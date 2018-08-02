Clippers hire Rex Kalamian as assistant coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have hired Rex Kalamian as an assistant on coach Doc Rivers’ staff, bringing him back for a second stint with the team.

He spent the last three seasons as an assistant with Toronto, which didn’t promote him when coach Dwane Casey was fired.

Kalamian worked in various jobs for the Clippers from 1992-95 and then was an assistant from 1995-2003.

He has also worked in Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Minnesota and Denver, and was a West Coast scout for Philadelphia for one season. Before joining the NBA, Kalamian was an assistant at his alma mater, East Los Angeles College, for two years.

The Clippers also named Casey Hill as an assistant on Rivers’ staff. He had been head coach of the team’s G League entry in Ontario, California. Hill will be replaced by Brian Adams.

Natalie Nakase was named to the Clippers’ player-development staff after six years with the club, including one year as an assistant with the Ontario team.