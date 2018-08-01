Bob Levey/Getty Images

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni: ‘I think the worst we’re going to be is great’

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Rockets’ over-under was 41.5 wins in 2016-17. They won 55 games.

The Rockets’ over-under was 55.5 wins in 2017-18. They won 65 games.

Houston outperforming expectations by 23 games during Mike D’Antoni’s two seasons there is the NBA’s best mark in that span – by far. The Pacers were +15, but they went under in 2016-17. The Raptors (+12) had the next-best difference among teams that hit the over both years.

So, it’s understandable D’Antoni is more confident in the Rockets than those of us who believe they’ll take a step back.

D’Antoni, via Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle:

“I think two things. And I don’t want to be snide,” said D’Antoni, who was back in his native state Saturday while attending Texans training camp near The Greenbrier. “They said the same thing when we got Chris (Paul) and James (Harden). And I can see why they said that. (But) they don’t know what goes on, the inner workings of the team. And they don’t know 100 percent what’s important and what isn’t important, and where we can not lose somebody and where we can kind of make it up. And I understand that.

“It’s our job to prove them wrong. And we did it for two years now. ‘James can’t be a point guard’ and now, ‘Those guys can’t play together.’ We’ve got one more big step. If we’re going to beat Golden State – which everybody is searching for – you’ve got to take some chances and you’ve got to hope that things hit out and hit that sweet spot. Doesn’t mean it will happen. But I’m confident and I love our guys. And I think the worst we’re going to be is great and hopefully we can take that last step.”

The Rockets were great last season. But I think their floor is much lower than that next season.

They were the NBA’s second-oldest team last year, and they’ll likely be even older next year. At this stage of his career, Chris Paul could have even worse injury fortune. Trevor Ariza‘s and Luc Mbah a Moute‘s departures invite instability. Carmelo Anthony, while bringing plenty of talent, could struggle to fit in and cause chemistry issues.

Houston’s floor is probably just merely good, and in this Western Conference, merely good teams will likely miss the playoffs.

I’m obviously not picking the Rockets to finish at or even near their floor. But that downside exists.

76ers advisor Jerry Colangelo: Bryan Colangelo lost job over ‘nothing that he did’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2018, 11:32 PM EDT
The 76ers determined disgraced team president Bryan Colangelo carelessly and recklessly handled sensitive club information.

Yes, his wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to running the burner-Twitter accounts at the center of the scandal. Yes, Colangelo denied sharing private information with her. Yes, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the saga.

But Philadelphia’s determination on Colangelo, who exit was called a resignation, was clear in this regard: He was “careless” and “reckless.”

Jerry Colangelo – an advisor to 76ers owner Josh Harris – isn’t towing the company line, though. He’s sticking up for his son – and himself.

SiriusXM NBA Radio:

https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1024482815042379777

Jerry:

It’s been a tough year for Bryan under the circumstances, to lose a job over something – or nothing that he did. And that is unfortunate.

In that clip, Jerry insists he had nothing to do with Bryan getting hired as team president. Fairly or not, nobody will believe that.

These latest comments make it even harder to believe. The same guy who’s working for the 76ers while publicly disagreeing with them about his son’s ouster completely stayed out of the hiring process as it pertained to Bryan?

The 76ers are clearly ready to move on, and they have Jerry is just riding out his contract until it expires at the turn of the calendar year. But will they just allow him to remain on the payroll continue to disparage them until then?

Chicago Bulls re-sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 31, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono, giving the former Villanova standout a chance to earn a regular-season roster spot during training camp.

Arcidiacono, 24, split time between Chicago and the G League last season, averaging 2 points and 1.5 assists in 12.7 minutes with the Bulls. The 6-foot-3 guard also averaged 13.8 points, 5 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 37 games with the G League’s Windy City Bulls, shooting 45.1 percent on 3-pointers.

During this year’s NBA Summer League, Arcidiacono averaged and 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game.

He was undrafted after being named the Most Outstanding Player during Villanova’s national championship run in 2016, appearing in three preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs eight games for the Austin Spurs in the Development League that season.

Report: Nets plan to pursue Kyrie Irving in 2019 free agency

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2018, 9:26 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving has left plenty of room for speculation about his future with the Celtics beyond next season. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, and an extension before then is untenable.

So, other teams see Irving as more attainable than some other star 2019 free agents. Though he has been most commonly linked to the Knicks, New York’s other team is also interested in the point guard who grew up in New Jersey.

Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter:

But there are nonetheless credible rumblings in circulation that the Nets plan to pursue Irving, right alongside the Knicks, should he become a free agent on July 1, 2019.

Of course Brooklyn wants Irving. Every teams wants young stars like Irving.

But many teams won’t waste their time in what they believe will be a fruitless effort. That word is already spreading about their pursuit of Irving suggests the Nets are serious about it.

If they want a leg up, they could also chase Jimmy Butler. Butler reportedly wants to play with Irving, a friend. Though there’s real risk in paying Butler, an excellent player but one who carries major mileage and will turn 30 before playing on his next deal, it’s far more palatable if Irving comes with him.

Brooklyn could clear cap space for two max free agents.

Right now, it’s just a plan – one many teams share – but that’s a step toward turning it into reality.

J.J. Redick: I nearly signed with Pacers until 76ers improved offer

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2018, 7:51 PM EDT
J.J. Redick re-signed with the 76ers for one-year, $12.25 million.

But he apparently drew another suitor before Philadelphia offered such a favorable contract.

Redick on The J.J. Redick Podcast:

I almost signed with Indy. I was an hour away, two hours away. I was very close. I had a 5 p.m. deadline. Basically, it was 12:30, 1 o’clock in the afternoon when Philly changed the offer.

It was important for the 76ers to keep Redick, who carries value as a shooter and veteran leader. They did well to get him on a one-year deal and maintain flexibility, but losing him would have been a significant setback for next season.

The Pacers rebounded by signing Tyreke Evans to a one-year, $12 million contract. Either Redick or Evans would have helped, but Evans – younger and more of a playmaker – might be a better fit in Indiana. The Pacers already had solid deep shooting on the wing between Bojan Bogdanovic and Doug McDermott.

Maybe the Pacers didn’t know they could get Evans and wanted to lock up Redick if given the opportunity rather than waiting for Evans, but this seems to have worked out better for everyone involved.