Draymond Green tells Cavaliers fans to celebrate Tristan Thompson’s punch with their last parade for awhile

Michael Porter Jr. isn’t having the best year.

He got hurt and missed nearly all of his lone season Missouri, slipped to No. 14 in the draft and underwent another back surgery.

But the Nuggets rookie apparently did well for himself yesterday.

He invited people through Twitter to play him in NBA 2K. Then, he posted video of his winnings.

Who in Denver wanna play 2k for the 💰 — Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) August 1, 2018

Victim #2 lol @RoyalBeatBoxer and look what I won… can’t wear em tho cuz I’m puma gang so I might do a give away 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VZ4VzKzbge — Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) August 1, 2018

Victim 3 last one of the night. Moral of the story don’t play me in 2k. pic.twitter.com/Eh4tQHInPD — Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) August 1, 2018

Was that all just for show?

According to one fan who went to Porter’s apartment for the video-game challenge, it was genuine.

Adam Mares of Denver Stiffs:

Royal Gomez, a life-long die-hard Denver Nuggets fan, reached out and was willing to put his $800 pair of UNC White Jordan 1s on the line. Gomez says he purchased the Jordans with money he received for graduating high school this spring.

Gomez was really disappointed to lose his graduation gift but felt it was worth it for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hang out with a Nuggets player like that. “He said he kinda felt bad about taking (the shoes) but I said it was worth it just to hang out with him.”

Gomez, via Mares:

what was strange was he didn’t want to bet what the shoes were worth, which is $800, he only wanted to wager $100

Taking Gomez at his word, he’s a sucker. Put up the shoes if you want, but don’t effectively give Porter 8-to-1 odds.

I don’t feel bad for him, though. He’s an adult now. It’s an expensive lesson, but he asked for it. (And I’m not sure he learned anything, anyway, which is also his fault.)

Sure, Porter is guaranteed more than $6 million over the next two seasons. But if people will line up to get hustled by Porter, he shouldn’t feel bad for working willing and able adults.