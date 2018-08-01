Reports: Cavaliers near deal to sign David Nwaba

David Nwaba is developing into a respectable NBA role player. The shooting guard out of the Big West and Cal Poly SLO showed promise with the Lakers a couple of seasons ago after a stint in the D-League, bringing real energy and defense. He lost out to the numbers game in Los Angeles but was picked up by Chicago where he averaged 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game playing 23 minutes a night.

However, he got squeezed out by the roster numbers game again, and Chicago pulled his qualifying offer this summer, making him a free agent.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to sign him, first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Free agent David Nwaba has agreed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Nwaba and the Cavaliers are still working on the final details of the deal, league sources said. The Cavaliers have remained in touch with Nwaba since the first day of free agency, recruited him over the past month and met with the 6-foot-4 swingman last week in Las Vegas, sources said.

As of now, the Cavaliers will star J.R. Smith as their two guard (his name has come up in trade rumors) and will likely play Jordan Clarkson some there off the bench next two rookie point guard Collin Sexton. Nwaba’s defense and grit should help him carve out some reserve minutes in Cleveland and fill a role.

Nwaba shows promise, but he has no shooting range that he trusts yet. Last season he took 83 percent of his shots within 10 feet of the basket, as a two guard the more he can space the floor the more he can stay on it. With the Bulls he took less than one three per game, but he hit 34.6 percent of the ones he took. If he becomes more comfortable with his shot, his value will skyrocket. Tyronn Lue will give him that chance.