borrow from LeBron, who should play tennis or golf.

To be fair, this also easier for LeBron to say. He’s so good, he doesn’t have to sacrifice much. Teams maximize their output by bending other players’ roles around him.

But I don’t think Anthony can match LeBron’s level of play, so Anthony must figure out something else.

Grizzlies reveal new uniforms

Memphis Grizzlies
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Grizzlies changed their colors, which of course meant new uniforms.

But – much like the color change – the new uniforms differ only slightly.

Grizzlies:

Association Edition uniform

Statement Edition uniform

Icon Edition uniform

Those are the new uniforms, in case you couldn’t tell. See the prior equivalents here, here and here.

The new versions are slightly better. I like the nine-line version of MEM on the waistband (once it was explained to me). The piping is a little sleeker.

But this is too similar to get too excited about.

Vince Carter: ’90-something percent’ certain he’ll retire after this season

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

As last season ended, Vince Carter said he wanted to play probably one – but maybe two – more seasons.

After signing with the Hawks, 41-year-old Carter seems to be zeroing in on one.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Carter added that he’s ’90-something percent’ sure that he will retire after the 2018-19 season.

He said he decided to join the Hawks for ‘an opportunity’ to play and also to pursue his post-retirement plans.

Carter said he plans to pursue a broadcasting career after he retires.

Carter has had a great career. He’s the best dunker in NBA history, and his longevity after stardom is unprecedented.

NBA TV is based in Atlanta, and I wouldn’t be surprised if transitions during the season into a role with the network.

This all but makes extinct hope of him playing again for the Raptors, but those reunions rarely meet expectations. Carter has already accomplished so much. If he’s ready to walk away, he shouldn’t chase storylines like that.

After next season, it’ll probably be time for him tell the stories rather than make them.

Lakers’ Luol Deng: ‘If the respect and appreciation is not there, then I’d rather be elsewhere’

Lance King/Getty Images for SiriusXM
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
6 Comments

Luol Deng played the Lakers’ first game last season then sat the next 81. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said she didn’t understand why her team signed him in the first place. Asked if he came close to trading the extremely overpaid Deng, Lakers president Magic Johnson laughed and said, “I wish.”

Deng, via Stuart Hess of IOL:

“I don’t know what’s going on now, hopefully soon I will know, I would like to know the answers.

“I know the level I can play at and the decision is something they came up with, whatever the criticism or the plan is, none of it was my decision, people need to understand that. They can say whatever they want, I know I can play the game, they see me at practice every day. If it was a game thing then come out and say it, but the honest truth, it’s the decision they made.

“I want to play, I want to be a part of something. But I’m not going to be a part of a place where you don’t believe in me. I’m not trying to knock down anybody, but I play for people who believe in me.

I’ve taken every opportunity since day one and proven myself, I’m not going to sit here and give you the right answer, I’m going to be honest about it, for me, if the respect and appreciation is not there then I’d rather be elsewhere.”

There’s little evidence the Lakers respect and appreciate Deng. There’s even less reason to believe he’ll play much next year.

The 33-year-old Deng is well past his prime, but maybe – maybe – he could help a team in back end of its rotation. However, he’d be competing with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley, Brandon Ingram and Moritz Wagner for minutes at power forward in Los Angeles. Those are too many superior options.

Everyone involved probably wants Deng to move on. But due $36.81 million over the next two seasons, he holds immensely negative trade value. If the Lakers waive him (stretch or not), his salary would be stuck on their books. Los Angeles almost certainly isn’t willing to attach the sweeteners necessary to trade Deng now.

The most realistic hope is the Lakers trading Deng as a fairly neutral-value expiring contract in a larger deal next summer. If one doesn’t emerge, maybe they’ll waive him then.

But Deng is probably stuck in Los Angeles for now.

At least he’s getting compensated well, and he’s entitled to that money. But the drawback is this situation, and the Lakers are well within their rights to not play or believe in him as long as they keep paying him. That’s just how it goes.

Kevin Durant: ‘Guy you see now is real me. Guy in Oklahoma City was phony.’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
12 Comments

Kevin Durant is becoming less apologetic about who he is.

He declared a need to be selfish during 2016 free agency. He opened up about his insecurities. He shot back at critics – from a teenager online to Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.

Durant, via Chris Broussard of Fox Sports:

The guy you see now is the real me. The guy in Oklahoma City was the phony. I was just trying to please everybody and do what I thought everybody wanted me to do. The guy I am now in Golden State, that’s the real me.

I don’t know about this. He tried to redefine his image with the Thunder, too. Those shady tweets/Instagram comments – which happened while with the Warriors – weren’t exactly a great moment in keeping it real.

Like all of us, Durant is defined through his actions. If he worked to please everyone in Oklahoma City, that’s who he was. If he’s more concerned with himself now, that’s who he is.

The question becomes: Who does he want to be?

Durant is trying to find himself while in the public eye. He’s still learning about himself while trying to tell us about himself. It’s not easy process.