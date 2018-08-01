Getty Images

John Wall believes Wizards have chance in wide-open East

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
LeBron James — the man who has led his team to eight straight NBA Finals — has moved from the East to the West and the Los Angeles Lakers. With that has come the perception that the Eastern Conference is more wide open than it has been since LeBron started to dominate it.

Is it? Toronto and Boston were the top two regular season seeds in the East and both should be seriously improved — the Celtics will have a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward on a team that almost made the Finals without them, and the Raptors just upgraded with a potential MVP in Kawhi Leonard. Plus, the Sixers should get noticeably better with their young roster of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Markelle Fultz (now with a jumper) all a year older and having worked on their game this summer.

That’s not even getting into the potential of the Milwaukee Bucks with a new coach, and what should be an improved Indiana Pacers team.

John Wall believes it will be more open.

And he believes his Wizards can be part of that mix, just like he thinks they could/should have been the past couple of years. Here is what he said in Las Vegas at the USA Basketball mini-camp, via Bleacher Report.

“I think we have a better team now, and the East is more wide-open now that [LeBron James is] out of the picture,” Wall said…

“I think we could have competed the last two years if we didn’t have to deal with injuries,” Wall said… “Falling to the eight seed (last season), playing Toronto, a heck of a team, I felt like we should have beaten those guys, but they came out the better team at that time,” Wall said…

“I think we have a better team now.”

On paper, the Wizards can be dangerous. Wall at the point, Bradley Beal at the two, and Otto Porter at the three makes up a terrific perimeter starting group. With them are solid role players such as Markieff Morris, Tomas Satoransky, Austin Rivers, Jeff Green, and then they now have Dwight Howard in the paint. (Howard can be a fit with the Wizards, if he plays his role, but that hasn’t always gone smoothly.)

However, I need to see it before I buy in.

I need to see Wall play all-out on both ends and look more like an All-NBA level player (he’s only made that team one time). Beal and Wall both need to stay healthy. Howard needs to set picks, not demand the ball in the post a lot, and be a nightly force on defense, not an occasional one. Most importantly, will their notoriously troubled locker room chemistry improve with the addition of Howard to the mix?

There are a lot more questions than answers for Washington heading into next season. It’s on Wall and company to answer them.

Report: Pacers to extend contract of coach Nate McMillan

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Nate McMillan is not exactly the most praised coach by others scouts/executives/coaches around the league. They respect him, but his teams play slowly, are not running the most complex sets, and do not excel defensively. McMillan is seen as a bith of a throwback.

Last season, however, everything came together for McMillan and the Indiana Pacers. Well, mostly Victor Oladipo came together and the Pacers, who most expected to be one of the worst teams in the East but ended up with 48 wins and the five seed. McMillan deserved credit for trusting Oladipo and putting him in good positions to succeed, getting the roster to gel around Oladipo, and with that McMillan earned some Coach of the Year votes (he came in sixth in a crowded field).

Now it is about to get him a contract extension.  Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

We don’t yet have the details on this contract. NBA coaches with one year left on their contract often get either an extension or let go, having a guy in that “lame duck” year tends to undercut their authority with players and is less than ideal talking to free agents who want to understand the direction a franchise is headed. Indiana is going to stay the course.

McMillan got a largely new roster to come together quickly last season, and he stuck with the lineups that worked well. He earned the extension.

Now the real challenge comes, the Pacers got better this summer.  GM Kevin Pritchard added Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott to the roster to provide shooting and depth, and they drafted well with point guard Aaron Holiday (who impressed at Summer League). This is a deep team, it’s up to McMillan now to fit all the pieces together and get the Pacers to take another step forward.

 

Stat of interest: Half of 2017 NBA All-Stars have since changed teams

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
Why does the NBA win the offseason every summer?

Because star players switch teams. A lot.

The combination of shorter contracts (something owners pushed for in recent CBAs to save themselves from themselves because they didn’t want to get locked into six-year deals they regretted) and elite players taking more control of their own destiny has led to a boom of player movement. That’s something fans find more interesting than the games themselves (just check any web site’s traffic numbers, and not just for basketball). In the end, the NBA wins.

How much player movement is there in the NBA: Marc Stein of the New York Times put out this stat in his must-read weekly newsletter, via the brilliant Tom Haberstroh:

In the 18 months since the 2017 All-Star Game in New Orleans, 12 of the 24 players who participated in that game have switched teams.

He’s the full list:

DeMarcus Cousins. He was traded pretty much during that 2017 All-Star game from Sacramento to New Orleans. He signed this summer with Golden State.

LeBron James. He left Cleveland this summer as a free agent to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul George. Traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City, where this summer he re-signed.

Kawhi Leonard. He forced a trade from San Antonio and ended up in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan. Traded from Toronto to San Antonio as part of the Leonard deal.

• Carmelo Anthony. He was a Knick at the 2017 All-Star Game, was traded to Oklahoma City before last season. This season he was traded to Atlanta, which bought him out, and within hours of this story going up he will sign with the Houston Rockets.

Jimmy Butler. Traded from Chicago to Minnesota (and former coach Tom Thibodeau).

Gordon Hayward. Left Utah as a free agent and signed with Boston (and his college coach Brad Stevens).

Kyrie Irving. Forced a trade out of Cleveland, was sent to the Boston Celtics.

Isaiah Thomas. Traded from Boston to Cleveland in the Irving deal, then traded again at the deadline from Cleveland to the Los Angeles Lakers. This summer he signed with Denver as a free agent.

DeAndre Jordan. Left the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent, signing with Dallas.

Paul Millsap. Left Atlanta as a free agent, signed with Denver.

If you thought this summer was wild, wait until next summer when two-thirds of the league’s teams will have more than $20 million in cap space and nearly half the players in the league will be free agents.

Report: Rockets looking to add one more wing rotation player via trade

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2018, 10:46 AM EDT
At 5 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony will clear waivers and soon after his signing with the Houston Rockets will be official.

Anthony, alone, does not solve the Rockets’ questions on the wing, however. They also have solid rotation players in James Ennis and Gerald Green on the roster, but the Rockets are looking to add one more player to the rotation. They have talked with the Atlanta Hawks about a Kent Bazemore trade (allegedly for Ryan Anderson and a first-round pick, although if I were Atlanta I would hold out for more, that pick would be one of the last in the first round next year).

That’s not the only place the Rockets are looking, Zach Lowe of ESPN said during his recent podcast (with Chris Herring of 538).

“I’ve heard [the Rockets] have talked to the Heat. The Heat are kicking a lot of tires. I can’t figure out what they’re trying to do, but I could see like Tyler Johnson, same package, same idea: two years of salary left at about the same number. One guy is a better fit [against] the Warriors, one guy’s not [in Ryan Anderson]. Is our first-round pick to a team that is out of future first-round pick good enough?”

“I’ve heard [the Rockets] have also kicked the tires on JR Smith. That’d be good.”

Nobody knows what direction the Rockets ultimately will go or where they will be able to find a trade that works for them. Teams are not lining up to take on two years of that Ryan Anderson contract (even though he can still play and provide value).

The point is that GM Daryl Morey is not done — he wants to add another player on the wing, one that helps them match up better with the Warriors. Golden State remains the target for Houston (and every other team in the league).

Steven Adams: Player not picked No. 1 in 2013 draft had Cavaliers logo sewn into jacket lining

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Steven Adams positioned himself as an alternative to Nerlens Noel in the 2013 NBA draft.

But despite Noel dealing with injury issues, he was still viewed as the Cavaliers’ most likely selection with the No. 1 pick. Adams was rated lower in the lottery, though still high enough to get invited to the draft.

Before the big night, Adams got a suit from a tailor, who also serviced another draft prospect.

Adams in his new book, “Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight,” via Stuff:

When I walked into the room, the first thing I noticed was a Cleveland Cavaliers singlet laid out with the logo cut out. One of the women told me a player had asked for the Cavaliers’ logo to be sewn into the lining of his jacket. I thought that was bloody brave. No player knows for sure where they’re going to end up and no organisation knows for sure which player they’ll pick until they do it on the night. I had an inkling that I was going to go to Oklahoma City because of the way my visits there had gone, but I would never have dared tell anyone, let alone stitch the Oklahoma City Thunder logo into the lining of my suit.

I needed to know who the man was with the biggest balls in the draft. So while I was looking through the rack for my suit, I had a peek at all the other players’ outfits. All of them were pretty standard until I saw one that had a college team’s singlet number on one side of the lining and on the other was the logo of the Cleveland Cavaliers. I couldn’t believe this guy was that confident, and somehow I knew right then that the Cavaliers wouldn’t pick him first. The universe wouldn’t let anything work out that smoothly.

The Cavs took Anthony Bennet No. 1. He wasn’t the player with what instantly became a tainted jacket.

Adams:

This guy’s table stared at the floor like someone had just died. I’ve never seen a group of people look so disappointed at such a joyous occasion. If the camera had cut to our table, it would have shown all of us with our mouths wide open, trying not to laugh. It was an amazing moment.

People seemed to feel sorry for him, but not me. We were all about to be recruited by an NBA team and live our dream. Not one of us deserved anyone’s sympathy. We were the luckiest guys in the world that night.

When this guy was finally selected, I watched as he flashed one side of his jacket and then held the other side shut while he shook David Stern’s hand on stage. There was an audible sigh of relief throughout the room when his name was read out, as if being selected in an NBA draft was some kind of torture.

Was it Noel? He certainly had the highest perceived stock leading up to the draft. And upon being selected No. 6 (by the Pelicans for the 76ers), he flashed a Kentucky jersey sewn into the left side of his jacket but never opened the right side:

Adams went No. 12 to the Thunder and has outperformed most of the players picked in front of him.

Noel went on to misread his value far more significantly than the player in Adams’ story did on draft night.

Adams and Noel are now teammates in Oklahoma City.