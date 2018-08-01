Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Draymond Green tells Cavaliers fans to celebrate Tristan Thompson’s punch with their last parade for awhile

Aug 1, 2018
Tristan Thompson reportedly punched/shoved/mushed Draymond Green at a party in Los Angeles last month.

That had Cavaliers fans planning a parade to commemorate the punch/shove/mush of Green, a major enemy in Cleveland.

Green on Instagram:

I don’t know what exactly happened between Green and Thompson. Green said doesn’t elaborate on any inaccuracies.

But I know this is what Green does – troll the heck out of Cleveland.

Nuggets fan gleefully explains Michael Porter Jr. hustling him out of $800 shoes

Aug 1, 2018
Michael Porter Jr. isn’t having the best year.

He got hurt and missed nearly all of his lone season Missouri, slipped to No. 14 in the draft and underwent another back surgery.

But the Nuggets rookie apparently did well for himself yesterday.

He invited people through Twitter to play him in NBA 2K. Then, he posted video of his winnings.

Was that all just for show?

According to one fan who went to Porter’s apartment for the video-game challenge, it was genuine.

Adam Mares of Denver Stiffs:

Royal Gomez, a life-long die-hard Denver Nuggets fan, reached out and was willing to put his $800 pair of UNC White Jordan 1s on the line. Gomez says he purchased the Jordans with money he received for graduating high school this spring.

Gomez was really disappointed to lose his graduation gift but felt it was worth it for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hang out with a Nuggets player like that. “He said he kinda felt bad about taking (the shoes) but I said it was worth it just to hang out with him.”

Gomez, via Mares:

what was strange was he didn’t want to bet what the shoes were worth, which is $800, he only wanted to wager $100

Taking Gomez at his word, he’s a sucker. Put up the shoes if you want, but don’t effectively give Porter 8-to-1 odds.

I don’t feel bad for him, though. He’s an adult now. It’s an expensive lesson, but he asked for it. (And I’m not sure he learned anything, anyway, which is also his fault.)

Sure, Porter is guaranteed more than $6 million over the next two seasons. But if people will line up to get hustled by Porter, he shouldn’t feel bad for working willing and able adults.

Report: Bucks waive Brandon Jennings

Aug 1, 2018
Brandon Jennings apparently thought his $2,222,803 salary was guaranteed.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Actually, it was unguaranteed until July 1. But – for some reason – he agreed to push back his guaranteed date to Aug. 1.

Spears:

That decision backfired for Jennings.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The Bucks kept Jennings until now in case they wanted him, but have apparently decided they don’t – at least not enough to guarantee his salary at this point. Eric Bledsoe, Matthew Dellavedova, Malcolm Brogdon and Giannis Antetokounmpo are capable of playing point guard. Milwaukee could also sign another point guard.

Jennings, 28, has struggled in stints with the Knicks, Wizards and Bucks the last couple years. Maybe he gets a minimum deal elsewhere, but many teams have filled their point-guard depth chart by now. Which is why Jennings should have forced Milwaukee to decide on his contract a month ago.

Report: Rockets trade Chinanu Onuaku, cash to Mavericks for second-round swap

Aug 1, 2018
The Rockets have been active in trade talks.

Unloading Chinanu Onuaku – who’s guaranteed $1,544,951 – could help Houston facilitate a deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Well over the luxury tax, Houston is probably covering most, if not all, of Onuaku’s salary. By trading him rather than waiving him, the Rockets avoid paying luxury tax on his salary.

This doesn’t mean the Rockets will make another trade. They could just want to add another minimum-salary player (beyond Carmelo Anthony, who’s so Houston-bound, he’s already accounted for).

Or the Rockets could just leave the roster spot open, saving money.

Houston already has a strong starting center in Clint Capela, and Nene is a capable backup. Ryan Anderson will also play center in some matchups. Isaiah Hartenstein and Zhou Qi are projects at the position.

Onuaku got squeezed out. Best known for shooting free throws underhanded, the 21-year-old Onuaku was the No. 37 pick in the 2016 draft. He has spent most of his career in the NBA’s minor league – rebounding, protecting the rim, finishing inside, being way too sloppy with the ball and once pushing a referee.

The Mavericks now have 16 players – one more than the regular-season standard-roster limit – with guaranteed salaries. There’s no guarantee Onuaku sticks, but he’s worth taking a flier on – especially with Houston covering most, if not all, the cost. Dallas has more room for center depth, behind DeAndre Jordan and Salah Mejri.

Report: Police investigating J.R. Smith allegedly stealing and throwing picture-taking fan’s phone

Aug 1, 2018
J.R. Smith wasn’t charged after a heckling New York fan accused the Cavaliers guard of choking him in 2015 .

But, back in New York, the former Knicks guard has run into potential trouble with another fan.

TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … they got a call around 2:30 AM on Sunday morning from a guy who says he tried to take a picture with the Cleveland Cavs star outside of The Park, a hotspot in Chelsea.

Smith allegedly turned the fan down — telling him no photos — but he snapped one anyway

We’re told … Smith allegedly approached the fan and snatched the phone out of his hand and then launched it into a nearby construction zone. The fan claims his $800 phone was damaged and he has filed a report with police.

It is unpleasant for someone to take a picture of you without permission, but Smith didn’t hold a reasonable expectation of privacy on a public sidewalk. The fan would have been within his legal rights to photograph Smith.

We’ll eventually see what’s determined about whether Smith followed the law.