Kobe Bryant’s wife shoots down Shaq-fueled rumor of Kobe comeback

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James deserves every bit of praise coming his way for the “I Promise” school in Akron. While politicians — and worse yet, news channel talking heads — try to find ways to inflame and divide, LeBron donated tens of millions of this own money to help the neediest in his hometown (that’s on top of the $41 million he promised a few years back to help local children pay for college). He put his money where his mouth was to help children on the ground.

LeBron, however, is not alone.

In the wake of LeBron’s generous announcement, several other NBA player school/youth related programs came to light. Derrick Rose was at the forefront of that.

I'm excited to share the launch of The Rose Scholars program, a scholarship program which seeks to give high school students the opportunity they need to make their dreams a reality. To apply, check out https://t.co/h1nnPR04TW#RoseScholars2018 — Derrick Rose (@drose) August 1, 2018

Like LeBron, this is not a one-time thing for Rose either.

In Sept. 2014, DRose donated $1 million to After School Matters, a Chicago-based non-profit providing afterschool programs. Now, this Rose Scholars initiative: "I hope to provide students a path to college that was not previously available to them,” Rose said in statement. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) August 1, 2018

Two Notre Dame alums are helping out in South Bend.

@KingJames inspired me. I can’t build a school but I can give out backpacks and school supplies. If you’re in south bend come grab one on Thursday pic.twitter.com/IGTX8ippAJ — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) July 31, 2018

And others have been inspired as well by LeBron.

Lebron James has always been a role model on the court, but what he is doing off the court is unbelievable! We see you @KingJames and now it’s our turn to follow! pic.twitter.com/kPMPUNyyXc — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 1, 2018

The trio of Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Derrick Rose won six consecutive MVP Awards from 2008 thru 2014. More importantly, those three men have donated in excess of $14 million to charity in 2018 alone. That does NOT include the $41 million LeBron has pledged to his school. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 1, 2018

NBA players are not saints, they are flawed like the rest of us. A lot of them do things they regretted, just like the rest of us. But a lot of them, far more than gets mentioned by the media, give back and try to help out in their communities. For many it isn’t about the tax write-off or the publicity, it’s about doing the right thing. That should get noticed, too.