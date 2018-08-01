Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Trainer: Markelle Fultz will be All-Star next season if 100%

Those rumors about trainer Drew Hanlen fixing Markelle Fultz‘s jumper?

Hanlen sure isn’t downplaying them.

Fox Sports 1:

Hanlen:

I literally think that, if he’s back to 100 percent, I think he’s immediately an All-Star. I know that’s a bold statement, but I work with a lot of other All-Stars. So, I think I have the right to say that.

Fultz won’t technically be a rookie next season, but he’s pretty close to warranting that status. No active player has made the All-Star game in his first NBA season. Only Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter did it in their second.

This is an extremely high bar for Fultz to clear.

Hanlen has a business to run, and provocative quotes like this generate publicity. But I’m not sure it’s good for Fultz, and I mean that with all sincerity. There isn’t much history for a player so dependent on his jumper to, as Hanlen himself described it, get the yips.

76ers teammate J.J. Redick tried to shield Fultz. Hanlen went the opposite way by raising expectations. To his credit, Fultz spoke candidly  about about his struggles early in the season (though I talked to him before the scope of the problem might have set in).

I really don’t know the right approach for him.

No matter what’s said now, Fultz will have to make jumpers with millions watching during games if he’s ever going to fulfill his potential. He could do that next season. I hope he does.

But I’m not sure even a confident and healthy Fultz is an All-Star yet, and it’d be a shame if tremendous progress is deemed not good enough because we expected too much.

Rumor: Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Thunder in nationally televised opening-night games

The Celtics and 76ers look positioned to battle for Eastern Conference supremacy over the next decade.

Why not jump right into the rivalry next season?

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

Can’t go wrong with Warriors-Thunder, either – especially with Paul George re-signing and making Oklahoma City a credible-enough threat. We’re still intrigued by the personal rivalry between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. But as that fades, the Thunder must increase their overall competitiveness against the NBA’s top team.

The league needn’t put its best matchups on opening night. We’ll be excited for the first games regardless, and Boston-Philadelphia and Golden State-Oklahoma City will draw attention any date. But these shape up as fun openers.

Nuggets fan gleefully explains Michael Porter Jr. hustling him out of $800 shoes

Michael Porter Jr. isn’t having the best year.

He got hurt and missed nearly all of his lone season Missouri, slipped to No. 14 in the draft and underwent another back surgery.

But the Nuggets rookie apparently did well for himself yesterday.

He invited people through Twitter to play him in NBA 2K. Then, he posted video of his winnings.

Was that all just for show?

According to one fan who went to Porter’s apartment for the video-game challenge, it was genuine.

Adam Mares of Denver Stiffs:

Royal Gomez, a life-long die-hard Denver Nuggets fan, reached out and was willing to put his $800 pair of UNC White Jordan 1s on the line. Gomez says he purchased the Jordans with money he received for graduating high school this spring.

Gomez was really disappointed to lose his graduation gift but felt it was worth it for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hang out with a Nuggets player like that. “He said he kinda felt bad about taking (the shoes) but I said it was worth it just to hang out with him.”

Gomez, via Mares:

what was strange was he didn’t want to bet what the shoes were worth, which is $800, he only wanted to wager $100

Taking Gomez at his word, he’s a sucker. Put up the shoes if you want, but don’t effectively give Porter 8-to-1 odds.

I don’t feel bad for him, though. He’s an adult now. It’s an expensive lesson, but he asked for it. (And I’m not sure he learned anything, anyway, which is also his fault.)

Sure, Porter is guaranteed more than $6 million over the next two seasons. But if people will line up to get hustled by Porter, he shouldn’t feel bad for working willing and able adults.

Draymond Green tells Cavaliers fans to celebrate Tristan Thompson’s punch with their last parade for awhile

Tristan Thompson reportedly punched/shoved/mushed Draymond Green at a party in Los Angeles last month.

That had Cavaliers fans planning a parade to commemorate the punch/shove/mush of Green, a major enemy in Cleveland.

Green on Instagram:

I don’t know what exactly happened between Green and Thompson. Green said doesn’t elaborate on any inaccuracies.

But I know this is what Green does – troll the heck out of Cleveland.

Report: Bucks waive Brandon Jennings

Brandon Jennings apparently thought his $2,222,803 salary was guaranteed.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Actually, it was unguaranteed until July 1. But – for some reason – he agreed to push back his guaranteed date to Aug. 1.

Spears:

That decision backfired for Jennings.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The Bucks kept Jennings until now in case they wanted him, but have apparently decided they don’t – at least not enough to guarantee his salary at this point. Eric Bledsoe, Matthew Dellavedova, Malcolm Brogdon and Giannis Antetokounmpo are capable of playing point guard. Milwaukee could also sign another point guard.

Jennings, 28, has struggled in stints with the Knicks, Wizards and Bucks the last couple years. Maybe he gets a minimum deal elsewhere, but many teams have filled their point-guard depth chart by now. Which is why Jennings should have forced Milwaukee to decide on his contract a month ago.