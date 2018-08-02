Getty Images

It’s not just LeBron: Derrick Rose start scholarship fund, other players do back-to-school charity work

By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
LeBron James deserves every bit of praise coming his way for the “I Promise” school in Akron. While politicians — and worse yet, news channel talking heads — try to find ways to inflame and divide, LeBron donated tens of millions of this own money to help the neediest in his hometown (that’s on top of the $41 million he promised a few years back to help local children pay for college). He put his money where his mouth was to help children on the ground.

LeBron, however, is not alone.

In the wake of LeBron’s generous announcement, several other NBA player school/youth related programs came to light. Derrick Rose was at the forefront of that.

Like LeBron, this is not a one-time thing for Rose either.

Two Notre Dame alums are helping out in South Bend.

And others have been inspired as well by LeBron.

NBA players are not saints, they are flawed like the rest of us. A lot of them do things they regretted, just like the rest of us. But a lot of them, far more than gets mentioned by the media, give back and try to help out in their communities. For many it isn’t about the tax write-off or the publicity, it’s about doing the right thing. That should get noticed, too.

Hassan Whiteside says he’s finally healthy, ready to bounce back in Miami

By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
The Miami Heat were playing the Philadelphia 76ers — the team with Joel Embiid in the paint — in the first round of the playoffs last April, and in crunch time where was Hassan Whiteside? On the bench. Watching Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo get bulk of the minutes (Whiteside played just 10 minutes in the fifth and deciding game). After the series team president Pat Riley said Whiteside was not physically or mentally fully ready for the playoffs.

It summed up a season for Whiteside that saw him miss 28 games due to injury, a season where he saw his minutes drop as coach Erik Spoelstra trusted his small lineups more, a season where Whiteside complained loudly and publicly about his minutes falling, and one where he put up numbers — 14 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks a night — but he was inconsistent and not able to stay on the court.

Whiteside says he is healthy now and ready to bounce back. Speaking to reporters on a conference call from Africa where he is taking part in the NBA’s Basketball without Borders program, Whiteside said he is going to bounce back next season, quotes via Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

“I feel great,” Whiteside said, speaking on a conference call to promote an exhibition game in Africa. “I feel a lot better than I did during the season. I’m completely healed. I feel like my regular self again.”

“I wasn’t healthy all last year,” Whiteside said. “I was in and out of the rotation with injuries. Just coming back healthy. Coming back from a bone bruise, it takes months to heal.”

The Heat looked into trading Whiteside this summer, but with two seasons and $52.5 million still left on his contract, there were no reasonable offers. The Heat are largely running back the team from last season and looking for internal improvement to take a step forward. Whiteside is part of that, and he said he met with Spoelstra and Riley about his role.

“We had a great talk,” Whiteside said. “I just think it’s trust on both sides. I think that’s the biggest thing … It was about a four-hour meeting. It was a lot about life. It was two hours basketball, two hours life. It was a good meeting.”

Miami is going to need a lot more out of Whiteside if they want to beat 44 wins and another first-round playoff exit next season. The big man out of Marshall University has to not only stay healthy and be consistent, but he also needs to help find where his game fits in a modern pace-and-space NBA. He can’t be an old-school center.

More than all of that, he needs to show maturity, stop blaming coaches and others when things don’t go his way. He needs to own his situation. The game is evolving on the court, Olynyk and Adebayo fit with that, and Whiteside will adapt or be pushed aside, and that’s all about him and nobody else.

Kobe Bryant’s wife shoots down Shaq-fueled rumor of Kobe comeback

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal reconnected last year.

But does Shaq speak for Kobe now?

Shaq, via TMZ:

“Kobe coming back. You heard it here first.”

Before rumors about Kobe and LeBron James uniting on the Lakers really took off, Vanessa Bryant shut them down:

I, for one, am shocked a 39-year-old who was already transitioning into his next career while still playing, had the perfect sendoff, has flourished in his new career, has been honored as retired player and said he didn’t miss playing “even a little bit” isn’t coming out of retirement.

If we can’t trust Shaq, whom can we trust?

Clippers hire Rex Kalamian as assistant coach

Associated PressAug 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have hired Rex Kalamian as an assistant on coach Doc Rivers’ staff, bringing him back for a second stint with the team.

He spent the last three seasons as an assistant with Toronto, which didn’t promote him when coach Dwane Casey was fired.

Kalamian worked in various jobs for the Clippers from 1992-95 and then was an assistant from 1995-2003.

He has also worked in Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Minnesota and Denver, and was a West Coast scout for Philadelphia for one season. Before joining the NBA, Kalamian was an assistant at his alma mater, East Los Angeles College, for two years.

The Clippers also named Casey Hill as an assistant on Rivers’ staff. He had been head coach of the team’s G League entry in Ontario, California. Hill will be replaced by Brian Adams.

Natalie Nakase was named to the Clippers’ player-development staff after six years with the club, including one year as an assistant with the Ontario team.

Joel Embiid on 76ers not getting LeBron James, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard: ‘I want to be better than those guys’

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
76ers coach and acting general manager Brett Brown openly chased stars this offseason.

But LeBron James (Lakers), Paul George (Thunder) and Kawhi Leonard (Raptors) all wound up elsewhere.

Joel Embiid, via Sarah Todd of Philly.com:

“When my season ended, there was a lot of talk about adding guys. I literally did not really care because I want to get better,” Embiid said during a conference call Wednesday from Johannesburg, South Africa. “I want to be better than those guys that were mentioned, if I’m not already better than them.”

“I want to win the MVP. I feel like at the end of the day it might be an individual award, but when I play better, the team also does,” Embiid said. “I feel like if I’m an MVP candidate or if I win the MVP, that means we are on another level.”

Many players recruit stars to their teams, but some dislike the practice. This attitude explains why.

Embiid wants to lead Philadelphia, not find someone who pushes him down the pecking order.

It’s a fine line. Embiid’s ambition can lead him to work hard to achieve his goals. But some players who want to be the man aren’t good enough to carry a team.

Can Embiid? Yes. But it’s also unclear just how much margin for error a championship hopeful would have with Embiid as its best player.

The good news for the 76ers: The 24-year-old Embiid should keep improving. Age is his big advantage over LeBron (33), George (28) and Leonard (27).

But this mindset also sparks questions about how Embiid will coexist with Ben Simmons long-term. Simmons sounds full of confidence in his own abilities, too. It hasn’t been a noticeable issue yet, but as Philadelphia rises, will Embiid and Simmons clash over alpha status?