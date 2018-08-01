Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Steven Adams: Player not picked No. 1 in 2013 draft had Cavaliers logo sewn into jacket lining

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2018
Steven Adams positioned himself as an alternative to Nerlens Noel in the 2013 NBA draft.

But despite Noel dealing with injury issues, he was still viewed as the Cavaliers’ most likely selection with the No. 1 pick. Adams was rated lower in the lottery, though still high enough to get invited to the draft.

Before the big night, Adams got a suit from a tailor, who also serviced another draft prospect.

Adams in his new book, “Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight,” via Stuff:

When I walked into the room, the first thing I noticed was a Cleveland Cavaliers singlet laid out with the logo cut out. One of the women told me a player had asked for the Cavaliers’ logo to be sewn into the lining of his jacket. I thought that was bloody brave. No player knows for sure where they’re going to end up and no organisation knows for sure which player they’ll pick until they do it on the night. I had an inkling that I was going to go to Oklahoma City because of the way my visits there had gone, but I would never have dared tell anyone, let alone stitch the Oklahoma City Thunder logo into the lining of my suit.

I needed to know who the man was with the biggest balls in the draft. So while I was looking through the rack for my suit, I had a peek at all the other players’ outfits. All of them were pretty standard until I saw one that had a college team’s singlet number on one side of the lining and on the other was the logo of the Cleveland Cavaliers. I couldn’t believe this guy was that confident, and somehow I knew right then that the Cavaliers wouldn’t pick him first. The universe wouldn’t let anything work out that smoothly.

The Cavs took Anthony Bennet No. 1. He wasn’t the player with what instantly became a tainted jacket.

Adams:

This guy’s table stared at the floor like someone had just died. I’ve never seen a group of people look so disappointed at such a joyous occasion. If the camera had cut to our table, it would have shown all of us with our mouths wide open, trying not to laugh. It was an amazing moment.

People seemed to feel sorry for him, but not me. We were all about to be recruited by an NBA team and live our dream. Not one of us deserved anyone’s sympathy. We were the luckiest guys in the world that night.

When this guy was finally selected, I watched as he flashed one side of his jacket and then held the other side shut while he shook David Stern’s hand on stage. There was an audible sigh of relief throughout the room when his name was read out, as if being selected in an NBA draft was some kind of torture.

Was it Noel? He certainly had the highest perceived stock leading up to the draft. And upon being selected No. 6 (by the Pelicans for the 76ers), he flashed a Kentucky jersey sewn into the left side of his jacket but never opened the right side:

Adams went No. 12 to the Thunder and has outperformed most of the players picked in front of him.

Noel went on to misread his value far more significantly than the player in Adams’ story did on draft night.

Adams and Noel are now teammates in Oklahoma City.

Rumor: Rockets looking to add one more wing rotation player via trade

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018
At 5 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony will clear waivers and soon after his signing with the Houston Rockets will be official.

Anthony, alone, does not solve the Rockets’ questions on the wing, however. They also have solid rotation players in James Ennis and Gerald Green on the roster, but the Rockets are looking to add one more player to the rotation. They have talked with the Atlanta Hawks about a Kent Bazemore trade (allegedly for Ryan Anderson and a first-round pick, although if I were Atlanta I would hold out for more, that pick would be one of the last in the first round next year).

That’s not the only place the Rockets are looking, Zach Lowe of ESPN said during his recent podcast (with Chris Herring of 538).

“I’ve heard [the Rockets] have talked to the Heat. The Heat are kicking a lot of tires. I can’t figure out what they’re trying to do, but I could see like Tyler Johnson, same package, same idea: two years of salary left at about the same number. One guy is a better fit [against] the Warriors, one guy’s not [in Ryan Anderson]. Is our first-round pick to a team that is out of future first-round pick good enough?”

“I’ve heard [the Rockets] have also kicked the tires on JR Smith. That’d be good.”

Nobody knows what direction the Rockets ultimately will go or where they will be able to find a trade that works for them. Teams are not lining up to take on two years of that Ryan Anderson contract (even though he can still play and provide value).

The point is that GM Daryl Morey is not done — he wants to add another player on the wing, one that helps them match up better with the Warriors. Golden State remains the target for Houston (and every other team in the league).

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni: ‘I think the worst we’re going to be is great’

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2018
The Rockets’ over-under was 41.5 wins in 2016-17. They won 55 games.

The Rockets’ over-under was 55.5 wins in 2017-18. They won 65 games.

Houston outperforming expectations by 23 games during Mike D’Antoni’s two seasons there is the NBA’s best mark in that span – by far. The Pacers were +15, but they went under in 2016-17. The Raptors (+12) had the next-best difference among teams that hit the over both years.

So, it’s understandable D’Antoni is more confident in the Rockets than those of us who believe they’ll take a step back.

D’Antoni, via Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle:

“I think two things. And I don’t want to be snide,” said D’Antoni, who was back in his native state Saturday while attending Texans training camp near The Greenbrier. “They said the same thing when we got Chris (Paul) and James (Harden). And I can see why they said that. (But) they don’t know what goes on, the inner workings of the team. And they don’t know 100 percent what’s important and what isn’t important, and where we can not lose somebody and where we can kind of make it up. And I understand that.

“It’s our job to prove them wrong. And we did it for two years now. ‘James can’t be a point guard’ and now, ‘Those guys can’t play together.’ We’ve got one more big step. If we’re going to beat Golden State – which everybody is searching for – you’ve got to take some chances and you’ve got to hope that things hit out and hit that sweet spot. Doesn’t mean it will happen. But I’m confident and I love our guys. And I think the worst we’re going to be is great and hopefully we can take that last step.”

The Rockets were great last season. But I think their floor is much lower than that next season.

They were the NBA’s second-oldest team last year, and they’ll likely be even older next year. At this stage of his career, Chris Paul could have even worse injury fortune. Trevor Ariza‘s and Luc Mbah a Moute‘s departures invite instability. Carmelo Anthony, while bringing plenty of talent, could struggle to fit in and cause chemistry issues.

Houston’s floor is probably just merely good, and in this Western Conference, merely good teams will likely miss the playoffs.

I’m obviously not picking the Rockets to finish at or even near their floor. But that downside exists.

76ers advisor Jerry Colangelo: Bryan Colangelo lost job over ‘nothing that he did’

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2018
The 76ers determined disgraced team president Bryan Colangelo carelessly and recklessly handled sensitive club information.

Yes, his wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to running the burner-Twitter accounts at the center of the scandal. Yes, Colangelo denied sharing private information with her. Yes, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the saga.

But Philadelphia’s determination on Colangelo, who exit was called a resignation, was clear in this regard: He was “careless” and “reckless.”

Jerry Colangelo – an advisor to 76ers owner Josh Harris – isn’t towing the company line, though. He’s sticking up for his son – and himself.

SiriusXM NBA Radio:

https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1024482815042379777

Jerry:

It’s been a tough year for Bryan under the circumstances, to lose a job over something – or nothing that he did. And that is unfortunate.

In that clip, Jerry insists he had nothing to do with Bryan getting hired as team president. Fairly or not, nobody will believe that.

These latest comments make it even harder to believe. The same guy who’s working for the 76ers while publicly disagreeing with them about his son’s ouster completely stayed out of the hiring process as it pertained to Bryan?

The 76ers are clearly ready to move on, and they have Jerry is just riding out his contract until it expires at the turn of the calendar year. But will they just allow him to remain on the payroll continue to disparage them until then?

Chicago Bulls re-sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono

Associated PressJul 31, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono, giving the former Villanova standout a chance to earn a regular-season roster spot during training camp.

Arcidiacono, 24, split time between Chicago and the G League last season, averaging 2 points and 1.5 assists in 12.7 minutes with the Bulls. The 6-foot-3 guard also averaged 13.8 points, 5 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 37 games with the G League’s Windy City Bulls, shooting 45.1 percent on 3-pointers.

During this year’s NBA Summer League, Arcidiacono averaged and 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game.

He was undrafted after being named the Most Outstanding Player during Villanova’s national championship run in 2016, appearing in three preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs eight games for the Austin Spurs in the Development League that season.