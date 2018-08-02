Getty Images

Kenneth Faried doesn’t want to be “salary dump,” wants to be in Nets’ rotation

By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

When Paul Millsap went down injured in Denver last season, Kenneth Faried saw his minutes jump. For a while. He started six games, played with energy and averaged nearly a double-double in those games going 27 minutes a night, and he played with his trademark hustle and grit. It didn’t work for coach Mike Malone and soon Faried was buried on the bench again, playing a career low in games and minutes.

When Faried was traded to the Nets this summer, it was a seen as a salary dump by Denver — and it was for them, they get off the $13.8 million he is owed this season.

But for Faried, this is a chance to prove he can still impact the game given a chance. Don’t use the past tense around Faried, as he noted in his introductory press conference in Brooklyn, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“Hey, I never stopped being the player I am. There’s no ‘were,’ ” the 28-year-old Faried said Wednesday as he was introduced at the team’s Brooklyn training facility.

“The Nuggets wanted to go in a different direction. Brooklyn decided, ‘Hey, let’s pick up a still-able, still-capable player who can go out and produce and lead a team and do the things he’s done before.’ … They believed in me, took this chance to trade for me, and I’m excited to be here and produce.”

He can carve out a role with the Nets. Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis will split the bulk of the minutes at center, and at the four there will be Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starting and then Jared Dudley and Faried. The “Manimal” should be able to get some run and prove his worth in a contract year.

But both Faried and Dudley are also there to mentor young players. Faried said he is ready for that.

“The intangible things I do, I want to rub off on my teammates. My energy is contagious, so my energy when I was in the game doing the things I did [was] contagious around the whole team, the stadium. That’s why when you hear ‘We want Manimal!’ back when I was in Denver, or fans chanting ‘We Want Manimal,’ it’s for a reason: Because I bring that energy and that’s what I plan to do here.”

The Nets are still rebuilding, they are not going to be a powerhouse team by any stretch next season. But Brooklyn is going to be improved (and last season it were already better than expected). It’s a process, but the Nets are finally moving in the right direction under GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson, and Faried can be part of that transition.

Steven Adams throws shade at former teammate Reggie Jackson in new book

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

With Dennis Schroder in Oklahoma City next season, the Thunder have a shot creator on the second unit that could help them considerably — if Schroder accepts that role. Going from starter to playing whatever minutes Russell Westbrook isn’t on the court is a shock to the system. Not everyone adjusts well (and Schroder doesn’t exactly have the reputation around the league as the best teammate already).

The Thunder have been here before.

At least according to center Steven Adams, who in his new book throws some shade at former Thunder point guard (now Pistons guard) Reggie Jackson. (Hat time ThunderChats and Bleacher Report).

Ouch.

NBA players are competitors, but most also recognize the pecking order — they think they should be higher up on it, but they get it. Russell Westbrook is on top of the pecking order for good reason. I’m sure Jackson will deny this, but what Adams writes is what he and teammates thought. That’s damning.

Jackson has battled injury and never quite fit in as Stan Van Gundy had hoped in Detroit. We’ll see if Dwane Casey running an offense more focused around Blake Griffin fares better. Or, maybe someday Griffin’s tell-all biography will be filled with more Jackson anecdotes.

Hassan Whiteside says he’s finally healthy, ready to bounce back in Miami

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Miami Heat were playing the Philadelphia 76ers — the team with Joel Embiid in the paint — in the first round of the playoffs last April, and in crunch time where was Hassan Whiteside? On the bench. Watching Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo get bulk of the minutes (Whiteside played just 10 minutes in the fifth and deciding game). After the series team president Pat Riley said Whiteside was not physically or mentally fully ready for the playoffs.

It summed up a season for Whiteside that saw him miss 28 games due to injury, a season where he saw his minutes drop as coach Erik Spoelstra trusted his small lineups more, a season where Whiteside complained loudly and publicly about his minutes falling, and one where he put up numbers — 14 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks a night — but he was inconsistent and not able to stay on the court.

Whiteside says he is healthy now and ready to bounce back. Speaking to reporters on a conference call from Africa where he is taking part in the NBA’s Basketball without Borders program, Whiteside said he is going to bounce back next season, quotes via Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

“I feel great,” Whiteside said, speaking on a conference call to promote an exhibition game in Africa. “I feel a lot better than I did during the season. I’m completely healed. I feel like my regular self again.”

“I wasn’t healthy all last year,” Whiteside said. “I was in and out of the rotation with injuries. Just coming back healthy. Coming back from a bone bruise, it takes months to heal.”

The Heat looked into trading Whiteside this summer, but with two seasons and $52.5 million still left on his contract, there were no reasonable offers. The Heat are largely running back the team from last season and looking for internal improvement to take a step forward. Whiteside is part of that, and he said he met with Spoelstra and Riley about his role.

“We had a great talk,” Whiteside said. “I just think it’s trust on both sides. I think that’s the biggest thing … It was about a four-hour meeting. It was a lot about life. It was two hours basketball, two hours life. It was a good meeting.”

Miami is going to need a lot more out of Whiteside if they want to beat 44 wins and another first-round playoff exit next season. The big man out of Marshall University has to not only stay healthy and be consistent, but he also needs to help find where his game fits in a modern pace-and-space NBA. He can’t be an old-school center.

More than all of that, he needs to show maturity, stop blaming coaches and others when things don’t go his way. He needs to own his situation. The game is evolving on the court, Olynyk and Adebayo fit with that, and Whiteside will adapt or be pushed aside, and that’s all about him and nobody else.

It’s not just LeBron: Derrick Rose start scholarship fund, other players do back-to-school charity work

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

LeBron James deserves every bit of praise coming his way for the “I Promise” school in Akron. While politicians — and worse yet, news channel talking heads — try to find ways to inflame and divide, LeBron donated tens of millions of this own money to help the neediest in his hometown (that’s on top of the $41 million he promised a few years back to help local children pay for college). He put his money where his mouth was to help children on the ground.

LeBron, however, is not alone.

In the wake of LeBron’s generous announcement, several other NBA player school/youth related programs came to light. Derrick Rose was at the forefront of that.

Like LeBron, this is not a one-time thing for Rose either.

Two Notre Dame alums are helping out in South Bend.

And others have been inspired as well by LeBron.

NBA players are not saints, they are flawed like the rest of us. A lot of them do things they regretted, just like the rest of us. But a lot of them, far more than gets mentioned by the media, give back and try to help out in their communities. For many it isn’t about the tax write-off or the publicity, it’s about doing the right thing. That should get noticed, too.

Kobe Bryant’s wife shoots down Shaq-fueled rumor of Kobe comeback

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal reconnected last year.

But does Shaq speak for Kobe now?

Shaq, via TMZ:

“Kobe coming back. You heard it here first.”

Before rumors about Kobe and LeBron James uniting on the Lakers really took off, Vanessa Bryant shut them down:

I, for one, am shocked a 39-year-old who was already transitioning into his next career while still playing, had the perfect sendoff, has flourished in his new career, has been honored as retired player and said he didn’t miss playing “even a little bit” isn’t coming out of retirement.

If we can’t trust Shaq, whom can we trust?