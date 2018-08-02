Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Clippers hire Rex Kalamian as assistant coach

Associated PressAug 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have hired Rex Kalamian as an assistant on coach Doc Rivers’ staff, bringing him back for a second stint with the team.

He spent the last three seasons as an assistant with Toronto, which didn’t promote him when coach Dwane Casey was fired.

Kalamian worked in various jobs for the Clippers from 1992-95 and then was an assistant from 1995-2003.

He has also worked in Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Minnesota and Denver, and was a West Coast scout for Philadelphia for one season. Before joining the NBA, Kalamian was an assistant at his alma mater, East Los Angeles College, for two years.

The Clippers also named Casey Hill as an assistant on Rivers’ staff. He had been head coach of the team’s G League entry in Ontario, California. Hill will be replaced by Brian Adams.

Natalie Nakase was named to the Clippers’ player-development staff after six years with the club, including one year as an assistant with the Ontario team.

It’s not just LeBron: Derrick Rose start scholarship fund, other players do back-to-school charity work

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
LeBron James deserves every bit of praise coming his way for the “I Promise” school in Akron. While politicians — and worse yet, news channel talking heads — try to find ways to inflame and divide, LeBron donated tens of millions of this own money to help the neediest in his hometown (that’s on top of the $41 million he promised a few years back to help local children pay for college). He put his money where his mouth was to help children on the ground.

LeBron, however, is not alone.

In the wake of LeBron’s generous announcement, several other NBA player school/youth related programs came to light. Derrick Rose was at the forefront of that.

Like LeBron, this is not a one-time thing for Rose either.

Two Notre Dame alums are helping out in South Bend.

And others have been inspired as well by LeBron.

NBA players are not saints, they are flawed like the rest of us. A lot of them do things they regretted, just like the rest of us. But a lot of them, far more than gets mentioned by the media, give back and try to help out in their communities. For many it isn’t about the tax write-off or the publicity, it’s about doing the right thing. That should get noticed, too.

Kobe Bryant’s wife shoots down Shaq-fueled rumor of Kobe comeback

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal reconnected last year.

But does Shaq speak for Kobe now?

Shaq, via TMZ:

“Kobe coming back. You heard it here first.”

Before rumors about Kobe and LeBron James uniting on the Lakers really took off, Vanessa Bryant shut them down:

I, for one, am shocked a 39-year-old who was already transitioning into his next career while still playing, had the perfect sendoff, has flourished in his new career, has been honored as retired player and said he didn’t miss playing “even a little bit” isn’t coming out of retirement.

If we can’t trust Shaq, whom can we trust?

Joel Embiid on 76ers not getting LeBron James, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard: ‘I want to be better than those guys’

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
76ers coach and acting general manager Brett Brown openly chased stars this offseason.

But LeBron James (Lakers), Paul George (Thunder) and Kawhi Leonard (Raptors) all wound up elsewhere.

Joel Embiid, via Sarah Todd of Philly.com:

“When my season ended, there was a lot of talk about adding guys. I literally did not really care because I want to get better,” Embiid said during a conference call Wednesday from Johannesburg, South Africa. “I want to be better than those guys that were mentioned, if I’m not already better than them.”

“I want to win the MVP. I feel like at the end of the day it might be an individual award, but when I play better, the team also does,” Embiid said. “I feel like if I’m an MVP candidate or if I win the MVP, that means we are on another level.”

Many players recruit stars to their teams, but some dislike the practice. This attitude explains why.

Embiid wants to lead Philadelphia, not find someone who pushes him down the pecking order.

It’s a fine line. Embiid’s ambition can lead him to work hard to achieve his goals. But some players who want to be the man aren’t good enough to carry a team.

Can Embiid? Yes. But it’s also unclear just how much margin for error a championship hopeful would have with Embiid as its best player.

The good news for the 76ers: The 24-year-old Embiid should keep improving. Age is his big advantage over LeBron (33), George (28) and Leonard (27).

But this mindset also sparks questions about how Embiid will coexist with Ben Simmons long-term. Simmons sounds full of confidence in his own abilities, too. It hasn’t been a noticeable issue yet, but as Philadelphia rises, will Embiid and Simmons clash over alpha status?

Trainer: Markelle Fultz will be All-Star next season if 100%

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2018, 11:50 PM EDT
Those rumors about trainer Drew Hanlen fixing Markelle Fultz‘s jumper?

Hanlen sure isn’t downplaying them.

Fox Sports 1:

Hanlen:

I literally think that, if he’s back to 100 percent, I think he’s immediately an All-Star. I know that’s a bold statement, but I work with a lot of other All-Stars. So, I think I have the right to say that.

Fultz won’t technically be a rookie next season, but he’s pretty close to warranting that status. No active player has made the All-Star game in his first NBA season. Only Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter did it in their second.

This is an extremely high bar for Fultz to clear.

Hanlen has a business to run, and provocative quotes like this generate publicity. But I’m not sure it’s good for Fultz, and I mean that with all sincerity. There isn’t much history for a player so dependent on his jumper to, as Hanlen himself described it, get the yips.

76ers teammate J.J. Redick tried to shield Fultz. Hanlen went the opposite way by raising expectations. To his credit, Fultz spoke candidly  about about his struggles early in the season (though I talked to him before the scope of the problem might have set in).

I really don’t know the right approach for him.

No matter what’s said now, Fultz will have to make jumpers with millions watching during games if he’s ever going to fulfill his potential. He could do that next season. I hope he does.

But I’m not sure even a confident and healthy Fultz is an All-Star yet, and it’d be a shame if tremendous progress is deemed not good enough because we expected too much.