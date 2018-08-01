AP Photo/Ben Margot

Report: Tristan Thompson shoved/face-mushed Draymond Green without warning at party

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2018, 4:04 PM EDT
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson reportedly punched Warriors star Draymond Green during a party at a Los Angeles restaurant last month.

Now comes corroboration and reframing.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

Thompson, according to sources, out of nowhere attacked Green.

No argument. No squaring up. No taking it outside.

“It was a sucker punch,” said one source who attended the party. “But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.”

It was a face mush, another source described it.

Thompson’s reporting makes clear something happened. This isn’t just gossip.

What exactly happened? Like any fight, the precise details are hard to pin down. People have their own interpretations and spin of the suddenly unfolding event.

Reports: Cavaliers near deal to sign David Nwaba

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018, 2:58 PM EDT
David Nwaba is developing into a respectable NBA role player. The shooting guard out of the Big West and Cal Poly SLO showed promise with the Lakers a couple of seasons ago after a stint in the D-League, bringing real energy and defense. He lost out to the numbers game in Los Angeles but was picked up by Chicago where he averaged 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game playing 23 minutes a night.

However, he got squeezed out by the roster numbers game again, and Chicago pulled his qualifying offer this summer, making him a free agent.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to sign him, first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Free agent David Nwaba has agreed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Nwaba and the Cavaliers are still working on the final details of the deal, league sources said. The Cavaliers have remained in touch with Nwaba since the first day of free agency, recruited him over the past month and met with the 6-foot-4 swingman last week in Las Vegas, sources said.

This has been confirmed by others as well.

As of now, the Cavaliers will star J.R. Smith as their two guard (his name has come up in trade rumors) and will likely play Jordan Clarkson some there off the bench next two rookie point guard Collin Sexton. Nwaba’s defense and grit should help him carve out some reserve minutes in Cleveland and fill a role.

Nwaba shows promise, but he has no shooting range that he trusts yet. Last season he took 83 percent of his shots within 10 feet of the basket, as a two guard the more he can space the floor the more he can stay on it. With the Bulls he took less than one three per game, but he hit 34.6 percent of the ones he took. If he becomes more comfortable with his shot, his value will skyrocket. Tyronn Lue will give him that chance.

Report: Pacers to extend contract of coach Nate McMillan

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Nate McMillan is not exactly the most praised coach by others scouts/executives/coaches around the league. They respect him, but his teams play slowly, are not running the most complex sets, and do not excel defensively. McMillan is seen as a bith of a throwback.

Last season, however, everything came together for McMillan and the Indiana Pacers. Well, mostly Victor Oladipo came together and the Pacers, who most expected to be one of the worst teams in the East but ended up with 48 wins and the five seed. McMillan deserved credit for trusting Oladipo and putting him in good positions to succeed, getting the roster to gel around Oladipo, and with that McMillan earned some Coach of the Year votes (he came in sixth in a crowded field).

Now it is about to get him a contract extension.  Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

We don’t yet have the details on this contract. NBA coaches with one year left on their contract often get either an extension or let go, having a guy in that “lame duck” year tends to undercut their authority with players and is less than ideal talking to free agents who want to understand the direction a franchise is headed. Indiana is going to stay the course.

McMillan got a largely new roster to come together quickly last season, and he stuck with the lineups that worked well. He earned the extension.

Now the real challenge comes, the Pacers got better this summer.  GM Kevin Pritchard added Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott to the roster to provide shooting and depth, and they drafted well with point guard Aaron Holiday (who impressed at Summer League). This is a deep team, it’s up to McMillan now to fit all the pieces together and get the Pacers to take another step forward.

 

Stat of interest: Half of 2017 NBA All-Stars have since changed teams

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
Why does the NBA win the offseason every summer?

Because star players switch teams. A lot.

The combination of shorter contracts (something owners pushed for in recent CBAs to save themselves from themselves because they didn’t want to get locked into six-year deals they regretted) and elite players taking more control of their own destiny has led to a boom of player movement. That’s something fans find more interesting than the games themselves (just check any web site’s traffic numbers, and not just for basketball). In the end, the NBA wins.

How much player movement is there in the NBA: Marc Stein of the New York Times put out this stat in his must-read weekly newsletter, via the brilliant Tom Haberstroh:

In the 18 months since the 2017 All-Star Game in New Orleans, 12 of the 24 players who participated in that game have switched teams.

He’s the full list:

DeMarcus Cousins. He was traded pretty much during that 2017 All-Star game from Sacramento to New Orleans. He signed this summer with Golden State.

LeBron James. He left Cleveland this summer as a free agent to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul George. Traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City, where this summer he re-signed.

Kawhi Leonard. He forced a trade from San Antonio and ended up in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan. Traded from Toronto to San Antonio as part of the Leonard deal.

• Carmelo Anthony. He was a Knick at the 2017 All-Star Game, was traded to Oklahoma City before last season. This season he was traded to Atlanta, which bought him out, and within hours of this story going up he will sign with the Houston Rockets.

Jimmy Butler. Traded from Chicago to Minnesota (and former coach Tom Thibodeau).

Gordon Hayward. Left Utah as a free agent and signed with Boston (and his college coach Brad Stevens).

Kyrie Irving. Forced a trade out of Cleveland, was sent to the Boston Celtics.

Isaiah Thomas. Traded from Boston to Cleveland in the Irving deal, then traded again at the deadline from Cleveland to the Los Angeles Lakers. This summer he signed with Denver as a free agent.

DeAndre Jordan. Left the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent, signing with Dallas.

Paul Millsap. Left Atlanta as a free agent, signed with Denver.

If you thought this summer was wild, wait until next summer when two-thirds of the league’s teams will have more than $20 million in cap space and nearly half the players in the league will be free agents.

John Wall believes Wizards have chance in wide-open East

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
LeBron James — the man who has led his team to eight straight NBA Finals — has moved from the East to the West and the Los Angeles Lakers. With that has come the perception that the Eastern Conference is more wide open than it has been since LeBron started to dominate it.

Is it? Toronto and Boston were the top two regular season seeds in the East and both should be seriously improved — the Celtics will have a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward on a team that almost made the Finals without them, and the Raptors just upgraded with a potential MVP in Kawhi Leonard. Plus, the Sixers should get noticeably better with their young roster of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Markelle Fultz (now with a jumper) all a year older and having worked on their game this summer.

That’s not even getting into the potential of the Milwaukee Bucks with a new coach, and what should be an improved Indiana Pacers team.

John Wall believes it will be more open.

And he believes his Wizards can be part of that mix, just like he thinks they could/should have been the past couple of years. Here is what he said in Las Vegas at the USA Basketball mini-camp, via Bleacher Report.

“I think we have a better team now, and the East is more wide-open now that [LeBron James is] out of the picture,” Wall said…

“I think we could have competed the last two years if we didn’t have to deal with injuries,” Wall said… “Falling to the eight seed (last season), playing Toronto, a heck of a team, I felt like we should have beaten those guys, but they came out the better team at that time,” Wall said…

“I think we have a better team now.”

On paper, the Wizards can be dangerous. Wall at the point, Bradley Beal at the two, and Otto Porter at the three makes up a terrific perimeter starting group. With them are solid role players such as Markieff Morris, Tomas Satoransky, Austin Rivers, Jeff Green, and then they now have Dwight Howard in the paint. (Howard can be a fit with the Wizards, if he plays his role, but that hasn’t always gone smoothly.)

However, I need to see it before I buy in.

I need to see Wall play all-out on both ends and look more like an All-NBA level player (he’s only made that team one time). Beal and Wall both need to stay healthy. Howard needs to set picks, not demand the ball in the post a lot, and be a nightly force on defense, not an occasional one. Most importantly, will their notoriously troubled locker room chemistry improve with the addition of Howard to the mix?

There are a lot more questions than answers for Washington heading into next season. It’s on Wall and company to answer them.