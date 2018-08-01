Report: Police investigating J.R. Smith allegedly stealing and throwing picture-taking fan’s phone

J.R. Smith wasn’t charged after a heckling New York fan accused the Cavaliers guard of choking him in 2015 .
But, back in New York, the former Knicks guard has run into potential trouble with another fan.
TMZ:
Law enforcement sources tell us … they got a call around 2:30 AM on Sunday morning from a guy who says he tried to take a picture with the Cleveland Cavs star outside of The Park, a hotspot in Chelsea.
Smith allegedly turned the fan down — telling him no photos — but he snapped one anyway
We’re told … Smith allegedly approached the fan and snatched the phone out of his hand and then launched it into a nearby construction zone. The fan claims his $800 phone was damaged and he has filed a report with police.
It is unpleasant for someone to take a picture of you without permission, but Smith didn’t hold a reasonable expectation of privacy on a public sidewalk. The fan would have been within his legal rights to photograph Smith.
We’ll eventually see what’s determined about whether Smith followed the law.
The Rockets have been active in trade talks.
Unloading Chinanu Onuaku – who’s guaranteed $1,544,951 – could help Houston facilitate a deal.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Well over the luxury tax, Houston is probably covering most, if not all, of Onuaku’s salary. By trading him rather than waiving him, the Rockets avoid paying luxury tax on his salary.
This doesn’t mean the Rockets will make another trade. They could just want to add another minimum-salary player (beyond Carmelo Anthony, who’s so Houston-bound, he’s already accounted for).
Or the Rockets could just leave the roster spot open, saving money.
Houston already has a strong starting center in Clint Capela, and Nene is a capable backup. Ryan Anderson will also play center in some matchups. Isaiah Hartenstein and Zhou Qi are projects at the position.
Onuaku got squeezed out. Best known for shooting free throws underhanded, the 21-year-old Onuaku was the No. 37 pick in the 2016 draft. He has spent most of his career in the NBA’s minor league – rebounding, protecting the rim, finishing inside, being way too sloppy with the ball and once pushing a referee.
The Mavericks now have 16 players – one more than the regular-season standard-roster limit – with guaranteed salaries. There’s no guarantee Onuaku sticks, but he’s worth taking a flier on – especially with Houston covering most, if not all, the cost. Dallas has more room for center depth, behind DeAndre Jordan and Salah Mejri.
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson reportedly punched Warriors star Draymond Green during a party at a Los Angeles restaurant last month.
Now comes corroboration and reframing.
Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:
Thompson, according to sources, out of nowhere attacked Green.
No argument. No squaring up. No taking it outside.
“It was a sucker punch,” said one source who attended the party. “But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.”
It was a face mush, another source described it.
Thompson’s reporting makes clear something happened. This isn’t just gossip.
What exactly happened? Like any fight, the precise details are hard to pin down. People have their own interpretations and spin of the suddenly unfolding event.
David Nwaba is developing into a respectable NBA role player. The shooting guard out of the Big West and Cal Poly SLO showed promise with the Lakers a couple of seasons ago after a stint in the D-League, bringing real energy and defense. He lost out to the numbers game in Los Angeles but was picked up by Chicago where he averaged 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game playing 23 minutes a night.
However, he got squeezed out by the roster numbers game again, and Chicago pulled his qualifying offer this summer, making him a free agent.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to sign him, first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Free agent David Nwaba has agreed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Nwaba and the Cavaliers are still working on the final details of the deal, league sources said. The Cavaliers have remained in touch with Nwaba since the first day of free agency, recruited him over the past month and met with the 6-foot-4 swingman last week in Las Vegas, sources said.
This has been confirmed by others as well.
As of now, the Cavaliers will star J.R. Smith as their two guard (his name has come up in trade rumors) and will likely play Jordan Clarkson some there off the bench next two rookie point guard Collin Sexton. Nwaba’s defense and grit should help him carve out some reserve minutes in Cleveland and fill a role.
Nwaba shows promise, but he has no shooting range that he trusts yet. Last season he took 83 percent of his shots within 10 feet of the basket, as a two guard the more he can space the floor the more he can stay on it. With the Bulls he took less than one three per game, but he hit 34.6 percent of the ones he took. If he becomes more comfortable with his shot, his value will skyrocket. Tyronn Lue will give him that chance.
Nate McMillan is not exactly the most praised coach by others scouts/executives/coaches around the league. They respect him, but his teams play slowly, are not running the most complex sets, and do not excel defensively. McMillan is seen as a bith of a throwback.
Last season, however, everything came together for McMillan and the Indiana Pacers. Well, mostly Victor Oladipo came together and the Pacers, who most expected to be one of the worst teams in the East but ended up with 48 wins and the five seed. McMillan deserved credit for trusting Oladipo and putting him in good positions to succeed, getting the roster to gel around Oladipo, and with that McMillan earned some Coach of the Year votes (he came in sixth in a crowded field).
Now it is about to get him a contract extension. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.
We don’t yet have the details on this contract. NBA coaches with one year left on their contract often get either an extension or let go, having a guy in that “lame duck” year tends to undercut their authority with players and is less than ideal talking to free agents who want to understand the direction a franchise is headed. Indiana is going to stay the course.
McMillan got a largely new roster to come together quickly last season, and he stuck with the lineups that worked well. He earned the extension.
Now the real challenge comes, the Pacers got better this summer. GM Kevin Pritchard added Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott to the roster to provide shooting and depth, and they drafted well with point guard Aaron Holiday (who impressed at Summer League). This is a deep team, it’s up to McMillan now to fit all the pieces together and get the Pacers to take another step forward.