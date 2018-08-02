Lance King/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lakers’ Luol Deng: ‘If the respect and appreciation is not there, then I’d rather be elsewhere’

Luol Deng played the Lakers’ first game last season then sat the next 81. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said she didn’t understand why her team signed him in the first place. Asked if he came close to trading the extremely overpaid Deng, Lakers president Magic Johnson laughed and said, “I wish.”

Deng, via Stuart Hess of IOL:

“I don’t know what’s going on now, hopefully soon I will know, I would like to know the answers.

“I know the level I can play at and the decision is something they came up with, whatever the criticism or the plan is, none of it was my decision, people need to understand that. They can say whatever they want, I know I can play the game, they see me at practice every day. If it was a game thing then come out and say it, but the honest truth, it’s the decision they made.

“I want to play, I want to be a part of something. But I’m not going to be a part of a place where you don’t believe in me. I’m not trying to knock down anybody, but I play for people who believe in me.

I’ve taken every opportunity since day one and proven myself, I’m not going to sit here and give you the right answer, I’m going to be honest about it, for me, if the respect and appreciation is not there then I’d rather be elsewhere.”

There’s little evidence the Lakers respect and appreciate Deng. There’s even less reason to believe he’ll play much next year.

The 33-year-old Deng is well past his prime, but maybe – maybe – he could help a team in back end of its rotation. However, he’d be competing with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley, Brandon Ingram and Moritz Wagner for minutes at power forward in Los Angeles. Those are too many superior options.

Everyone involved probably wants Deng to move on. But due $36.81 million over the next two seasons, he holds immensely negative trade value. If the Lakers waive him (stretch or not), his salary would be stuck on their books. Los Angeles almost certainly isn’t willing to attach the sweeteners necessary to trade Deng now.

The most realistic hope is the Lakers trading Deng as a fairly neutral-value expiring contract in a larger deal next summer. If one doesn’t emerge, maybe they’ll waive him then.

But Deng is probably stuck in Los Angeles for now.

At least he’s getting compensated well, and he’s entitled to that money. But the drawback is this situation, and the Lakers are well within their rights to not play or believe in him as long as they keep paying him. That’s just how it goes.

Kevin Durant: ‘Guy you see now is real me. Guy in Oklahoma City was phony.’

Kevin Durant is becoming less apologetic about who he is.

He declared a need to be selfish during 2016 free agency. He opened up about his insecurities. He shot back at critics – from a teenager online to Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.

Durant, via Chris Broussard of Fox Sports:

The guy you see now is the real me. The guy in Oklahoma City was the phony. I was just trying to please everybody and do what I thought everybody wanted me to do. The guy I am now in Golden State, that’s the real me.

I don’t know about this. He tried to redefine his image with the Thunder, too. Those shady tweets/Instagram comments – which happened while with the Warriors – weren’t exactly a great moment in keeping it real.

Like all of us, Durant is defined through his actions. If he worked to please everyone in Oklahoma City, that’s who he was. If he’s more concerned with himself now, that’s who he is.

The question becomes: Who does he want to be?

Durant is trying to find himself while in the public eye. He’s still learning about himself while trying to tell us about himself. It’s not easy process.

Report: Draymond Green teased Tristan Thompson about Khloe Kardashian, LeBron James leaving Cavaliers before fight

Tristan Thompson struggled on the court through most of last season. He was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Draymond Green tormented him during and in the aftermath of the NBA Finals. LeBron James left the Cavaliers, leaving Thompson stuck on a sinking team.

All that apparently boiled over last month, with Thompson reportedly attacking Green at a party. By most accounts, Thompson was the aggressor and punched/shoved/mushed Green without warning.

But perhaps Green provoked Thompson that night.

Pablo Torre speaking with Bomani Jones on ESPN:

What I have learned, talking to people that I trust in these circumstances, is that Draymond was teasing Tristan Thompson at multiple locations that night. It turns out there was a party at Highlight Room that LeBron was having. Tristan and Draymond were there. Draymond may or may not have been saying things along the lines of Khloe Kardashian jokes, jokes about how now that LeBron has left Tristan that his career is on the outs. And then there was the second location, Bomani, Delilah in Hollywood. And it seems to be another LeBron-type event. And this is where the face-mushing happens. And I would clarify that there were exchanges, I was told – exchanges verbal and physical. It wasn’t a one-sided thing.

Green has called reports inaccurate, though he didn’t specify how.

But it is quite believable Green would agitate Thompson in this way.

Best way to spend Thursday afternoon? Watch 100 best dunks of last season

It’s the time of year when basketball slows down (with all due respect to The Big3 and The Basketball Tournament), and sports fans start to focus on who is holding out in NFL camps. Or the state of the Dodgers’ bullpen. Or…

That seems like a good time to look back and enjoy the 100 best dunks of last season. Reverses, windmills, the occasional poster, and plenty of stars — LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, and on and on — in one place.

What, you’ve got a better way to spend 20 minutes today?

Steven Adams throws shade at former teammate Reggie Jackson in new book

With Dennis Schroder in Oklahoma City next season, the Thunder have a shot creator on the second unit that could help them considerably — if Schroder accepts that role. Going from starter to playing whatever minutes Russell Westbrook isn’t on the court is a shock to the system. Not everyone adjusts well (and Schroder doesn’t exactly have the reputation around the league as the best teammate already).

The Thunder have been here before.

At least according to center Steven Adams, who in his new book throws some shade at former Thunder point guard (now Pistons guard) Reggie Jackson. (Hat time ThunderChats and Bleacher Report).

Ouch.

NBA players are competitors, but most also recognize the pecking order — they think they should be higher up on it, but they get it. Russell Westbrook is on top of the pecking order for good reason. I’m sure Jackson will deny this, but what Adams writes is what he and teammates thought. That’s damning.

Jackson has battled injury and never quite fit in as Stan Van Gundy had hoped in Detroit. We’ll see if Dwane Casey running an offense more focused around Blake Griffin fares better. Or, maybe someday Griffin’s tell-all biography will be filled with more Jackson anecdotes.